Iowa City, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Murray has career night: 31 points, 20 rebounds in Iowa win

IOWA CITY, Iowa — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray had career highs of 31 points and 20 rebounds and Iowa defeated Georgia Tech 81-65 on Tuesday night in a ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. Murray was 11-of-18 shooting, including 4 of 8 on 3-point attempts. Filip Rebraca...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa WR Keagan Johnson enters transfer portal

IOWA CITY, Iowa — On Thursday afternoon, Iowa sophomore wide receiver Keagan Johnson announced on twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal, which likely means he will be leaving the University of Iowa. Johnson had a breakout season as a true freshman for the Hawkeyes in 2021,...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Hawkeye's Cobe Siebrecht named B1G Wrestler of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior Cobe Siebrecht has been named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week, it was announced Wednesday by the league office. The honor is the first of his career. The Lisbon, Iowa, native earned the distinction after defeating the highest ranked opponent...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Fairfield High School renames gym in honor of legendary coach

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — The Fairfield High School gymnasium will be getting a new name this week. The gym will be renamed the "Dan Breen Gym" in honor of Dan Breen, who was the head basketball coach for the Fairfield women's basketball team, the Trojanettes, from 1972-1988. The dedication and...
FAIRFIELD, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Operation Quickfind: Giovanni Tellez

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for 16-year old Giovanni Tellez. Giovanni Tellez is 6'1" and was last seen at 1:30 pm on November 29 at the Casey's on Carlisle Street North East. Giovanni was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Muscatine Community College closes main campus due to threat to the college

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Wednesday morning Muscatine Community College received an email including a threat to the college. Immediately upon receiving the email, college leadership notified police and chose to close the campus to ensure the safety of our students and employees. Notifications were sent out to all employees and MCC students, in addition to emails, website and social media posts.
MUSCATINE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Rochester Avenue to remain closed through winter season

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The city of Iowa city says that Rochester Avenue will remain closed through the winter season, due to project delays and the onset of winter weather. City guidelines do not allow for street paving after Nov. 15. Overnight freezing temperatures, frozen subgrade beneath the pavement, and exposure to deicers will impact the fresh concrete's durability and service life, forcing removal and replacement much earlier.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

More grammar and high school students are turning to nicotine products

A new report is raising alarm bells over the number of middle and high school students using nicotine products. More than three million grammar and high school students reported using nicotine products this year alone. Those products are vapes and nicotine pens. The rise in younger people using these products...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New organization focuses on workplace mental health

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Wednesday Covenant Family Solutions announced the launch of partner organization Covenant Workplace Solutions (CWS). Formerly part of the Workplace Solutions division within CFS, CWS is a full-service workplace mental health and wellness organization. Its mission is to enhance the state of complete mental, physical, and social wellness for organizations and their employees.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades

Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Church of Jesus Christ erects historic Armstrong-Smulekoff Nativity

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday evening, staff from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints erected the historical Armstrong-Smulekoff Nativity, a life-sized nativity. Church officials began putting the nativity set together at 6 p.m.. The nativity display featured:. Live music. Hundreds of nativity sets displayed by local residents. Children's...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Coralville food pantry receives $5K in a commercial grade kitchen equipment

In a surprise visit, Coralville Community Food Pantry was gifted with a visit from UScellular's "More Than a Party," building campaign. The pantry received $5,000 worth of commercial grade kitchen equipment. The kitchen equipment includes a Big Green Egg Smoker, Big Green Egg Smoker Stand, Big Green Egg commercial accessories,...
CORALVILLE, IA

