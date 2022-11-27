Read full article on original website
Judge Clears Way for More Montana Wolf Hunting
Wolf hunting and trapping are back on after the latest legal ruling upholds the state's plans to use both methods to control wolf populations in the Treasure State. The ruling is the latest turn in the legal battle by conservation groups to try and curtail wolf harvesting in Montana, an issue that has been ongoing ever since wolves were taken off the Endangered Species List more than a decade ago. This specific fight is over wolf hunting adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, questioning the management approach by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
A Great Montana Radio Co-Worker Did This for Our Team
It's always such a nice surprise every year. Every company, it seems, has at least one person that knows how to spread some cheer and get the holidays started right. We've got one too- our traffic director Christina Irmen. Early Monday morning, while we were all waking up with our...
The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode Hits Solar Panels and Sage Grouse
We had a caller, Jeff from Butte, on Monday's statewide radio show. He loved the fact that Governor John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner in the hit TV show "Yellowstone", fired his entire policy team. He also really liked the part of the episode dealing with oil, gas, solar panels, and sage grouse. As someone who talks Montana politics every day, I concur.
Yes, Montana Has Rules of Road Kill Salvage With Permit Needed
Do I lead a sheltered life because I know absolutely no one who has done this?. That's not to imply it doesn't serve a purpose, or that it couldn't benefit a person or persons in need. And if you are someone who does or you know someone, we ain't judging. It's all good from here. Just make sure you follow the Montana Rules of Salvage.
[BREAKING] Shooting at Montana Club in Billings Between 2 Patrons
A shooting has taken place at the Montana Club, 1791 Majestic Lane here in Billings. A 35-year-old unruly patron was arguing with customers, and after being escorted outside, a shooting between that male and another citizen ensued. As more information is released, this article will be updated.
Montana AG & 17 States Take on UPS & Fedex Gun Tracking Policies
Released by Montana AG Knudsen November 29th, 2022 - Formatted for readability by Josh Rath. Seventeen state attorneys general joined Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen today in asking major shipping companies to clarify new policies that allow them to track firearm sales with unprecedented specificity and bypass warrant requirements to share that information with federal agencies.
Know a Paralyzed Veteran in Montana Who Likes to Hunt?
Do you know a paralyzed veteran here in Montana who likes to hunt, fish, and spend time outdoors?. I got a note from our friends at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) here in Montana with a great opportunity for a free track chair that has been donated for a veteran here in Big Sky country.
Look! Popular Montana Music Festival Announces Epic 2023 Lineup
One of Montana's most popular music festivals just released its lineup for 2023. Check it out!. The Under the Big Sky Festival is truly one of a kind. Since the inaugural festival in 2019, it has grown into the biggest in the state. The UTBS Festival takes place on Big Mountain Ranch near Whitefish, Montana. The festival features three days of some of the finest in folk, Americana, and outlaw music. There's even a rodeo! The 2023 festival is scheduled for July 14, 15, and 16.
The Billings Moose on the Loose Might See a Bad Ending
I think there is a bad ending coming for the poor moose on the loose. He's been here now for a few months and seems to be content right where he is. I'm not sure if Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are monitoring this animal as much as they should. In fact, if this moose would die I think they might view that as a fix to the situation.
Natural Remedies for Back Pain in Cold, Winter Months of Montana
Combating back pain in Montana's dry, winter months seems tough! But I'm here to motivate you and remind you- health is wealth. I try not to use Tylenol and Ibuprofen too much, only because the back of the label says it can cause liver damage. I pulled my sciatica, the nerve in the spine that shoots down the legs. This pain was so severe I started crying...and I never cry.
Montana AG Offers 4 Tips To Avoid Christmas Shopping Scams
Released by the Montana Attorney General on November 29th, 2022 - Formatted for readability by Josh Rath. Attorney General Austin Knudsen is reminding Montanans to be aware of common scams, which tend to increase during the holiday season, as they begin Christmas shopping. “Scammers are out this Christmas looking to...
Seeing is Believing… It Took How Long to Set Up Holiday Nights @ Zoo Montana?!
November 25, 2022 is a day I’ll remember forever. Michael and I from the new Mix Morning Show broadcasted live from the first night at Zoo Montana for Holiday Nights. This light installation is more than incredible… it's unexplainable. There’s over 10 million LED lights to spark that...
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
Why This Small Business Saturday is Life or Death in Montana
Small businesses are the lifeblood of every town in Montana. In 2021, Montana was named the Best State to Open a Business and even then, there's a five-year business survival rate of 53.4%. Small Business Saturday really matters this year. Larger companies might employ more people, but it's the SMALL...
Montana Attorney General Questions ‘Woke’ Investments
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen told KGVO News that he has joined several other state attorneys general in questioning ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments in energy company investments. "ESG, we're just seeing it more and more,” began Attorney General Knudsen. “So what we're talking about...
December 6th Deadline Approaching to Protest CSKT Water Claims
A December 6th deadline is fast approaching for those wishing to file objections to water rights claims under the CSKT (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes) Water Compact. We spoke with Rick Jore, a former four-term lawmaker from the Mission Valley, who is encouraging Montanans to file objections with the Montana Water Court before the December deadline. Jore tells us "those folks that could be impacted by the tribal water rights recognized in the compact have a legal opportunity to object."
Mark Levin Tears Into Montana Congressman and The “5 Saboteurs”
UPDATE: Rep. Matt Rosendale fired back at Levin. Click here for the story/audio. I started getting a few messages from our radio listeners across the state late Tuesday afternoon. Are you listening to Mark Levin right now? Mark Levin is tearing into Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT). Rosendale represents Montana...
A Railroad Strike Could Cost America Up to $2 Billion a Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana consumers and businesses, as well as those throughout the country, will be deeply affected if railroad workers go on strike and freight trains no longer roll through the country. KGVO News spoke to Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business...
Where You Can Shop Early in Montana on Black Friday
It feels a lot like 2010 out there, as shoppers are having to hit the early morning circuit if they want to snap up Black Friday deals in Western Montana stores. For the past several years, more and more stores, especially of the big box variety, were moving into opening on Thanksgiving afternoon and evening, as they tried to tap into people's post-meal time to get out and start their shopping.
Montana Senator Takes on Powerful New Role on Capitol Hill
We caught up with Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) earlier this week for the first time since the 2022 midterm elections. We got his take on what happened in 2022, how the map looks in 2024, and what nonsense the Democrats will try to push during the lame duck session of Congress prior to January. All this, as Daines was selected to take over leadership of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).
