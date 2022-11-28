Girl Disappears From Philadelphia Home In Middle Of Night, May Be With Her Dad: Police

Zaniyah and Matthew Stewart Photo Credit: PA State Police

A search has been launched for a 6-year-old Philadelphia girl who disappeared from her home sometime between 3 and 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, police said.

Zaniyah Stewart may be with her dad, Matthew, who frequents 56th and Market streets.

The girl's mom said her daughter was missing from their home on the 300 block of N. 61st Street when she woke up.

Anyone who sees Zaniyah or Matthew is urged to call 911.

