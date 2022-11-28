ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Girl Disappears From Philadelphia Home In Middle Of Night, May Be With Her Dad: Police

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TgB9l_0jPOdR0Z00
Zaniyah and Matthew Stewart Photo Credit: PA State Police

A search has been launched for a 6-year-old Philadelphia girl who disappeared from her home sometime between 3 and 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, police said.

Zaniyah Stewart may be with her dad, Matthew, who frequents 56th and Market streets.

The girl's mom said her daughter was missing from their home on the 300 block of N. 61st Street when she woke up.

Anyone who sees Zaniyah or Matthew is urged to call 911.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

