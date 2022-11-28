Read full article on original website
2022 Joy of Sharing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — We're kicking off our annual Joy of Sharing, a one-day special event with NewsChannel 20 and Fox Illinois at Harvest Market in Springfield. We need your donations of food and toys to support the Central Illinois Foodbank and Toys for Tots. Make your donations on...
Jacksonville bank turns into Advent calendar
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — It's an Advent calendar that reaches for the sky, literally. The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company in Jacksonville has transformed its historic 1913 building into an enormous countdown to Christmas Advent calendar. The 24 windows on the 110 feet tall building have come alive for the month December to reveal a new Holiday icon every day until Christmas day on Sunday, December 25.
Nativity scene displayed at state capitol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State capitol Rotunda Nativity scene is back. The Springfield Nativity scene committee held the 14th annual dedication ceremony on Tuesday. The ceremony featured Christmas carols, honoring the military and even some state senators came to celebrate. "Well today was the children singing I...
Morton Community Bank to acquire Marine Bank
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Marine Bank will merge with Morton Community Bank in 2023. Officials say the merger will happen in the second quarter of 2023. There will now be 11 locations of Morton Community Bank. “The merger will be a new and exciting chapter for Marine Bank customers...
Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center open house
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center will host an open house on Saturday. From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. animal control staff will provide tours of the facility and assist with new pet adoptions. The center has new improvements that create a more comfortable...
LLCC Child Development Center to offer preschool for all expansion classroom
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be new classrooms for preschool students who come from families with identified needs at Lincoln Land Community College. LLCC has received a grant from the Illinois State Board of Education to offer a Preschool for All Expansion classroom at the center. The classroom...
Final open house for Springfield Fire Department
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department will be hosting its third and final open house. The open house will be at Station 2, 2810 Stevenson Drive, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. This will be the last open house offered at one of our stations...
New solar farm to be built in Sangamon and Morgan County
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A new solar farm will be built in Sangamon County and parts of Morgan County. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm will be the largest solar project in Illinois and one of the largest in the Midwest. Construction for it recently started a few weeks...
Springfield sees lower unemployment rate compared to start of 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s unemployment rate is at the lowest they’ve been so far this year as of September, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Experts said they aren’t surprised that the numbers are lower. Earlier this month, the Illinois Department of Employment...
Police searching for suspects involved in Springfield home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a home invasion. Police say the home was in the 1800 block of S 7th St in Springfield, IL, and took place around 7:39 p.m. on November 12th.
How domestic violence victims can get help in central Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On November 23rd just before 6 p.m., the Macon County Sheriff's Department was called to Durfee Street in Warrensburg, Illinois. When they arrived, they found 57-year-old Jeffery Lourash with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and his deceased 41-year-old wife Tabitha with multiple gunshot wounds.
Energy savings available for Macon County residents
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur officials are reminding residents that both the city and Macon County have programs available to help people save on energy bills. Through an agreement with Homefield Energy, people can get a rate half the cost of current Ameren supply rates. These savings are available...
Papa Murphy's burglary suspect turns herself in
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA, WLDS) — A woman turned herself in to police on Sunday in connection to a burglary at a pizza business in Jacksonville on Thanksgiving night, according to our media partner WLDS. Patricia Maddox, 52, of Jacksonville, was reportedly the only person involved in a burglary at...
Man shot by police in Litchfield has died
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The man who was shot by the police on Thursday was pronounced dead at the hospital later that day. Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, ISP Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Litchfield Police Department officers responded to a call of a person with a gun. Shane...
Woman suffered life-threatening injuries after head-on crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people were hurt on Tuesday in a head-on collision in Decatur. According to Decatur police who were called to the scene around 5:24 p.m., a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Lake Shore Drive approaching Silas Street, and an SUV was stopped on Lake Shore Drive facing eastbound in the left-hand driving lane waiting to make a left turn on to Silas Street.
