ALLEN PARK -- Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson has been named NFL defensive rookie of the month. The former Michigan star was taken with the second overall pick, and after a mixed bag to start the season, caught on fire in November. He intercepted two passes in the month, a league high for a lineman, and both came in big moments. He picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which helped Detroit break a five-game losing streak with a 15-9 win against Green Bay, before getting to Daniel Jones in New York, which led to a go-ahead touchdown run that helped propel Detroit to a third straight win.

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO