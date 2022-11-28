Read full article on original website
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Mom of 15-year-old who died days after shooting near Atlantic Station set to speak
ATLANTA — The mother of a 15-year-old boy who died Wednesday, days after a shooting near Atlantic Station that also left a 12-year-old boy dead, is set to speak publicly on Thursday. A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at a location in the Adair Park neighborhood. Jackson's...
'We had to beg for help for hours and it didn’t happen' | Family of 12-year-old killed near Atlantic Station speaks about night of shooting
ATLANTA — The family of 12-year-old Zyion Charles, who was shot to death Saturday near Atlantic Station, spoke exclusively to 11Alive about what happened that night and the lingering questions they have about how the situation was handled. One of their main concerns, they said, was how officers didn't...
What we know about deadly shooting near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police released a video of a group of teens believed to be connected to a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station on Saturday where a 12 and 15-year-old were killed. The department provided updates Wednesday on the suspect search and also gave more insight into who the...
Teenager announced as second fatality in deadly shooting near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — A second victim has died in the shooting that broke out among a group of young people last weekend near Atlantic Station, according to a friend of the victim's family. Atlanta Police released video footage from the night of the shooting, where a group of teens was...
18-year-old charged with shooting death of teen near Gwinnett basketball court
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 17-year-old in Lawrenceville back in October. Gwinnett County Police said Shamuel Benjamin has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Man shot while sitting inside car at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot while sitting inside his car at an Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to police. Authorities said it happened at 1991 Delowe Dr. SW., which is the address for the Grove Adams Park apartments shortly before 5:40 p.m. The apartment complex is near Arthur B. Langford Jr. Pkwy and the Campbellton Road community.
Atlanta officer taken to hospital after being hit by car
ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police Department motorcycle officer was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after being hit by a car. The department said he was transported to the hospital after the accident "alert, conscious and breathing." The extent of any possible injuries to the officer was not...
Daring Escape: Local officer escapes gunman by jumping out window
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer in Jackson is still recovering after jumping out of a window to escape a gunman. Officer Diana Sanchez and her partner were called to a house in Butts County regarding a man screaming, but what they found was much different. Body camera footage from both officers shows Sanchez outside when her partner arrives at the house.
Over $300K of marijuana found inside stolen car in Hapeville, police say
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Hapeville Police said they uncovered a lot more than just a stolen car after it crossed into its jurisdiction Monday night. The city's flock camera system alerted officers to the stolen car. Police then pulled the car over on Dogwood Drive and arrested the two people inside.
Woman recounts being caught up in shootout near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — A date night turned into a nightmare as a shootout erupted near Atlanta Station – a 12-year-old boy was gunned down and several other teenagers were hit by gunfire. A bullet lodged in the door frame of a truck– just missing Rebecca Walden's head by a...
'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
Atlantic Station ramps up security after deadly shooting just off property
ATLANTA — Police are still searching for the gunman who injured five teens and killed a 12-year-old boy in a shooting near Atlantic Station. Safety is very much a concern for people out in the area Monday. Atlanta Station said it's doubling the number of off-duty officers patrolling the...
24-year-old accused of leading law enforcement on high-speed chase, attempting to ram officer's patrol car
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old man is accused of leading law enforcement on a 100 mph+ chase and attempting to ram a patrol car in Polk County Monday afternoon. The Polk County Police Department said it all started when officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 101 and Live Oak Road shortly before 2:15 p.m.
APD: Missing 9-year-old boy located
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Roderick Streeter Jr. has been located and is in good health, according to Atlanta Police. Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 9-year-old who was last seen Tuesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for 9-year-old Roderick Streeter Jr., who was last seen at...
Investigation underway after 23-year-old found shot to death at Ellenwood home, Clayton County Police say
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 23-year-old was found shot to death in Ellenwood, Clayton County Police said. Authorities said on Nov. 25 shortly before 7 p.m. they responded to Pahaska Court in reference to a "person shot" call. When officers arrived, they found Keelon Tate dead inside the home from a gunshot wound.
Texas man fatally shot in the head in Norcross
NORCROSS, Ga. — A man from Texas was shot in the head on Tuesday and died days later, and police are still looking for a suspect. Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called regarding a person shot on Estates Court in Norcross just around 6:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Rivieria-Zuniga alive, but with had been shot in the head.
Files from investigation into deadly police shooting of Rayshard Brooks released
ATLANTA — In August, criminal charges including murder were dropped against Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe connected with the death of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 offering new insight into the incident. Lesser charges were also dropped against Officer Devin Brosnan. On Wednesday the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia which...
Barking dog complaint turns into home invasion, shooting, Flowery Branch Police say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — An argument over barking dogs Tuesday morning ends with police using a tourniquet on a woman who was shot several times over the complaint, authorities said. Flowery Branch Police Department officers were called to investigate a shooting in a neighborhood along Chattahoochie Street around 11:30...
'I called police on my son' | Mom shares feeling of helplessness that preceded shooting of 12-year-old
ATLANTA — The mother of the 12-year-old boy who died Saturday night near Atlantic Station, when a shooting broke out among a group of youths, described her feeling of helplessness as her son slipped into a pattern of dangerous behavior during emotional remarks to a City Council committee this week.
DeKalb County Police investigating after remains found in Stone Mountain
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating after a set of remains were found in Stone Mountain. Officers said they were called to the 6400 block of Rockbridge Road SW Monday, not far from Liberty Temple Christian Church after someone found bones in the area. The person who reported the discovery said they believed the remains once belonged to a human, DeKalb County Police Department said.
