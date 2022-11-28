ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Commanders, Giants prep for rare meaningful December games

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants have been mirroring each other for years. Neither of the NFC East bottom-feeders has had a winning season since 2016, although the Commanders — known at the time as the Washington Football Team — won the division in the 2020 pandemic season with a 7-9 record. The Giants (6-10) were second. Over the years, both teams have had high draft picks and left their fans frustrated more often than not. The unexpected has happened this season. The Commanders (7-5) and Giants (7-4) are in the playoff hunt as the season heads into the home stretch. They will play twice in the next three weeks, starting Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball: Providence, NFEI open at the top

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Nov. 29. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, School, Record, Classification. 1. Providence (3-0, Class 3A) Notable wins: Episcopal,...
