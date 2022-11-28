Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Work continues on red light at busy intersection in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in one part of Bulloch County will soon have a traffic light at a very busy intersection. It comes after years of asking, and more than a year of construction. Slowly but surely, you see the pieces of the puzzle coming together to install...
wtoc.com
New red light installed at Highway 280 and Oracal Parkway in Bryan Co.
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One of many projects aiming to ease traffic on a Bryan County roadway will start soon. A new red light at Highway 280 and Oracal Parkway will go live on Thursday. Over the past few months Bryan County commissioners have partnered with G-DOT on traffic...
eatitandlikeit.com
Fat Tuesday quietly opens 2 additional Downtown Savannah locations
Fat Tuesday, home of the original frozen cocktail and the famous 190 Octane®, has opened two new Savannah locations on River Street and Bay Street just in time for the holiday season. Since the opening of the first location on West Bryan St. this past June, Fat Tuesday has become a go-to spot in the Historic District, serving up good vibes, great music, and loads of its signature 190 Octane®, powerful Cat 5 Hurricane®, and thrilling Electric Lemonade® to customers visiting Savannah. The two new locations are welcome additions to the scene, as customers stop by for one of the famous frozen drinks while bar-hopping, shopping, or walking through the city.
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
WJCL
AeroDynamic Aviation celebrates Grand Opening of new Effingham facility
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — AeroDynamic Aviation, Inc., held a ribbon cutting for their new 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Effingham County Wednesday morning. This new facility, located on Highway 21 in Springfield, will allow AeroDynamic to continue serving as a reliable and reputable supplier in the aerospace industry. AeroDynamic...
wtoc.com
Memorial Health doctor says hospital is prepared for mass casualty events
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Better safe than sorry” is the message from the chief of trauma at Memorial Hospital after the hoax here at Savannah High. The chief said they prepare multiple times a year for mass casualty events since they are a level one trauma center. Wednesday was the first time they actually activated their mass casualty plan since the sugar refinery explosion in 2008.
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Home of Savannah’s drag queens to get royal remodel & other development news
There are a lot of development plans in the works for Savannah, whether they are for new buildings or for repurposing old ones. Here is a summary of some of the latest. The historic Savannah building that houses the venue made famous by the late Lady Chablis (and her participation in “The Book”) could be getting a makeover.
csengineermag.com
YEA 2022 – Hilton Head National RV Resort
Witmer Jones Keefer, Ltd.- Landscape Architect/Land Planner. Newkirk Environmental Inc.- Environmental Consultant. Project Summary: The sport of golf relies heavily on the expanse and variety of a course. The allure of a distinct golf experience presents a reasonable challenge to players against a backdrop of natural beauty. When Hilton Head National Golf Club lost 27 acres to right-of-way acquisition for Bluffton Parkway construction, Thomas & Hutton client, Scratch Golf Company faced a significant challenge. Nine of their 27 holes became unplayable, three of which were in the direct path of the planned parkway. Hilton Head National experienced a considerable loss of revenue and began to reevaluate the experience they could provide golfers and visitors to the Lowcountry.
Hilton Head Island to light holiday tree Friday
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island will join the holiday fun this Friday with the lighting of its holiday tree. Santa Claus will kick off the lighting event with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. in Lowcountry Celebration Park. The 30-foot tall tree will sparkle with lights at 6 p.m. and […]
Active shooter prank calls threaten Southeast Georgia schools, cleared by police
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — UPDATED 11:21 a.m.- Active shooter prank calls have been confirmed to have occurred in Camden County, Glynn County, Chatham County and Lownes County. Camden High School, Brunswick High School and Valdosta High School were both targeted specifically. Lexie Thompson’s step-son and nephew attend Brunswick High School....
wrbl.com
Officials: Savannah High School gunman call unfounded
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) said several police units and SWAT responded to the schools in response to unfounded reports of a gunman near campus.
wtoc.com
2022 Boat Parade of Lights underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Boats decorated for the holidays sailed past River Street tonight for the return of the Savannah Boat Parade of Lights. It’s a 20 year tradition where boaters decorate their vessels in holiday themed lights and inflatables. Decorations included snowmen and a massive Santa Claus. Proceeds...
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Savannah
Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Savannah is a really special experience that I recommend everyone try. The whole city comes to life and there’s a sense of joy and excitement to put the old year behind us and get on with the new one. Probably the best part...
wtoc.com
New Hyundai Mobis plant expected to bring 1,500 jobs to Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill leaders are sharing their excitement for a new 926 million dollar manufacturing facility coming to the city. Richmond Hill’s mayor says the main takeaway from this announcement is the 1500 jobs the plant is expected to create. He says infrastructure work is...
WJCL
Hoax calls about gunman on campus leads to evacuation of Savannah High, lockdown at other schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Hear from SCCPSS Police Chief about Wednesday's hoax. Update 11:40 a.m.: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statement regarding Wednesday's hoaxes. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be...
WJCL
Small business Saturday: Two Effingham county small businesses making major impacts
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — If you are ever driving down Highway 21 in Effingham county, you will come across a handful of small businesses owned and operated by residents of the area. On a journey to seek out all small businesses in the area, WJCL came across two small...
Skeletal remains recovered in Bluffton identified as missing Hilton Head woman
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says that skeletal remains found in the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve area belonged to a missing 61-year-old woman. Through dental records, Police were able to positively identify Brenda Kay Carman. The cause of death has been ruled a homicide. Police originally recovered the remains on […]
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Releases Statement on Wednesday Morning’s Hoax Calls Regarding Gunmen on School Campuses
Governor Brian Kemp released a statement on this morning’s hoax calls regarding gunmen at several Georgia schools, including Savannah, Brunswick, and Camden. From Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Wednesday morning:. (2) UPDATE: Emergency responders have completed the search of Savannah High School and the Savannah Early College and have...
Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen leaving her home. Demetria Watson, 42, left her residence at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday and did not return home. Police say that she has also not been in contact with family or friends since she left. […]
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Tybee Island Beach, Georgia (with Map & Photos)
At Tybee Island Beach on Tybee Island just outside of Savannah, beachgoers should keep an eye out for seashells, dolphins, and historic sights. Visitors can seek out the 1736 lighthouse and Fort Screven Historic District fortifications from the late 19th century, and gaze at the 7,000-pound nuclear bomb lost offshore in 1958.
