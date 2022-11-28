ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jeremy Allen White Gaining 40 Pounds of Muscle for New Film: ‘The Bear’ Led to ‘Four A24 Scripts’ Landing on ‘My Desk’

Jeremy Allen White is already the internet’s boyfriend thanks to his beloved turn on FX’s “The Bear,” but that title should only intensify when White packs on pounds of muscle for A24’s “The Iron Claw.” White is starring as the wrestler Kerry Von Erich in the Sean Durkin-directed drama, which co-stars Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson. The actor told GQ magazine that he’s gaining 40 pounds of muscle for the role.
‘The Haunting’ Team Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy Move Overall TV Deal to Amazon From Netflix

Intrepid was previously under an overall deal at Netflix. While there, the company put out multiple hit shows in the horror genre, including both “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” as well as “Midnight Mass” and “The Midnight Club.” Flanagan was the creator of the first three of the aforementioned series and the co-creator of the fourth. Macy executive produced them all.
Frank Vallelonga Jr., ‘Green Book’ Actor and Son of Tony Lip, Found Dead in the Bronx

The NYPD responded to a call early Monday morning just before 4 a.m. in the Bronx and found Vallelonga Jr. laying unconscious and unresponsive on the ground. Following the arrival of EMS to the location, the actor was pronounced dead on the scene. The NYPD also confirmed the arrest of a 35-year-old man named Steven Smith on charges of concealment of a human corpse.
BRONX, NY
FX Orders ‘The Trenches’ Pilot From ‘Daredevil’ Creator Drew Goddard

FX has placed a pilot order for “The Trenches,” an animated series from Drew Goddard. According to the network, the half-hour comedy will follow a modern family of monster hunters. Goddard, who the creator and executive producer behind Netflix’s “Daredevil,” wrote the pilot and will serve as executive...

