ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

‘Exorcist’ Star Linda Blair Once Admitted She Actually Hates Horror Movies

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XoIXZ_0jPOZ8mN00

Linda Blair recently opened up about her time working on the popular horror film The Exorcist. She is best known for her incredibly scary character, Regan MacNeil. Even though she stars in one of the scariest movies of all time, she admitted that she hates horror movies, especially the ones they create these days.

She confessed, “I must tell you; I don’t like horror films. They scare me.” Linda explained that she prefers to laugh and watch comedy films but admitted that some of the horror movies recently have incredible new technology.

Linda Blair said she prefers to watch comedies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDuiy_0jPOZ8mN00
PREY OF THE JAGUAR, Linda Blair, 1996. ©JFW Productions/courtesy Everett Collection

Such technology didn’t exist when The Exorcist premiered in the ’70s. She shared, “That’s why it’s such an iconic film because it was like doing a magic show, and it was hard. It was really hard. But I think they’re making incredible movies now… We’ll see what happens in the next year with the new one.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gvsvv_0jPOZ8mN00
THE EXORCIST, Linda Blair, 1973. © Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Linda was also asked if she witnessed any paranormal activity while working on the film or after. She said, “Not on set. No, I never did that. That was something a lot of people asked. You know, when the movie came out, I did not feel anything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6gX0_0jPOZ8mN00
DEAD SLEEP, Linda Blair, 1992. ©MGM/courtesy Everett Collection

Recently, Linda did something quite scary and out of her comfort zone. She appeared on The Masked Singer and was unveiled as the Scarecrow. She said about the experience, “It was incredible. It was so hard, and I did it from the heart to entertain people. It was such an incredible opportunity. I wanted to do it on behalf of the animals…the crisis that we’re in and the work I do with the foundation.” Linda created the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation Rescue and Wellness Center in 2006.

Comments / 19

Bob Bandfield
2d ago

the first one was by far the best.. one of the best horror movies ever

Reply(1)
10
Related
IndieWire

Luis Guzmán Has Given Up on Correcting People Who Think He Starred in ‘Ghost’

After 32 years, Luis Guzmán is setting the record straight: No, he was not in “Ghost.” The 1990 Academy Award-winning drama starred Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg, but fans constantly insist that Guzmán was also part of the cast. In fact, it was late actor Rick Aviles whom Guzmán is often mistaken for. “To this day, you and I could be walking through an airport, a mall — today — and someone would go, ‘Why did you kill Patrick Swayze? What was it like working with Whoopi [Goldberg]?'” Guzmán said during “The Rich Eisen Show.” “If I had a nickel...
thedigitalfix.com

Matthew McConaughey turned down the MCU to do one of his worst movies

Not everyone loves the idea of being an MCU character. Marvel movies and Marvel series are a bit crowded, and if you’re a big star, that mightn’t leave you with much to work with. Matthew McConaughey turned down the opportunity, only to make one of his worst movies.
The Hollywood Reporter

“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request

“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
HollywoodLife

Nicki Aycox Dead: ‘Supernatural’ Star Sadly Dies At 47

Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox died at 47 years old on November 16. Her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news the following day on Facebook. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Susan wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Susan added. Her tribute featured beautiful photos of Nicki with her loved ones.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation

We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
ETOnline.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)

Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
DoYouRemember?

After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One

From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Jane Fonda Admits She's 'Realistic' About 'Not Being Around For Much Longer' After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

Jane Fonda got candid about her future — almost two months after revealing she was in treatment for cancer. “I’m not going to be around for much longer,” the Hollywood legend, who turns 85 on December 21, said. “When you get to be my age, you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you, as opposed to in front of you. I mean, that’s just realistic.”Despite the bleak diagnosis, the Grace and Frankie star said she's “not afraid of going.” “I’m ready. I’ve had a great life,” she continued. “Not that I want to go, but...
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
180K+
Followers
9K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy