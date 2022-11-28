ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 4: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions, From Jamie and Beth’s Nastiest Fight Yet to John’s Political Booty Call

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6cNH_0jPObQua00

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers from the Season 5, Episode 4 episode of “ Yellowstone ,” “Horses in Heaven,” which premiered Sunday, Nov. 27 on Paramount Network.

Ah, the holidays. That time of year where you see your family and think, “Why am I not bequeathed an enormous ranch?” and “How can I tear down my siblings in order to build an empire?” At least those are the average thoughts of a “Yellowstone” superfan. Although your family might not be as gorgeous or mean or drunk as the Duttons, I still hope you had a helluva Thanksgiving.

But enough sincere reflection! Let’s wind up our beer bottles and dive into this week’s episode, which opens the morning after Beth (Kelly Reilly) had her bar brawl.

  • Welcome to everyone’s favorite spinoff, “Beth Behind Bars.”
  • “Some bitch from California tried to fuck my husband so I beat her with a beer bottle.” “So you’re, like, a fucking criminal.” “I am a wrath of a woman scorned — call it what you will.” Great back and forth, but we’ll probably still call you a criminal, Beth!
  • The best acting in this episode so far is courtesy of Wes Bentley, whose shit-eating grin as Jamie rescues Beth from jail is peak smug.
  • Beth, is insulting Jamie really going to inspire him to get you out of jail quicker? What’s your play here?
  • If John (Kevin Costner) actually had to attend the Montana Educators Luncheon, what would he even talk about? Sorry, youth of Montana — you are definitely not a Dutton priority.
  • One look at Stanley Roberts (Emil Beheshti) and his plan to lease land to a solar farm proves that he’s the wrong chief policy advisor for John.
  • “You’re all fired.” Well, that solves it!
  • Doesn’t U.S. Fish and Wildlife need more proof in order to accuse the governor’s cowboys of killing the wolves? I mean…they did , but that’s besides the point!
  • Lilli Kay is doing some great work as Clara Brewer, John’s new assistant. They’re a bit of an odd couple, but she seems to have jumped on his no-bullshit train quickly, and they have good, snappy banter.
  • Jamie may be a sneaky snake, but he sure is great at legal shenanigans. It was tough seeing Hailey Brewer (Ashley Platz) so instantly dismayed at getting duped by the legal system, but equally nice to see him getting a win after losing so much.
  • I’m not crying about all of these good men digging graves…you’re crying.
  • Finally, Senator Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz) tells John to buck up, do his job and stop whining in a way he can hear. It was amusing to see him at the start of the season as the governor who doesn’t want to govern, but it was getting a bit inert for his character. Stir some shit up!
  • It’s fun to imagine that every time Beth sits in a car she immediately starts throwing things around, hitting the driver in the head with file folders in the process.
  • Oof, what an emotional outburst from Beth. I’m glad she didn’t kill both of them by causing Jamie to flip over the SUV, but it’s easy to understand why she hates him so much at that moment.
  • “I’m going to rob you of fatherhood, Jamie.” Yikes, what a frightening line, even from Beth.
  • Reilly and Bentley are both serving some great panic attack and scream acting this episode.
  • OK…who thought Jamie was going to hit Beth with his car?
  • Big laugh as this horny truck driver pretends to care about the “additional challenges” of the criminal justice system while trying to pick up Beth.
  • What a beautiful, sad funeral, including a great quiet moment between John and a grieving Monica (Kelsey Asbille).
  • Sometimes during these extended cowboy sequences, all I can think about is how hard it seems to run a ranch. Not the life for me!
  • As someone who once burned his hand on a super-hot skillet, I empathize with this calf getting a painful brand.
  • Real-world inflation has apparently hit the “Yellowstone” universe.
  • This is a great twist! John springing ex-lover / hippie Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) out of jail in order to make her the head of his environmental policy is an inspired move. Plus it’s going to annoy Beth and cause a weird love triangle with Lynelle. Drama!
  • Summer and John will absolutely have sex, guaranteed. I give it two episodes max.
  • Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) is laying her sexy voice routine on so thick…how does Jamie not see right through it?
  • How did Jamie not notice Beth at the bar? She’s not exactly subtle…
  • I know Beth was gathering clues, but couldn’t she have hurried up and not listened to her brother having sex for such a long time?
  • Uh oh, who IS Sarah Atwood? Mystery!
  • Beth, just let your father have a sex friend. It’s not the end of the world.
  • Beth’s problem boozing continues — could a trip to rehab be around the corner?

See you next Sunday night!

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Clarence Gilyard Jr., ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and ‘Die Hard’ Star, Dies at 66

Clarence Gilyard Jr., an actor best known for starring in “Walker, Texas Ranger” and his supporting performance in “Die Hard,” has died. He was 66 years old. No further details about his death are available at this time. Gilyard’s death was confirmed through a statement by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Gilyard had been working as a film and theatre professor at UNLV College of Fine Arts. “Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him,” UNLV film chair Heather Addison said. “Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’...
PARADISE, NV
Variety

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Cast on David Rossi’s Shocking Loss and Garcia’s Romantic Future With Alvez

WARNING: This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” now streaming on Paramount+. It’s been nearly three years since “Criminal Minds” ended, but a lot has changed within the BAU. When the new show begins, Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) is no longer at the unit, and is living her best life. She thrived on her own throughout the pandemic and is enjoying a lighter, less murder-filled existence. Of course, that’s short-lived, as Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) comes knocking on her door in the premiere. In a blink-if-you-miss-it moment, she references that they did go on a date — he...
Variety

Ana Cabrera Expected to Jump to NBC News From CNN

Ana Cabrera, an up-and-coming daytime anchor at CNN, is expected to leave the network and join NBC News, according to three people familiar with the matter — the latest in a series of CNN personnel who have defected to the NBCUniversal news unit. At present, Cabrera anchors the 1 p.m. hour on CNN, a move she made after working weekend anchor shifts and as a Denver correspondent for the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet, which she joined in 2013. But she is expected to depart and, after waiting out months-long period during which she cannot compete with CNN, join NBC News in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
Looper

Donnie Wahlberg Says The Mention Of His Sons' Names In Blue Bloods Season 13 Was A Coincidence

Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 6 — "On Dangerous Ground" Fighting crime family style. It's the formula that has kept "Blue Bloods" going strong on CBS for more than a decade. The crime drama follows the Reagan family, which includes current NYPD field intelligence sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), current NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), and former NYC police commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). Over the years, the family members have solved murders, battled the mob, and even scoped out a secret police society. No matter the situation, they always find time to gather around the Reagan family dinner table for one of those now-famous family meals that have become a well-known fixture of the show.
Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive

Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series

Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
SheKnows

It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]

When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
Wide Open Country

How Old Is Trusty Ranch Hand Lloyd on 'Yellowstone'?

Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) is one of Yellowstone's most respected ranch hands. He's been there for years and knows the ins and outs, who's who, and whom to look out for when it comes to the Duttons and whom they associate with. We feel as if we know a lot about him, but there's one bit of info that's never been abundantly clear since Yellowstone hit the airwaves and we met this real-life cowboy. How old is Lloyd, anyway?
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy