Budda Baker Disappointed With Collapse to Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals held a seven-point lead with just 20 seconds left in the game.

After things were said and done, Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the year after a 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Justin Herbert marched down and pushed LA ahead with just 15 seconds on the clock after scoring a touchdown and successfully converting a two-point conversion.

Arizona's defense, for the most part, held Herbert in check.

That didn't matter on the last drive of the game, and that sure didn't matter to Cardinals safety Budda Baker, who had five tackles on the day and was intentionally avoided by Los Angeles on their two-point try.

"For me personally I was in a situation where I'm double-teaming my slot receiver to the right and the ball gets caught to the left. For me, it's kind of like a broken record. If I'm on the right, it's going left. If I'm on the left it's going right. It's kind of getting boring, but at the end of the day, I just got to continue to do my job," Baker said.

He spoke with reporters and offered some words of wisdom he spread as the Cardinals approach their bye:

"Rest, rejuvenate, recover, be with your families. But at the end of the day, when it's time to work, we work at work. We got five more opportunities. Take the best of those opportunities, because this league, it stands for "Not For Long" and we got five more opportunities to play some good football, and that's the plan that we're going do," he said.

