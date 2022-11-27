Read full article on original website
Disney's $180M animated movie bombs at box office amid CEO shake-up
Disney's animated film "Strange World" starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Lucy Liu, tanked over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at the box office.
George Takei says none of the 'Star Trek' cast got along with 'prima donna' William Shatner
"Star Trek" alum George Takei said the "Star Trek" cast didn't get on with William Shatner and called him a "cantankerous old man."
The Royal Staff Have a Secret (Pretty Rude) Nickname for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
It's no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a, um, strained relationship with the royal family, and apparently the situation is so tense that the palace staff have a nickname for them. According to a Mail on Sunday excerpt from author Gyles Brandeth upcoming book Elizabeth: An Intimate...
Buckingham Palace official quits after asking Black charity CEO where she was 'really from'
An honorary member of Buckingham Palace has resigned and apologized after a Black charity founder said she was questioned about whether she was really British at a royal reception on Tuesday.
James McAvoy Says Female ‘Cyrano’ Co-Stars Were ‘Racially Abused’ on Glasgow Stage Production
James McAvoy is grappling with his Glasglow roots. The Scottish actor revealed that during a two-week stint of the West End play “Cyrano de Bergerac” in Glasglow, his female co-stars were “racially abused” on a daily basis. “The cast were amazing, it was brilliant. But I was really saddened, to be honest with you, because most of the women of color in the cast got racially abused pretty much on a daily basis when we were there,” McAvoy told British GQ. “I was just really saddened. I was absolutely shocked and dismayed and to use a Scottish word, scunnered.” The abuse was “sexually...
Justin Long Says He Calls Girlfriend Kate Bosworth 'Catherine': 'It's a Little More Personal'
The actor and screenwriter discussed his relationship on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Monday while promoting his new flick Christmas with the Campbells Justin Long revealed that he calls his girlfriend Kate Bosworth by her full name. The actor and screenwriter, 44, opened up about his romance with his House of Darkness co-star, 39, during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Monday. When the Christmas with the Campbells star began to share how his Thanksgiving went with his girlfriend "Catherine," Jenna Hager Bush quickly jumped...
Val Kilmer wasn't written out of new Willow series until just before production
It wouldn't be Willow without Madmartigan. At least that's how showrunner Jonathan Kasdan felt about the devilishly handsome and roguish hero played by Val Kilmer in the original 1988 film. So much so that Madmartigan still remains an important presence in Kasdan's new Willow series on Disney+, his name, legacy, and children a key element of the plot.
Jonah Hill Wants To Legally Drop His Real Last Name, New Paperwork Shows
Jonah Hill's real name isn't Jonah Hill, but it will be soon.
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star in explosive trailer for 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'
Fans of the TV blockbuster "Yellowstone" are in for a treat after Paramount + released a preview of the upcoming prequel "1923" -- starring Harrison Ford and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.
Scarlett Johansson Makes Her First Major Move Into Television
In 1995, 10-year-old Scarlett Johansson starred alongside Sean Connery and Kate Capshaw in Just Cause, playing the pair’s sweet daughter in the film adaptation of John Katzenbach’s crime thriller novel of the same name. Now, the 38-year-old, two-time Oscar nominee and Hollywood icon is returning to her roots, starring in and executive producing a new television adaptation of the novel for Amazon Studios, per Deadline.
Harry Potter wouldn't have existed without Willow, says Disney+ series creator
Before there was the boy who lived, there was Elora Danan. When fans of 1988 fantasy film Willow first read or saw Harry Potter, they might have seen some parallels in the idea of a baby left on a doorstep prophesied to defeat a great evil. At least Jonathan Kasdan did.
King Charles III's Royal Team Member Resigns After Making "Unacceptable" Comments
Watch: British Royal Staff Member Resigns After "Unacceptable" Comments. A member of the royal staff is stepping down amid controversy. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Nov. 30 that an unnamed member of King Charles III's team has resigned after making "deeply regrettable comments" to Sistah Space CEO Ngozi Fulani at a royal function this week.
Here's What "Disenchanted" Cast Looked Like Before Starring In The Film
It's like no time has passed at all.
Jonah Hill files petition to change his name
Since Jonah Hill landed his breakout role in the 2007 film “Superbad,” his name has been all over Hollywood as he appeared in major movies like “This Is the End” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” throughout the years. But fans might be surprised to learn that the actor has been using a stage name the entire time.
After Disney movie bombs, film critic tells Hollywood ‘go woke, go broke’
Film critic Christian Toto reflects on the poor box office performance of Disney movie "Strange World" and whether there's a connection to the movie's openly gay teenage character.
Prince William's godmother steps down from royal role amid racism accusation
Lady Susan Hussey was one of the late Queen Elizabeth's ladies-in-waiting.
CNN anchor explains what is overshadowing Will and Kate's US visit
The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Boston to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards. The trip, however, is overshadowed by controversy at Buckingham Palace after an aide resigned following what the palace called "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" remarks to a Black executive. CNN's Max Foster reports.
Simu Liu Just Made His Red Carpet Debut With His Rumored Girlfriend Allison Hsu
It's a sad day for Simu Liu stans!
Buenos Aires’ Compañía de Cine Swoops on Gender Doc ‘The Way You See Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Buenos Aires-based Compañía de Cine (“Lemebel”) has secured world sales rights for director M Sin Título’s absorbing queer documentary “The Way You See Me” (“Como Tú Me Ves”). A standout arthouse distribution outfit, the company will also step-in to co-produce the venture alongside auteur-focused peers Paula Zyngierman at Maravilla Cine (“Amando A Martha”) and Mexico’s Ojo de Vaca (“Say Goodbye”), expanding the depth of their offerings. “‘ ’The Way You See Me’ came to us in a very organic way, at a time when we felt like getting involved from a more active place in creation,” Paulina Portela, managing director at...
King Charles Has Made Some Major Changes To The Royal Family's Christmas Plans
In a mere matter of weeks, the royal family will be gathering together for their annual Christmas celebrations in Sandringham—a yearly event that involves everyone going on an extremely slow walk in fancy hats. While the royals always spend Christmas in Sandringham (it's a tradition!), apparently this year will...
