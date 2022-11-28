ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamiah, ID

Wintry Conditions on US 95 South of Culdesac

WINCHESTER, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department says US 95 on the Winchester Grade and south is snow-covered and slick. Travel with caution. Between Denver Road (2 miles south of the Cottonwood area) and Webb Cut-Off Road (1 mile south of the Lapwai area). Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for snow.
Multiple Reports of Crashes, Slide-Offs, & Spin-Outs

LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY, WA/ID – There have been multiple reports of collisions, slide-offs, and spin-outs in the region due to the snow. Snow removal equipment, law enforcement, and rescue personnel have been working to clear the scenes since the snow began falling at around 10:30 a.m. this morning. Bryden Canyon is one of the most affected early this afternoon and drivers are urged to avoid it for now.
Multiple Slide Offs And Car Accidents On Highway 95

WHITE BIRD: Highway 95 From White Bird Grade to Ferdinand is extremely slick and snow covered. The highway is currently backed up due to multiple slide offs and accidents. The Idaho Country Sheriff's Office reported a 1 vehicle rollover incident at 1:14 p.m. south of Cottonwood Idaho on Highway 95. No injuries were reported with this accident.
Latest Info | Moscow police say murder at U of I may not have been targeted

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest release, Moscow police stated that the Latah County Prosecutor's identification of the case as a targeted attack was miscommunication. Moscow police say detectives do not currently know if any of the occupants of the house on King Road were specifically targeted, but they are continuing to investigate.
Local law enforcement in Lewiston make multiple Fentanyl arrests

The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office issued details on seven arrests made by Lewiston Police, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho State Police. The following is a press release:. Our community has seen a rise in Fentanyl related arrests over the last week. The. Nez Perce County...
Police arrest 7 in North Idaho last week for possession, intent to distribute fentanyl

LEWISTON, Idaho — Law enforcement arrested seven people last week for possession of fentanyl, with some believed to intend to distribute it. Lewiston detectives arrested 39-year-old Kimberlee Perrigo and 33-year-old Joshua Hescock after placing a GPS tracking device on their vehicle and observing it make several trips to Spokane and around the Lewis Clark Valley area. Lewiston Police say officers...
Idaho students largely abandon campus after 4 slain; security drives some to class

In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university’s dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn’t want to walk across campus alone.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, November 27, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, November 27, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------ heard a gunshot that maybe came from behind her house. one shot. Happened just now. ------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18163 Extra Patrol. Incident Address: 700 BRYDEN AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 08:01:12. ------------------------------------------------------
Major Winter Storm Warning

There will be a major winter storm starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday. Affected areas include Genesee, Plummer, Rosalia, Potlatch, Pullman, Oakesdale, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, La Crosse, and Colfax. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches along and east of SR-195…3 to 6 inches...
Here's the latest on the upcoming snowstorm

The latest models are showing that the LC Valley is not expected to get a blanket of snow during Wednesday's upcoming snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service Spokane. However, most of our region will experience lingering snow after November 30. The impacts outlook appears to be in the northern...
Moscow PD Responding To More Calls For Unusual Circumstances And Welfare Checks

The Moscow Police Department is responding to more unusual circumstances calls and welfare checks since four University of Idaho students were murdered. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Since then, officers have responded to 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 welfare checks. That’s an increase from 70 and 18 respectively for the entire month of October. Officers say concerned parties are calling friends and family before notifying police. The Moscow PD is reminding the public to call 911 immediately for any life safety or emergency situations.
Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
