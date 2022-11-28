ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Small business owner in Billings grateful for busy shopping weekend

By Hailey Monaco
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6c2O_0jPOYPYs00

Starting in 2019, Veronica Zimmerman only hoped her candle business would grow to the extent it has in three years and now enjoys being able to give back to her shoppers with discounts and giveaways during the holiday season.

“I get orders from like Florida, Massachusetts and West Virginia. Like, people that I don’t even know and I’m just like, it’s so mind-blowing to me still,” Zimmerman said Sunday.

The 24 year old is going to school to major in graphic design, works a part-time job and is a full-time business owner of Veronica Candle Co., and she does it all herself. Working from start to finish with the production of the candles, running the website and packaging to ship them off.

“I do everything. So, I do like label design. I do my instagram content. I literally do everything,” she said.

Zimmerman said a busy shopping weekend of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday is a little nerve wracking but worth it.

“It’s a lot to prepare because you never really know what your sales are going to be, like what the turnouts going to be. So, it’s a lot but it pays off in the end,” she said.

Her Black Friday deal of 40% off all products lead her to 35 sales and 300 website views. On Cyber Monday she will run another deal of buy two candles, get one free.

“I remember my first year, my first two years, I was only able to give like maybe 25% off on my website. So, now that I’m able to give bigger discounts like 40% and buy two, get one free like, it’s a really good feeling,” Zimmerman said.

Her candles are also located at Roots Garden Center in Billings.

“Buying candles online has to be kind of tricky. So, that’s why I’m glad that they’re in Roots and hopefully I can get them into a few different places,” she said.

However, every order she receives online still lights up her mood like it did in the very beginning.

“I’ll get an order on my phone and it’s like, the notification is still so exciting, as it was like the very first time,” she said.

Zimmerman will also be selling her candles at the Yellowstone Art Museum's WinterFair on Dec. 2 and 3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourbigsky.com

Man threatened with gun in local business robbery

Just before 3am on Thursday, the BPD responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for an alleged robbery. Officers report a man entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim and then fled on foot shortly afterward. The suspect is described as...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Holiday surprise; Lower gas prices!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all motorists this holiday season; the gas prices have dropped significantly in the past week. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Billings is now $3.59 a gallon, according to Gasbuddy.com. Initially, the analysts didn’t predict a fast and big drop in...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

The Billings Moose on the Loose Might See a Bad Ending

I think there is a bad ending coming for the poor moose on the loose. He's been here now for a few months and seems to be content right where he is. I'm not sure if Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are monitoring this animal as much as they should. In fact, if this moose would die I think they might view that as a fix to the situation.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Robbery At 3100 Block of King Avenue West in Billings

This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. At 2:55 AM today, Billings Police Department responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for a robbery. The suspect entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim. The suspect is a Hispanic male...
yourbigsky.com

Can I smoke weed in my backyard in Montana?

Recreational Marijuana is still fairly new in Montana, but some may be wondering if they can smoke cannabis legally. Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department says people are allowed to smoke weed on their porch as long as it is on private property. Those smoking marijuana must also be at least 21 years old or older. Police get involved if someone smoking outside is under 21 or if they have reason to believe there is reckless or illegal activity present.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Found at the River Near Billings

My Thanksgiving weekend was ridiculously low-key. I spent 90% of the time hanging out with my family, watching tv, cooking, eating, reading books, drinking beer, etc. It was awesome. I took Monday off to extend the weekend a bit and I took advantage of an opportunity to drop my girls off at school; something I don't get to do very often with my early-morning work schedule.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy