Atlanta, GA

11Alive

What we know about deadly shooting near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police released a video of a group of teens believed to be connected to a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station on Saturday where a 12 and 15-year-old were killed. The department provided updates Wednesday on the suspect search and also gave more insight into who the...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man shot while sitting inside car at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot while sitting inside his car at an Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to police. Authorities said it happened at 1991 Delowe Dr. SW., which is the address for the Grove Adams Park apartments shortly before 5:40 p.m. The apartment complex is near Arthur B. Langford Jr. Pkwy and the Campbellton Road community.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta officer taken to hospital after being hit by car

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police Department motorcycle officer was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after being hit by a car. The department said he was transported to the hospital after the accident "alert, conscious and breathing." The extent of any possible injuries to the officer was not...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Daring Escape: Local officer escapes gunman by jumping out window

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer in Jackson is still recovering after jumping out of a window to escape a gunman. Officer Diana Sanchez and her partner were called to a house in Butts County regarding a man screaming, but what they found was much different. Body camera footage from both officers shows Sanchez outside when her partner arrives at the house.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
11Alive

'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

APD: Missing 9-year-old boy located

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Roderick Streeter Jr. has been located and is in good health, according to Atlanta Police. Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 9-year-old who was last seen Tuesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for 9-year-old Roderick Streeter Jr., who was last seen at...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Investigation underway after 23-year-old found shot to death at Ellenwood home, Clayton County Police say

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 23-year-old was found shot to death in Ellenwood, Clayton County Police said. Authorities said on Nov. 25 shortly before 7 p.m. they responded to Pahaska Court in reference to a "person shot" call. When officers arrived, they found Keelon Tate dead inside the home from a gunshot wound.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Texas man fatally shot in the head in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. — A man from Texas was shot in the head on Tuesday and died days later, and police are still looking for a suspect. Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called regarding a person shot on Estates Court in Norcross just around 6:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Rivieria-Zuniga alive, but with had been shot in the head.
NORCROSS, GA
11Alive

DeKalb County Police investigating after remains found in Stone Mountain

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating after a set of remains were found in Stone Mountain. Officers said they were called to the 6400 block of Rockbridge Road SW Monday, not far from Liberty Temple Christian Church after someone found bones in the area. The person who reported the discovery said they believed the remains once belonged to a human, DeKalb County Police Department said.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

