ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

Guest speaker discouraging DEI initiatives on campus, draws controversy from students

Allen West, retired Lt. Col for The Army, visited the University of Iowa Wednesday evening where he said focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion is bad for the country. He was welcomed by the Young Americans for Freedom Iowa chapter the day after the organization had a booth “debunking” critical race theory, while other students came to the venue to show their disapproval of having West speak on campus.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Engagement

From the museum’s new location between the Main Library and the campus recreation center, the building is a newly-minted staple for Iowa City architecture. “It’s not quiet,” Tokarski said. “The visibility is really cool of this building and I think it does more of a service to the collection than the old space did.”
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

General Assistance Program from Johnson County sees big increase in users

Johnson County’s General Assistance Program has seen an increase in households served recently, with 745 in fiscal 2022 compared to 304 in fiscal 2021. Johnson County Social Services Director Lynette Jacoby provided an update on the county’s General Assistance Program at Wednesday’s work session meeting for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.
Daily Iowan

Leadership

The ninth director of the Stanley Museum grew up surrounded by art. Lessing was raised in southern Indiana, just across the river from Louisville, Kentucky. Her mother was a painter and a high school art teacher. Her father was a sculptor and the art director for Bruce Fox: a small company that created decorative, cast-metal artworks for Wilton and other brands.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Community School District five-year strategic plan to increase proficiency in schools

The Iowa City Community School District will implement a new five-year strategic plan in 2023 to improve student equity and development in the district. To improve equity, the district plans to reduce proficiency gaps in reading and math in racial and academic demographic groups, such as English Language Learners, Individualized Education Plan learners, and Free or Reduced Lunch users.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Protest against gun violence on the Pentacrest

Around 100 K-12 students and community members attended a protest against gun violence in below-freezing weather. The protest was put on by high school students. The protest hosted student speakers and an opportunity for attendees to speak as well. Grey Linley, 15, decided to attend and speak at the protest...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Hannah Stuelke’s athleticism a boost for Iowa women’s basketball

Iowa women’s basketball freshman Hannah Stuelke always knew she wanted to be a Hawkeye. She committed to Iowa during her freshman year at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. In her four years as an Iowa women’s basketball commit, she earned first-team all-conference and all-district honors four times. The...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa football wide receiver Keagan Johnson to enter transfer portal

Iowa football wide receiver Keagan Johnson announced on Twitter Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal. Johnson, who played for the Hawkeyes in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He played fewer than four games for Iowa this season, so he is eligible to take his redshirt year.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa football backup quarterback Alex Padilla enters transfer portal

Iowa backup quarterback Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is in the portal as a graduate transfer. He plans to graduate from the University of Iowa in December. “It’s been an honor to represent the Black and Gold for these past four years,” Padilla wrote in...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball prepared to host Georgia Tech

The Iowa men’s basketball team is prepared to host Georgia Tech on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. The two teams face off as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which will be discontinued next year after fifteen seasons. The Hawkeyes enter Tuesday’s competition at 6-1 on the year. They...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy