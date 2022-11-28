Read full article on original website
Wintry Conditions on US 95 South of Culdesac
WINCHESTER, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department says US 95 on the Winchester Grade and south is snow-covered and slick. Travel with caution. Between Denver Road (2 miles south of the Cottonwood area) and Webb Cut-Off Road (1 mile south of the Lapwai area). Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for snow.
Multiple Reports of Crashes, Slide-Offs, & Spin-Outs
LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY, WA/ID – There have been multiple reports of collisions, slide-offs, and spin-outs in the region due to the snow. Snow removal equipment, law enforcement, and rescue personnel have been working to clear the scenes since the snow began falling at around 10:30 a.m. this morning. Bryden Canyon is one of the most affected early this afternoon and drivers are urged to avoid it for now.
Multiple Slide Offs And Car Accidents On Highway 95
WHITE BIRD: Highway 95 From White Bird Grade to Ferdinand is extremely slick and snow covered. The highway is currently backed up due to multiple slide offs and accidents. The Idaho Country Sheriff's Office reported a 1 vehicle rollover incident at 1:14 p.m. south of Cottonwood Idaho on Highway 95. No injuries were reported with this accident.
Latest Info | Moscow police say murder at U of I may not have been targeted
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest release, Moscow police stated that the Latah County Prosecutor's identification of the case as a targeted attack was miscommunication. Moscow police say detectives do not currently know if any of the occupants of the house on King Road were specifically targeted, but they are continuing to investigate.
Local law enforcement in Lewiston make multiple Fentanyl arrests
The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office issued details on seven arrests made by Lewiston Police, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho State Police. The following is a press release:. Our community has seen a rise in Fentanyl related arrests over the last week. The. Nez Perce County...
Police arrest 7 in North Idaho last week for possession, intent to distribute fentanyl
LEWISTON, Idaho — Law enforcement arrested seven people last week for possession of fentanyl, with some believed to intend to distribute it. Lewiston detectives arrested 39-year-old Kimberlee Perrigo and 33-year-old Joshua Hescock after placing a GPS tracking device on their vehicle and observing it make several trips to Spokane and around the Lewis Clark Valley area. Lewiston Police say officers...
Idaho coed murders: Sorority sister recalls victim's hours before tragedy, 'a normal night in Moscow'
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13
Idaho students largely abandon campus after 4 slain; security drives some to class
In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university’s dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn’t want to walk across campus alone.
Idaho police say first crime lab results received after student murders
Authorities investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students have started receiving results from forensic testing, a state police spokesperson said.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, November 27, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, November 27, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------ heard a gunshot that maybe came from behind her house. one shot. Happened just now. ------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18163 Extra Patrol. Incident Address: 700 BRYDEN AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 08:01:12. ------------------------------------------------------
Major Winter Storm Warning
There will be a major winter storm starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday. Affected areas include Genesee, Plummer, Rosalia, Potlatch, Pullman, Oakesdale, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, La Crosse, and Colfax. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches along and east of SR-195…3 to 6 inches...
Scam Warnings From the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office
LEWISTON - With the holidays upon us, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public to be safe and aware. Scammers could contact you about your Apple, Samsung, credit or bank accounts. The Sheriff's Office says to use caution and avoid giving out personal identifiable information such as...
Here's the latest on the upcoming snowstorm
The latest models are showing that the LC Valley is not expected to get a blanket of snow during Wednesday's upcoming snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service Spokane. However, most of our region will experience lingering snow after November 30. The impacts outlook appears to be in the northern...
Family Displaced Following Structure Fire Saturday Afternoon in Clarkston
CLARKSTON - A Clarkston family was not home when a fire broke out and destroyed their home on Saturday afternoon. Crews with Asotin County Fire District #1 and the Clarkston Fire Department responded to the fire at the mobile home park on the 1400 block of Elm Street in Clarkston at around 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Recent Student Murders A Grisly Reminder Of 2015 Idaho Spree
The stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last week is a dark cloud that will hang over the city of Moscow until investigators bring the assailant(s) to justice. The student murders are the second killing spree to happen in the northern Idaho city in the past seven years.
911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of 'blood,' 'unusual circumstances'
Police calls reporting suspicious people and circumstances poured in last week, offering a glimpse into a community gripped by fear since four University of Idaho students were murdered.
U of I associate dean shares how school is responding to ongoing murder investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — As the University of Idaho prepares to honor the four students who were killed in a vigil Wednesday night, the university's associate dean of students, Blaine Eckles, is sharing how the school is responding. Eckles says that he has never dealt with something this horrific in...
Idaho Student murders update: Police say why key details are being withheld from the public
Authorities are withholding key details from the public as they continue to investigate the murders of four University of Idaho students, including information about a suspect profile.
Moscow PD Responding To More Calls For Unusual Circumstances And Welfare Checks
The Moscow Police Department is responding to more unusual circumstances calls and welfare checks since four University of Idaho students were murdered. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Since then, officers have responded to 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 welfare checks. That’s an increase from 70 and 18 respectively for the entire month of October. Officers say concerned parties are calling friends and family before notifying police. The Moscow PD is reminding the public to call 911 immediately for any life safety or emergency situations.
Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
