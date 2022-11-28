Effective: 2022-12-01 14:01:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Melville Foothills; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Southern Wheatland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will spread from west to east this evening. Heaviest snow is expected this evening and overnight.

