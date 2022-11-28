JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — It's an Advent calendar that reaches for the sky, literally. The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company in Jacksonville has transformed its historic 1913 building into an enormous countdown to Christmas Advent calendar. The 24 windows on the 110 feet tall building have come alive for the month December to reveal a new Holiday icon every day until Christmas day on Sunday, December 25.

