ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Dean Florida International past Eastern Washington, 90-79

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jPObEZ600

Arturo Dean's 17 points helped Florida International defeat Eastern Washington 90-79 on Sunday night.

Dean added three steals for the Panthers (4-2). Denver Jones scored 16 points and added six rebounds and six assists. John Williams Jr. shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Steele Venters led the Eagles (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. Angelo Allegri added 15 points and six rebounds for Eastern Washington. In addition, Tyreese Davis finished with 14 points, six assists and two steals.

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Playoff implications surround meeting between Giants, Commanders

As they jockey for spots in the playoffs, the New York Giants and Washington Commanders have the unusual assignment of facing each other in Weeks 13 and 15. The first of those meetings comes Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. It's a schedule that sets up well for the Commanders. As for the Giants? Not so much. Making it tougher for New York is what happens in Week 14. ...
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC News

ABC News

925K+
Followers
195K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy