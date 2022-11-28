Read full article on original website
SFGate
Jeremy Allen White Gaining 40 Pounds of Muscle for New Film: ‘The Bear’ Led to ‘Four A24 Scripts’ Landing on ‘My Desk’
Jeremy Allen White is already the internet’s boyfriend thanks to his beloved turn on FX’s “The Bear,” but that title should only intensify when White packs on pounds of muscle for A24’s “The Iron Claw.” White is starring as the wrestler Kerry Von Erich in the Sean Durkin-directed drama, which co-stars Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson. The actor told GQ magazine that he’s gaining 40 pounds of muscle for the role.
SFGate
Ariana Godoy’s Hit Webnovel ‘Sigue Mi Voz’ Gets Movie Adaptation from Wattpad Webtoon Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
Following the worldwide success of Netflix’s Spanish-language YA romance “A través de mi ventana,” Wattpad Webtoon Studios has announced the film adaptation of “Sigue mi voz,” author and influencer Adriana Godoy’s more recent Wattpad webnovel hit. Directed and written by Inés Pintor and...
SFGate
‘The Haunting’ Team Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy Move Overall TV Deal to Amazon From Netflix
Intrepid was previously under an overall deal at Netflix. While there, the company put out multiple hit shows in the horror genre, including both “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” as well as “Midnight Mass” and “The Midnight Club.” Flanagan was the creator of the first three of the aforementioned series and the co-creator of the fourth. Macy executive produced them all.
SFGate
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’: Every Throwback Christmas Song in James Gunn’s Marvel One-Off
As tradition would have it, director James Gunn released an all-new mixtape across digital streaming platforms marking the Nov. 25 premiere of “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” on Disney+. Set to an assortment of Christmas tunes hand-selected by Gunn, the holiday special follows Mantis (Pom Klementieff)...
Here's What "Disenchanted" Cast Looked Like Before Starring In The Film
It's like no time has passed at all.
We Want To Know What Happened To The Loner Kids Of Your School After Graduation
Just because they didn't make a splash back then doesn't mean they're not making waves now.
SFGate
Frank Vallelonga Jr., ‘Green Book’ Actor and Son of Tony Lip, Found Dead in the Bronx
The NYPD responded to a call early Monday morning just before 4 a.m. in the Bronx and found Vallelonga Jr. laying unconscious and unresponsive on the ground. Following the arrival of EMS to the location, the actor was pronounced dead on the scene. The NYPD also confirmed the arrest of a 35-year-old man named Steven Smith on charges of concealment of a human corpse.
SFGate
FX Orders ‘The Trenches’ Pilot From ‘Daredevil’ Creator Drew Goddard
FX has placed a pilot order for “The Trenches,” an animated series from Drew Goddard. According to the network, the half-hour comedy will follow a modern family of monster hunters. Goddard, who the creator and executive producer behind Netflix’s “Daredevil,” wrote the pilot and will serve as executive...
