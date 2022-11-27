Read full article on original website
Minibus-truck collision kills 2 tourists in southern Egypt
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say two people were killed after a mini-bus collided with a truck in southern Egypt. The authorities said one of the deceased was Chinese and the other Italian. It said five others were seriously injured in the crash and have been taken to hospital. No further details were given. Traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in the North African country. Most accidents are caused by speeding, bad roads or poorly enforced traffic laws. Some 14 people were killed in a road collision in Egypt’s southwestern province earlier this month.
Mayor: At least 12 killed in Haiti as gangs vie for control
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A mayor in Haiti tells The Associated Press that at least 12 people have been killed and numerous homes set on fire in a community near the country’s capital as gangs fight to control more territory. Mayor Joseph Jeanson Guillaume said Thursday that the incident occurred in the small town of Cabaret northwest of Port-au-P-Prince at nearly midnight on Tuesday. He said the community recently had appointed local residents to serve as guards given a spike in violence across Haiti, but they were overpowered by gangs with machine guns.
Qatar World Cup chief says between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died in projects connected to the tournament
World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament — a greater figure than Qatari officials have cited previously. In an interview with Piers Morgan which aired on TalkTV on Monday,...
More calls for South Africa leader to quit over theft probe
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces calls to step down after a parliamentary probe found he may have breached anti-corruption laws in connection with the alleged theft of a large amount of money from his Phala Phala game farm. The calls follow allegations by the country’s former head of intelligence, Arthur Fraser, that Ramaphosa tried to conceal the theft of a huge sum of cash stuffed into couches at his farm in 2020. Fraser accused the president of money laundering and violation of foreign currency control laws. The ruling party’s highest decision-making body is expected to meet Thursday evening be briefed on the matter and possibly to determine Ramaphosa’s fate.
Pope reschedules Congo, South Sudan trip for Jan. 31-Feb. 5
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has rescheduled his delayed trip to Congo and South Sudan for Jan. 31-Feb. 5. The Vatican published the new itinerary Thursday. It roughly matches the original with one exception: It cuts out a stop in Congo’s conflict-ravaged eastern city of Goma. The trip had originally been scheduled for last July but was postponed because Francis was undergoing therapy for his strained knee ligaments. The 85-year-old Francis is still using a wheelchair, but has made other foreign trips in the meantime, suggesting that he can go through with even challenging itineraries. Also on the program is a visit to South Sudan with the leaders of the Church of England and the Church of Scotland.
Taliban silence Voice of America broadcasts in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Voice of America says the Taliban have banned FM radio broadcasts from VOA and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Afghanistan, starting Thursday. VOA said Taliban authorities cited “complaints they have received about programming content” without providing specifics. VOA and RFE are funded by the U.S. government, though they claim editorial independence. The Taliban overran Afghanistan in August 2021 as American and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war. The advocacy group Reporters Without Borders said recently that Afghanistan has lost 40% of its media outlets and 60% of its journalists since the Taliban takeover.
Ethiopia says new talks begin inside Tigray on disarmament
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia says a joint committee from the federal government and Tigray forces has convened inside the Tigray region to outline disarmament plans as part of a peace deal signed last month in the two-year conflict. It is the first time the two sides have officially held talks in Ethiopia since the fighting began. Ethiopia’s government said in a tweet on Thursday that the committee started work Wednesday in the town of Shire. However, Tigray officials say that before disarmament can start, Ethiopia’s government should remove forces who came from Eritrea and the neighboring Amhara region.
