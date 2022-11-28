Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Guest speaker discouraging DEI initiatives on campus, draws controversy from students
Allen West, retired Lt. Col for The Army, visited the University of Iowa Wednesday evening where he said focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion is bad for the country. He was welcomed by the Young Americans for Freedom Iowa chapter the day after the organization had a booth “debunking” critical race theory, while other students came to the venue to show their disapproval of having West speak on campus.
Daily Iowan
Engagement
From the museum’s new location between the Main Library and the campus recreation center, the building is a newly-minted staple for Iowa City architecture. “It’s not quiet,” Tokarski said. “The visibility is really cool of this building and I think it does more of a service to the collection than the old space did.”
Daily Iowan
General Assistance Program from Johnson County sees big increase in users
Johnson County’s General Assistance Program has seen an increase in households served recently, with 745 in fiscal 2022 compared to 304 in fiscal 2021. Johnson County Social Services Director Lynette Jacoby provided an update on the county’s General Assistance Program at Wednesday’s work session meeting for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.
Daily Iowan
Leadership
The ninth director of the Stanley Museum grew up surrounded by art. Lessing was raised in southern Indiana, just across the river from Louisville, Kentucky. Her mother was a painter and a high school art teacher. Her father was a sculptor and the art director for Bruce Fox: a small company that created decorative, cast-metal artworks for Wilton and other brands.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District officially initiates president, other positions
The Iowa City Community School District board of education instated President Ruthina Malone and other members into leadership roles at its meeting Tuesday. Additionally, Lisa Williams was recognized as vice president, Leslie Finger as chief financial officer, and Kim Colvin as the school board reporting secretary. Malone, who was elected...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District five-year strategic plan to increase proficiency in schools
The Iowa City Community School District will implement a new five-year strategic plan in 2023 to improve student equity and development in the district. To improve equity, the district plans to reduce proficiency gaps in reading and math in racial and academic demographic groups, such as English Language Learners, Individualized Education Plan learners, and Free or Reduced Lunch users.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Protest against gun violence on the Pentacrest
Around 100 K-12 students and community members attended a protest against gun violence in below-freezing weather. The protest was put on by high school students. The protest hosted student speakers and an opportunity for attendees to speak as well. Grey Linley, 15, decided to attend and speak at the protest...
Daily Iowan
Tyson Foods employees demand additional relief funds from Johnson County Board of Supervisors
About two dozen employees from the Tyson Foods Columbus Junction gathered at the Johnson County Board of Supervisors budget work session on Monday to ask the board to give a second round of Direct Assistance Program checks. The program offered county residents a one-time payment of $1,400 to assist those...
Daily Iowan
DITV: Iowa City Theatres Celebrate the Holiday Season
The holiday season is here and the arts in Iowa City are ready to celebrate! DITV news director Ashley Weil has more on what programming to check out this festive season.
Daily Iowan
Iowa Swim and Dive Notebook | Iowa preparing to host Hawkeye Invite
The Iowa swimming and diving team will host its second home meet of the season from Dec. 1-3 in the Hawkeye Invite at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. The preliminary events will kick off at 10 a.m. each day, and the finals will begin at 5 p.m. Iowa will...
Daily Iowan
Hannah Stuelke’s athleticism a boost for Iowa women’s basketball
Iowa women’s basketball freshman Hannah Stuelke always knew she wanted to be a Hawkeye. She committed to Iowa during her freshman year at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. In her four years as an Iowa women’s basketball commit, she earned first-team all-conference and all-district honors four times. The...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football wide receiver Keagan Johnson to enter transfer portal
Iowa football wide receiver Keagan Johnson announced on Twitter Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal. Johnson, who played for the Hawkeyes in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He played fewer than four games for Iowa this season, so he is eligible to take his redshirt year.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football backup quarterback Alex Padilla enters transfer portal
Iowa backup quarterback Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is in the portal as a graduate transfer. He plans to graduate from the University of Iowa in December. “It’s been an honor to represent the Black and Gold for these past four years,” Padilla wrote in...
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s swim and dive recruiting coordinator Mona Groteguth excited to rebuild
Iowa swim and dive was in unfamiliar territory entering the 2021-22 season. In August 2020, the Iowa athletic department announced it would cut the men’s and women’s swim and dive, men’s gymnastics, and men’s tennis teams following the 2020-21 academic year. The decision to cut both...
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball looks to balance playing time against NC State and Wisconsin
Despite split results over the weekend, the Iowa women’s basketball team is confident heading into games against NC State and Wisconsin this week. Iowa traveled to Portland, Oregon, for the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. Iowa won the first game against Oregon State, but lost to No. 3 UConn in the final on Sunday.
Daily Iowan
Volleyball notebook | Iowa, Big Ten national contenders close out regular season
Iowa (10-21, 4-16) Iowa closed out the regular season on a two-match win streak with victories against Michigan and Michigan State. Under first-year head coach Jim Barnes, the Hawkeyes exceeded their win total of six from last season. “Our team never quit,” Barnes said in a statement. “We showed great...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball prepared to host Georgia Tech
The Iowa men’s basketball team is prepared to host Georgia Tech on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. The two teams face off as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which will be discontinued next year after fifteen seasons. The Hawkeyes enter Tuesday’s competition at 6-1 on the year. They...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball forward Kris Murray bounces back with massive double-double against Georgia Tech after road struggles
After a rough shooting stretch in games against Clemson and TCU during the Emerald Coast Classic tournament in Florida last week, Iowa men’s basketball forward Kris Murray said he forgot about his struggles as soon as he returned home to Iowa City. “Once I got back home from Florida,...
