‘That ‘70s Show’ Returns in First ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer

And thus the torch is passed to a new generation. The ’90s favorite That ’70s Show is back — and now it is actually set in the 90s. Titled That ’90s Show, the new sequel series, coming to Netflix in early 2023, will feature the daughter of Eric and Donna spending the summer with her grandparents, Kitty and Red — AKA Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, returning That ’70s Show cast members.
‘Indiana Jones 5’: The First Trailer, Official Title & Everything Else You Need To Know

More fortune and glory are ahead! The iconic movie series Indiana Jones will get its fifth installment in 2023. The upcoming movie’s full title has finally been revealed: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The first trailer dropped on December 1, giving a glimpse at all the action that’s in store and the dynamic between Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer: Harrison’s last hurrah

On Thursday afternoon at CCXP 2022 in Brazil, Lucasfilm pulled back the curtain on the official trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The fifth installment in the beloved Indiana Jones franchise, Dial of Destiny will be the last to star Harrison Ford, who remains as busy as ever after turning 80 earlier this year. Based on the trailer, it looks like the movie will spend nearly as much time exploring Indy’s past as it will his final adventure.
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

