EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants have been mirroring each other for years. Neither of the NFC East bottom-feeders has had a winning season since 2016, although the Commanders — known at the time as the Washington Football Team — won the division in the 2020 pandemic season with a 7-9 record. The Giants (6-10) were second. Over the years, both teams have had high draft picks and left their fans frustrated more often than not. The unexpected has happened this season. The Commanders (7-5) and Giants (7-4) are in the playoff hunt as the season heads into the home stretch. They will play twice in the next three weeks, starting Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO