On Thursday afternoon at CCXP 2022 in Brazil, Lucasfilm pulled back the curtain on the official trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The fifth installment in the beloved Indiana Jones franchise, Dial of Destiny will be the last to star Harrison Ford, who remains as busy as ever after turning 80 earlier this year. Based on the trailer, it looks like the movie will spend nearly as much time exploring Indy’s past as it will his final adventure.

13 MINUTES AGO