Saint Louis, MO

showmeprogress.com

Punching down is never a good look

As if a lack of transparency is aspirational. The city calls Elad Gross’ lawsuit “a publicity stunt,” seeks $25K in damages. I sometimes sue the government on behalf of hurt people. The day before Thanksgiving, my government decided to sue me and start a negative media campaign in an Eric-Greitens-esque attempt to discredit my work.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill.

How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Tim’s Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill. How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Police believe they...
BELLEVILLE, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty

Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
CANTON, IL
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022

The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

City, County take action as cold weather nears

While a mild fall has lingered, colder weather is rapidly approaching. As temperatures plummet, hardship on the region’s homeless rises. St. Louis has launched its winter operations to help support unhoused neighbors during the winter season, according to Department of Human Services Director Yusef Scoggin. DHS wants to ensure...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

