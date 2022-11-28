ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michelob Ultra bringing back Detroit Pistons-themed cans for limited time

DETROIT – More collectable Detroit Pistons-themed cans are about to hit the market. For the second-straight year, Michelob Ultra is releasing cans featuring 19 NBA teams, including the 3-time NBA Champion Pistons. You can see the 2021 can design here. Illustrator and graphic designer Josanna Torrocha designed the Pistons...
Meet the 2022 MLive Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for offense

Another entertaining season of high school football is in the books, meaning it is time to recognize the best from the Metro Detroit coverage area. MLive’s Metro Detroit Football Dream Team is absolutely loaded with talent once again. Along with the usual positions on offense, there are “all-purpose” selections...
Jameson Williams wows Lions with speed at his first practice

ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams was cleared to begin practicing last week, although the Detroit Lions did not actually practice because of the short turnaround to the Thanksgiving game. On Wednesday, the first-round pick finally got a chance to lace up his cleats and show the team what he can...
Shorthanded Michigan State learns to be ready or ‘get exposed’

Playing the regular season finale at Penn State last week, Michigan State needed a win to become bowl eligible. True freshman Dillon Tatum, who previously earned playing time this season at safety, made his first career start at cornerback with the Spartans very thin at the position. Dashaun Mallory, a converted defensive tackle, started for the second time at defensive end.
Bears poaching QB Tim Boyle off Lions’ practice squad

ALLEN PARK -- Another Lions quarterback has moved across the NFC North. A few months after the Minnesota Vikings signed David Blough to their practice squad, the Chicago Bears have signed Tim Boyle to their 53-man roster. Boyle spent the first 12 weeks of the season on Detroit’s practice squad, where he served as QB3 behind Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld.
Muskegon-area high school basketball roundup for Nov. 29

MUSKEGON – The 2022-23 Michigan high school girls basketball season tipped off last night with most of the area teams in action, as they competed for the first time since March. Below is a look at how each Muskegon-area girls basketball team performed on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Hart...
Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star

A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aidan Hutchinson becomes third Lions player to win NFL defensive rookie of month

ALLEN PARK -- Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson has been named NFL defensive rookie of the month. The former Michigan star was taken with the second overall pick, and after a mixed bag to start the season, caught on fire in November. He intercepted two passes in the month, a league high for a lineman, and both came in big moments. He picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which helped Detroit break a five-game losing streak with a 15-9 win against Green Bay, before getting to Daniel Jones in New York, which led to a go-ahead touchdown run that helped propel Detroit to a third straight win.
Derek Lalonde proud of Red Wings’ rally that netted ‘huge’ point

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings looked broken midway through the second period Wednesday. After the game, coach Derek Lalonde sounded like a broken record praising his team’s moxie. A spirited three-goal rally in the third period earned the Red Wings a point. They failed to secure the...
Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams dominate to open 2022-23 season

ANN ARBOR – It was a dominant start to the season for several Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams on Tuesday. Saline rolled past Livonia Stevenson 47-14 as Keira Roehm led the way with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. In addition to Roehm’s performance, Kadyn Maida added 13 points, five rebounds and two assists and Kate Stemmer recorded eight points, eight rebounds and eight steals.
Not the same old: Red Wings lose to Leafs again but encouraged with play

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings experienced the same, old result Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, losing 4-2, but they came away with a different vibe. As coach Derek Lalonde put it, “You want your overall game to look like that. If we replicate that performance, we’re going to win more times than not.”
