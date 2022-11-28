Read full article on original website
coolsandiegosights.com
Colorful bull and mural in Solana Beach!
Travelers who stand outside the Solana Beach train station and look east are likely to be surprised. A very colorful bull and mural beckon from across Cedros Avenue!. I spotted this fun artwork the other day while walking around. The “crazy quilt” bull sculpture and the mural featuring many faces...
coolsandiegosights.com
Signs of the Holiday Season in Encinitas!
I headed back to North County today. During my walk through Encinitas, along Coast Highway 101, I noticed many signs of the Holiday Season!. Not only did I spy workers hanging holiday lights on the Golden Lotus Tower of the Self-Realization Fellowship ashram, I saw the marquee of La Paloma Theatre features Elf and Die Hard XMAS.
NBC San Diego
Why Is San Diego Charging $45 for Some Parking at ‘Free' December Nights?
Many people will agree that hidden charges are some of the worst things in the world. Baggage fees, cleaning fees, resort fees, anything with the word "fee" in it. Which brings us to "free" things, which are some of the best things in the world. Love, a sunset, December Nights in Balboa Park, which is slated for this Friday and Saturday.
times-advocate.com
70th annual Escondido Christmas parade returns to Grand Avenue roots
In less than two weeks, what is widely known as “the longest-running Christmas tradition in all of San Diego County” is coming back to life from its pandemic hiatus. For three generations, the City of Escondido has entrusted the volunteers of its Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) to organize and run the city’s annual Christmas parade, making this its 70th year in existence.
coolsandiegosights.com
International Cottages prepare for December Nights!
December Nights is almost here! The huge holiday event, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from all around San Diego, will take place this Friday and Saturday in Balboa Park. During my walk through Balboa Park’s International Cottages today, I noticed preparation for the event is already underway. Several...
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Galapagos Grandma Celebrates 138th Birthday
The tale is as old as time... Who won the race? Slow and steady like the tortoise or speedy like the hare? This San Diego resident may not have been fast, but she won by outliving the average hare by over 130 years. One of the oldest members of the...
cohaitungchi.com
Top 10 Beginner Friendly Hikes Near San Diego
San Diego, California is a great area for seeing the outdoors and getting in some hiking. Whether you’re just visiting on vacation or you’re from the area and looking for some new hikes, here are 10 hiking trails near San Diego that are perfect for both those new and old to hiking.
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego Events Calendar: December 2022
ICA North (Encinitas) hosts Cog•nate Collective in December as part of its ongoing “Limitless Growth, Limited World” exhibition. Starting in November and running through January 1, Lightscape at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas is an after-dark, illuminated trail that runs for a mile and features over a million twinkling lights. Attendees will enjoy towering artistic installations from international artists bursting with color, imagination, sound—and, of course, light—that have all been custom-designed for San Diego. Guests can also toast marshmallows over a fire, drink hot chocolate, and snack on other seasonal treats along the trail.
San Diego Channel
Ocean Beach residents excited to say goodbye to their only Starbucks
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — When you drive down Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach, you won’t find many chains. It’s the only town where Starbucks’ notorious green sun shades stick out like a sore thumb. “I come to Starbucks almost everyday,” said Soheil Karimi. Some locals...
San Diego Channel
Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 1 - 4
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Much more seasonal fun is heading San Diego's way, as parades and holiday fairs highlight the weekend. Balboa Park's December Nights kicks off on Friday, bringing holiday fun to the park for two days for live music, vendors, and food. La Jolla, OB, and La Mesa will also hold their own holiday extravaganzas this weekend.
localemagazine.com
8 Restaurants Whipping Up Fa-La-Lavorful Christmas Dinners in San Diego
Skip the Cooking This Year and Indulge in These Multi-Course Meals!. With the most wonderful time of year right around the corner, we all are in need of some Christmas spirit, and what better way to celebrate the holiday season than with a holly jolly dinner? San Diego may be famous for its sunny skies and pristine surf, but it’s also home to some of the finest dining experiences in California, which you can enjoy at its best on Christmas Day itself! So have yourself a merry little Christmas with our lineup of San Diego Restaurants serving decadent Christmas dinners.
Caught on camera: 'Nike' bandit targets businesses in North San Diego County
Surveillance video shows a thief with a specific taste in clothing targeting businesses in North San Diego County.
theregistrysocal.com
The Elizabeth Hospice Pays $8.1MM for 26,945 SQFT in Escondido
SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a freestanding office/medical project of 26,945 square feet in Escondido (San Diego), California. Located at 800 W Valley Pkwy, the two-story property sold for $8.1 million to an owner/occupier. The buyer was The...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
OB resident’s story helps memoir showcase answer the question ‘What. Just. Happened?’
The stories that will be brought to life at the upcoming “What. Just. Happened?” memoir showcase range from humorous to heartwarming, from brazen to touching. “What. Just. Happened?” presented by the International Memoir Writers Association, will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at La Jolla’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Tickets are $33.
whatnowsandiego.com
Little Fox Cups and Cones Reopening in Oceanside
Little Fox Cups + Cones announced via social media that their business is planning their relaunch in a new home. The handcrafted ice cream shop will open their flagship location at the brand new Freeman Collective development in Oceanside. Established in 2020, Little Fox is known for their scratch made...
thevistapress.com
Join Us The Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market
Kids activities 5-8:30 p.m. Santa arrives on fire truck and Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony 6 p.m. During the first Holiday Gift Market of the year, Oceanside will welcome the holiday season with a grand Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Regal Cinema Plaza in Downtown Oceanside. This annual holiday event will be filled with activities for the whole family, plus holiday music and carolers. Watch Santa arrive by fire truck!
thevistapress.com
64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade – Map For New Route
🎄 Join us for the 64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade! 🎄. The theme this year is “A Toy Stories Christmas”, with our Grand Marshal being the Toy Man of Vista! Grab your family and friends and join us for all the local festive fun. The parade starts at 1pm, get there early to save your spots! Santa is always the grand finale.
coolsandiegosights.com
Trains and Rails at Del Mar’s Powerhouse Park.
Visitors to Del Mar’s beachside Powerhouse Park might easily miss this very interesting sign. The sign is unobtrusive and badly weathered and stands across the walking path from the “Tot Lot” playground. When you lean in close to read the sign, you discover it concerns the nearby railroad tracks.
Compost bins rolling out in San Diego
Green waste bins are being prepared to be rolled out to homes across the city of San Diego as the Department of Environmental services starts up their green waste program.
whatnowsandiego.com
Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego
Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and was opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.
