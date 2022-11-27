Read full article on original website
939theeagle.com
Missouri executes convicted murderer; St. Louis congresswoman blasts governor for denying clemency
A convicted murderer from St. Louis County has been executed by lethal injection, 17 years after he killed a Kirkwood police sergeant. Kevin Johnson was executed Tuesday evening at the state’s maximum-security prison in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre. Governor Mike Parson rejected a clemency request from Johnson’s attorneys,...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 25 years in prison for retaliatory drug murder
U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Wednesday sentenced a man from St. Louis County to 25 years in prison for a retaliatory drug murder in 2020. Cevone Weeden, now 26, fired at least 12 shots at Joel Phillips, 22, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s at 1420 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis on August 20, 2020.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Missouri set to execute convicted murderer tonight; defense attorneys aim for stay
Barring intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court or a federal judge, a convicted murderer from the St. Louis area will be executed this evening at the state’s maximum-security prison in Bonne Terre. Missouri Governor Mike Parson has rejected a clemency request from attorneys for Kevin Johnson, who was convicted...
What were Kevin Johnson’s final words before execution?
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. Kevin Johnson, 37, died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of pentobarbital. As a...
Suburban St. Louis officer sentenced for shooting into car
A suburban St. Louis police officer who shot into a fleeing car, seriously injuring the driver, has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to give up his police officer's license.
Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for 2005 murder of police officer
The Missouri Department of Corrections successfully carried out its execution of Kevin Johnson early Tuesday evening.
kttn.com
Missouri woman sentenced to 2+ years in prison, ordered to repay $357,000 in pandemic loan fraud
U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Wednesday sentenced a woman from St. Louis County, Missouri to 27 months in prison for committing a $357,000 fraud involving a pandemic relief program. Judge Pitlyk also ordered Rose Ann Shaw, 65, of Ladue, to repay the money, which she had fraudulently obtained...
showmeprogress.com
Punching down is never a good look
As if a lack of transparency is aspirational. The city calls Elad Gross’ lawsuit “a publicity stunt,” seeks $25K in damages. I sometimes sue the government on behalf of hurt people. The day before Thanksgiving, my government decided to sue me and start a negative media campaign in an Eric-Greitens-esque attempt to discredit my work.
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill.
How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Tim’s Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill. How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Police believe they...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
Noncustodial father accused of taking children in St. Louis County
A Sappington man is accused of taking his children, whom he did not have custody of, and fleeing across the Midwest.
Police believe they have St. Louis smash-and-grab ringleader
Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department say they have a person in custody who may be responsible for a third of the 69 burglaries reported in the city in just the past month.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022
The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
‘PPP Party’: St. Louis woman accused in $291K pandemic loan fraud
A St. Louis woman is accused of fraud, money laundering, and other crimes while acquiring a $291,000 loan from a COVID-19 pandemic relief program.
St. Louis American
City, County take action as cold weather nears
While a mild fall has lingered, colder weather is rapidly approaching. As temperatures plummet, hardship on the region’s homeless rises. St. Louis has launched its winter operations to help support unhoused neighbors during the winter season, according to Department of Human Services Director Yusef Scoggin. DHS wants to ensure...
Ladue woman sentenced for pandemic loan fraud
A Ladue woman was sentenced Wednesday for defrauding the U.S. government and taxpayers of hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic relief funds.
St. Louis Comes After Lawyer Who Accused Them of Sunshine Law Violations
The city calls Elad Gross' lawsuit "a publicity stunt," seeks $25K in damages
Jefferson County Is Tired of Chasing St. Louis' Stolen Vehicles
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is restricting when officers can pursue vehicles
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
So St. Louis: Court-Ordered Community Service, Undercover
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
