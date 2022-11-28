Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs2iowa.com
Murray has career night: 31 points, 20 rebounds in Iowa win
IOWA CITY, Iowa — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray had career highs of 31 points and 20 rebounds and Iowa defeated Georgia Tech 81-65 on Tuesday night in a ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. Murray was 11-of-18 shooting, including 4 of 8 on 3-point attempts. Filip Rebraca...
Iowa WR Keagan Johnson enters transfer portal
IOWA CITY, Iowa — On Thursday afternoon, Iowa sophomore wide receiver Keagan Johnson announced on twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal, which likely means he will be leaving the University of Iowa. Johnson had a breakout season as a true freshman for the Hawkeyes in 2021,...
Hawkeye's Cobe Siebrecht named B1G Wrestler of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior Cobe Siebrecht has been named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week, it was announced Wednesday by the league office. The honor is the first of his career. The Lisbon, Iowa, native earned the distinction after defeating the highest ranked opponent...
Fairfield High School renames gym in honor of legendary coach
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — The Fairfield High School gymnasium will be getting a new name this week. The gym will be renamed the "Dan Breen Gym" in honor of Dan Breen, who was the head basketball coach for the Fairfield women's basketball team, the Trojanettes, from 1972-1988. The dedication and...
Packed Donnelly's Pub crowd cheers U.S. on to victory over Iran in World Cup
IOWA CITY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa's News Now checked back in at Donnelly's Pub in Iowa City, which has been a popular spot for soccer fans to catch the World Cup games. While Curt Fitzgerald is the only one of his friends who actually understands soccer,...
Operation Quickfind: Giovanni Tellez
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for 16-year old Giovanni Tellez. Giovanni Tellez is 6'1" and was last seen at 1:30 pm on November 29 at the Casey's on Carlisle Street North East. Giovanni was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants...
Muscatine Community College closes main campus due to threat to the college
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Wednesday morning Muscatine Community College received an email including a threat to the college. Immediately upon receiving the email, college leadership notified police and chose to close the campus to ensure the safety of our students and employees. Notifications were sent out to all employees and MCC students, in addition to emails, website and social media posts.
Rochester Avenue to remain closed through winter season
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The city of Iowa city says that Rochester Avenue will remain closed through the winter season, due to project delays and the onset of winter weather. City guidelines do not allow for street paving after Nov. 15. Overnight freezing temperatures, frozen subgrade beneath the pavement, and exposure to deicers will impact the fresh concrete's durability and service life, forcing removal and replacement much earlier.
More grammar and high school students are turning to nicotine products
A new report is raising alarm bells over the number of middle and high school students using nicotine products. More than three million grammar and high school students reported using nicotine products this year alone. Those products are vapes and nicotine pens. The rise in younger people using these products...
New organization focuses on workplace mental health
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Wednesday Covenant Family Solutions announced the launch of partner organization Covenant Workplace Solutions (CWS). Formerly part of the Workplace Solutions division within CFS, CWS is a full-service workplace mental health and wellness organization. Its mission is to enhance the state of complete mental, physical, and social wellness for organizations and their employees.
Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades
Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
Linn County Conservation moves forward on development plan for Grant Wood Trail
LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — When it comes to possibly developing a section of Grant Wood Trail into Springville, there appear to be two main schools of thought. That was evident during Monday's Linn County Conservation board meeting. "Leave this section of the trail as natural...
CR Animal Care and Control offering discounted adoption fees every Saturday in December
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Every Saturday in December at the city of Cedar Rapids Animal Care Control you can find a new furry family member for just a fraction of the normal adoption fee. the CRACC will have an ornament bowl on hand and adoption fees range from FREE...
Church of Jesus Christ erects historic Armstrong-Smulekoff Nativity
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday evening, staff from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints erected the historical Armstrong-Smulekoff Nativity, a life-sized nativity. Church officials began putting the nativity set together at 6 p.m.. The nativity display featured:. Live music. Hundreds of nativity sets displayed by local residents. Children's...
Local real estate business raises $15,000 after a food trailer was stolen in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Wednesday afternoon, Channing Smith of Encompass Real Estate Group announced they are raising money to help Elizabeth and Matthew Georges after their food trailer was stolen over the weekend. The company's goal was to raise $15,000 for the Georges, which was met as of Wednesday...
Truck fire spotted outside West Side Transport in Cedar Rapids
A truck on fire was spotted outside of West Side Transport on 6th street on Cedar Rapids. The fire appears to have started from a trailer explosion. No one appears to be hurt.
Emergency crews on scene of accident at Rockwell Dr NE and Collins Road in Cedar Rapids
Emergency crews are on scene and the drone deployed after an accident at Rockwell Drive NE and Collins Road in Cedar Rapids in the 1pm hour on Thursday. Eastbound traffic on Collins being diverted. Traffic also being diverted behind Collins Aerospace. Many power trucks and crews on scene. Emergency officials...
Buchanan County investors awarded $5.7 million in fraudulent cancer center case
Buchanan County — A group of eleven investors from Buchanan County have been awarded $4.3 million in damages and 1.4 million in legal fees after being advised to invest in a failed cancer treatment center in Texas. Financial advisor Dana Vietor said that by investing, clients would make profits...
Union president: CRPD investigating hit and run of Ingredion worker on strike
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police have confirmed they are investigating what appears to be a vehicle on pedestrian incident near the 8th Ave. bridge early Tuesday morning. Union officials report a picketer, part of the BCTGM/Ingredion strike, was struck by a car near the 8th Ave. bridge...
Coralville food pantry receives $5K in a commercial grade kitchen equipment
In a surprise visit, Coralville Community Food Pantry was gifted with a visit from UScellular's "More Than a Party," building campaign. The pantry received $5,000 worth of commercial grade kitchen equipment. The kitchen equipment includes a Big Green Egg Smoker, Big Green Egg Smoker Stand, Big Green Egg commercial accessories,...
