San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks

San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pair Charged for Robbing 2 Banks on Same Day in SF

A man and woman have been charged for allegedly robbing two banks on the same day earlier this month in San Francisco, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Anthony Fardella, 39, and Ashley Crowder, 40, have been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery for the thefts on Nov. 19, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Robbers steal nearly $180,000 of camera equipment from Union Square store

Police were searching for at least four robbers who stole nearly $180,000 worth of camera equipment from a Union Square store just days after city officials announced an initiative beckoning shoppers to the area for the holidays. The robbery occurred about 1:15 p.m. Sunday at the store located in the area of Bush Street and Grant Avenue, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The SFPD could not confirm the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspects in fatal shooting on San Francisco Muni bus arrested in Daly City

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officers arrested two suspects in a shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus in August that left one person dead and another injured, police announced Tuesday.The shooting happened on August 3 at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood at around 3:20 p.m. One of the victims was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead while the second victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.San Francisco police said homicide detectives identified 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga of San Francisco as suspects in the shooting and a crime bulletin...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

