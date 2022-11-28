ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Cavaliers come from behind to beat Pistons 102-94

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uuPOU_0jPOPqRq00

DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday.

Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter.

‘That was awesome’: Jacoby Brissett’s last start is a big win over Bucs

Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six.

Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin).

The Cavaliers took a 94-90 lead when Mobley split a pair of free throws with 3:32 left. It was Cleveland’s second miss from the line in the game, while the Pistons had missed 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m14I2_0jPOPqRq00
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Raul Neto during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

After a Detroit miss, Mobley missed two more free throws, allowing Killian Hayes to make it 94-92, but Mitchell answered with a 3-pointer, followed by a pair of free throws on the next possession.

Detroit led 56-51 at the half, thanks to 15 points from Bagley and 11 from Alec Burks. Mitchell had 15 for Cleveland.

Cleveland was still within 78-73 at the end of the third quarter despite shooting just 31.8% in the third quarter, and took an 86-85 lead on Mitchell’s 3-pointer with 7:45 to play.

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Hit just three of 14 3-point attempts in the first half, then went 0 for 7 in the third quarter. Mobley went 2 for 5 from the free throw line while his teammates went 21 for 22.

Pistons: Shot 53.8% in the first half, including 45.5% on 3-pointers. However, they missed six of 15 free throws.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cedi Osman Makes Cavs History Against 76ers

This was his 544th three-pointer made as a member of the Cavs which means he moves up to eighth place on the team's all-time three-pointers made list. He passes Cleveland legend Danny Ferry who knocked down 543 threes during his time with Cleveland. Ferry played for Cleveland for 10 seasons,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

77K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy