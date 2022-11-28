ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tybee Island, GA

wtoc.com

New red light installed at Highway 280 and Oracal Parkway in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One of many projects aiming to ease traffic on a Bryan County roadway will start soon. A new red light at Highway 280 and Oracal Parkway will go live on Thursday. Over the past few months Bryan County commissioners have partnered with G-DOT on traffic...
eatitandlikeit.com

Fat Tuesday quietly opens 2 additional Downtown Savannah locations

Fat Tuesday, home of the original frozen cocktail and the famous 190 Octane®, has opened two new Savannah locations on River Street and Bay Street just in time for the holiday season. Since the opening of the first location on West Bryan St. this past June, Fat Tuesday has become a go-to spot in the Historic District, serving up good vibes, great music, and loads of its signature 190 Octane®, powerful Cat 5 Hurricane®, and thrilling Electric Lemonade® to customers visiting Savannah. The two new locations are welcome additions to the scene, as customers stop by for one of the famous frozen drinks while bar-hopping, shopping, or walking through the city.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WJCL

AeroDynamic Aviation celebrates Grand Opening of new Effingham facility

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — AeroDynamic Aviation, Inc., held a ribbon cutting for their new 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Effingham County Wednesday morning. This new facility, located on Highway 21 in Springfield, will allow AeroDynamic to continue serving as a reliable and reputable supplier in the aerospace industry. AeroDynamic...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Memorial Health doctor says hospital is prepared for mass casualty events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Better safe than sorry” is the message from the chief of trauma at Memorial Hospital after the hoax here at Savannah High. The chief said they prepare multiple times a year for mass casualty events since they are a level one trauma center. Wednesday was the first time they actually activated their mass casualty plan since the sugar refinery explosion in 2008.
SAVANNAH, GA
csengineermag.com

YEA 2022 – Hilton Head National RV Resort

Witmer Jones Keefer, Ltd.- Landscape Architect/Land Planner. Newkirk Environmental Inc.- Environmental Consultant. Project Summary: The sport of golf relies heavily on the expanse and variety of a course. The allure of a distinct golf experience presents a reasonable challenge to players against a backdrop of natural beauty. When Hilton Head National Golf Club lost 27 acres to right-of-way acquisition for Bluffton Parkway construction, Thomas & Hutton client, Scratch Golf Company faced a significant challenge. Nine of their 27 holes became unplayable, three of which were in the direct path of the planned parkway. Hilton Head National experienced a considerable loss of revenue and began to reevaluate the experience they could provide golfers and visitors to the Lowcountry.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Hilton Head Island to light holiday tree Friday

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island will join the holiday fun this Friday with the lighting of its holiday tree. Santa Claus will kick off the lighting event with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. in Lowcountry Celebration Park. The 30-foot tall tree will sparkle with lights at 6 p.m. and […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wrbl.com

Officials: Savannah High School gunman call unfounded

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) said several police units and SWAT responded to the schools in response to unfounded reports of a gunman near campus.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

2022 Boat Parade of Lights underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Boats decorated for the holidays sailed past River Street tonight for the return of the Savannah Boat Parade of Lights. It’s a 20 year tradition where boaters decorate their vessels in holiday themed lights and inflatables. Decorations included snowmen and a massive Santa Claus. Proceeds...
SAVANNAH, GA
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Savannah

Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Savannah is a really special experience that I recommend everyone try. The whole city comes to life and there’s a sense of joy and excitement to put the old year behind us and get on with the new one. Probably the best part...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen leaving her home. Demetria Watson, 42, left her residence at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday and did not return home. Police say that she has also not been in contact with family or friends since she left. […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Tybee Island Beach, Georgia (with Map & Photos)

At Tybee Island Beach on Tybee Island just outside of Savannah, beachgoers should keep an eye out for seashells, dolphins, and historic sights. Visitors can seek out the 1736 lighthouse and Fort Screven Historic District fortifications from the late 19th century, and gaze at the 7,000-pound nuclear bomb lost offshore in 1958.
SAVANNAH, GA

