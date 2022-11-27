Read full article on original website
What Do You Call Someone From These Montana Cities?
What do you call someone who is from Montana? We know that one, it's a "Montanan." It's a demonym - what you call someone who lives or hails from a particular area or region, like a state or a city. Naming and classifying things is part of who we are...
With Montana Snow Looming Think Responsibly First
Snow storms in Montana happen. This is not news, this is not a surprise. We have more on the way. So let's work together to make sure that we can get through it as a team! Go Montana!. Make sure your walks and porches are clear of snow. According to...
Leave These Things Behind Before Moving To Montana
Sure, you could watch a couple episodes of "Yellowstone" and decide to whimsically move to Montana. That's totally your decision and I'm not going to stop you. Carpe diem baby, just don't carpe my DMs. One had better think twice before moving to the Treasure State. There's plenty of room...
Is Montana Starting To Lose Part Of Its Greatness Over Politics?
There is no place like Montana. The unique charm of this great state makes it, in my opinion, the best place to live in the United States. When I first moved here years ago, I was taken aback by the kindness of the people, no matter our differences. I'm a...
Montana Serial Killers – The Most Infamous
Montana has a national reputation as one of the safest states to visit. Typically, tourists have to worry more about bear, wolf, and bison safety than they have to worry about violent crime. That said, the state has, on occasion, been plagued by another kind of monster: the serial killer.
Judge Clears Way for More Montana Wolf Hunting
Wolf hunting and trapping are back on after the latest legal ruling upholds the state's plans to use both methods to control wolf populations in the Treasure State. The ruling is the latest turn in the legal battle by conservation groups to try and curtail wolf harvesting in Montana, an issue that has been ongoing ever since wolves were taken off the Endangered Species List more than a decade ago. This specific fight is over wolf hunting adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, questioning the management approach by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode Hits Solar Panels and Sage Grouse
We had a caller, Jeff from Butte, on Monday's statewide radio show. He loved the fact that Governor John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner in the hit TV show "Yellowstone", fired his entire policy team. He also really liked the part of the episode dealing with oil, gas, solar panels, and sage grouse. As someone who talks Montana politics every day, I concur.
UPDATE: Severe driving conditions in Western Montana lifted
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on I-90 in Mineral County.
Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana
When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
Montana Ski Areas: Latest Reports, News, and Conditions
All of Montana's ski hills, all in one place. Bookmark this list for easy reference all season long. Get current conditions and reports for any Montana resort with one click. Bridger Bowl located at 15795 Bridger Canyon Road, Bozeman. Big Sky Resort located at 50 Big Sky Resort Road, Big...
Lieberts run Angus operation in north central Montana
EDEN, Mont. – On Richard Liebert’s ranch in Eden, just south of Great Falls, Mont., the onset of winter weather means many producers are turning to their haystacks a bit early this year, feeding out what Liebert said is “very precious” hay. “Right now, everyone is...
A Great Montana Radio Co-Worker Did This for Our Team
It's always such a nice surprise every year. Every company, it seems, has at least one person that knows how to spread some cheer and get the holidays started right. We've got one too- our traffic director Christina Irmen. Early Monday morning, while we were all waking up with our...
Best Places for Singles: Where Do Montana Towns Rank?
Dating is hard, especially when the cost of living is insanely high. When you factor in housing, everyday bills, and trying to put some money into savings, where are you supposed to find the extra cash to go on a date or two?. The average cost of a date is...
Western Montana schools announcing cancellations, delays
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Several schools in western Montana are reporting closures and delays Thursday morning. Superior School District #3 announced a 2-hour delay--elementary will begin at 10:05 a.m. and high school will being at 10:15 a.m. The bus schedule will run two hours later than usual. Thompson Falls Public...
Yes, Montana Has Rules of Road Kill Salvage With Permit Needed
Do I lead a sheltered life because I know absolutely no one who has done this?. That's not to imply it doesn't serve a purpose, or that it couldn't benefit a person or persons in need. And if you are someone who does or you know someone, we ain't judging. It's all good from here. Just make sure you follow the Montana Rules of Salvage.
Big game hunting season ends with mixed results in Northwest Montana
The general deer and elk hunting season concluded with game check stations in northwest Montana reporting mixed results.
Natural Remedies for Back Pain in Cold, Winter Months of Montana
Combating back pain in Montana's dry, winter months seems tough! But I'm here to motivate you and remind you- health is wealth. I try not to use Tylenol and Ibuprofen too much, only because the back of the label says it can cause liver damage. I pulled my sciatica, the nerve in the spine that shoots down the legs. This pain was so severe I started crying...and I never cry.
RSV in Montana: Bozeman family recounts time in ICU
More than 200 new cases of the virus popped up in Montana last week, numbers doctors say they don't typically see until January.
Committee stumped on how to manage Blackfoot River recreation
Data show the Blackfoot River is being loved to death, but that knowledge doesn’t make finding solutions any easier.
Fort Assinniboine, Montana
Fort Assinniboine was the largest military post ever built in Montana’s frontier days and is located 6 miles south of Havre. This impressive historic outpost was constructed in 1879 and served a variety of purposes for more than 30 years in all. The military fort had over 100 buildings,...
