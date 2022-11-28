ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moxy Hotel to Debut in Downtown LA; Feature 13 Restaurants, Bars, and Clubs

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Los Angeles
 3 days ago
Moxy Downtown Los Angeles will open at 1260 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015 in early 2023 , as reported by Forbes last week.

Moxy is a concept conceived by Marriot International, Inc. , an American multinational company that operates, franchises, and licenses lodging globally.

Lending its hand to the resurgence of Downtown LA, Marriot will soon debut Moxy and its included 13 venues to attract millennials and “[provide] fun-hunting travelers with experiences around every corner.”

Inside the 380-room hotel, lodgers will find Bar Moxy , an oasis for modern explorers; All-Day Cafe , a lobby-adjacent Aussie eatery; Level 8 , eight venues with immersive experiences including a gourmet taco truck and a Copacabana-inspired pool deck with a carousel bar; AC Bar & Lounge , a hacienda-style haven on the 34th floor; and AC Rooftop Bar , a semi-self explanatory concept serving tapas, cocktails, and fire pits.

Moxy will also come equipped with co-working spaces to accommodate meetings and large social gatherings.

Additionally, Marriot will debut AC Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles next year. The incoming hotel “will blend the brand’s timeless Spanish Heritage with DTLA’s artistic soul.” Located at the same address as Moxy, AC will offer a light-filled bar & lounge of its own in addition to Moxy’s many playgrounds found only an elevator ride away.



