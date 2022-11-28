Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warnings and snow today
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 20
A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Highway 20, forcing traffic to be closed in both directions. The post Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 20 appeared first on Local News 8.
Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday
Winter storm warning remains in effect through 11am for eastern highlands of Idaho and some of western Wyoming in Teton and Lincoln counties. Widespread snows will continue with accumulations of several inches possible through today and into tomorrow. Winds gusting will make for difficult travel conditions and blowing snow a problem for drivers and drifts. Slick roads with ice beneath and new snow on top will be slick and freeze overnight with an arctic blast dropping in. Highs today will be in the 20's and near freezing around lower valley areas, Pocatello and Blackfoot. Upper 20's for Idaho Falls to near 30 and 20's for mountains. Winds from SW 10-20+ gusts and lows tonight in the teens and single digits.
Mother Nature is Coming for the Montana Idaho Border This Week
This week won't be a great time for travel to Idaho. Up to two feet of snow and very gusty winds are expected around West Yellowstone and along the Montana/Idaho border. It's pretty rare that we see the phrase "travel could be difficult to impossible" so let's take this advisory seriously. Even with just a FEW inches of snow falling in that area can cause poor visibility - this storm is supposed to bring up to two feet and very gusty winds. That makes for a dangerous combination.
Historic cold and wet start to the winter season
November has been much colder than normal and lots of snow showers have dumped tons of snowpack on our region. The post Historic cold and wet start to the winter season appeared first on Local News 8.
Woman who died in Rexburg crash two weeks ago identified by police
REXBURG — A local police department has identified a 42-year-old woman that died in a crash two weeks ago. The Rexburg Police Department sent out a news release Tuesday stating that Misty Kay Ybarra of Rexburg died after she was transported to a local hospital. According to the release,...
All pond aerators must be turned off tomorrow
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County is reminding homeowners and homeowner associations that aerators in manmade ponds must be turned off this winter season to be compliant with County Land Development Regulations (LDR’s). Winter-Safe Aerators must meet the following standards:. An aerator shall be turned off from Dec. 1...
Man now charged with vehicular manslaughter after fatal crash in April
IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Lewisville man has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter after allegedly driving drunk and killing another man. The incident happened in April, but the case was filed against Stephen Douglas Vance on Nov. 15. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the...
One injured in wreck that shut down local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that occurred at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on state Highway 31 at milepost 5, 5 miles north of Swan Valley in Bonneville County. A 38-year-old woman from Torrington, Wyoming, was southbound on SH31 in a 2002 Ford F250 pickup. A 22-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho, was northbound on SH31 in a 2008 GMC Savana van. The Ford crossed the center line and struck the front of the GMC. Both vehicles came to rest in the lane of travel. The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 2 hours and the northbound lane was blocked for an additional hour. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Jackson Hole wealth skyrockets as state struggles to claim a piece
The average per-capita income in Teton County soared to $318,297 in 2021, a leap an analyst called a “truly breathtakingly mind-blowing” increase that put the community far above any other county in the U.S. The increase, teased out of federal statistics by consultant and Jackson Town Council member...
WATCH: GENTRI returns to Idaho with Christmas concerts in Rexburg and Boise
REXBURG — A BYU-Idaho Christmas is returning Saturday after a two-year hiatus and the popular group GENTRI will be special guests at the annual production. Short for “The Gentlemen Trio,” GENTRI are pioneers of a signature sound best-described as “Cinematic Pop.” Encompassed by epic orchestrations and dynamic three-part harmonies, their music includes popular classics, current hits, and Broadway favorites, as well as their original inspiring compositions.
Long-time Rigby flower shop under new ownership
Floral Classics, a Rigby flower shop, is under new management once again with Lacy Russell taking the reins on one of the city’s most well-known businesses. “My husband and I have owned a business before so when we moved back home to be closer to family, we were looking for businesses that were for sale,” said Russell, a 2004 Rigby High School graduate. “I had kind of been watching this one for a while and in June, I saw it was for sale. It just...
Former Pocatello man sentenced to 25 years to life for killing fellow inmate
A Madison County man was sentenced Monday to serve at least 25 years to up to life in prison for the murder of a fellow jail inmate. Robert David Pompa, 27, who previously lived in Pocatello, and his court appointed attorney, Trent Grant, met before Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce on Monday where he pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Eddie Stacey, 62, on Oct. 8, 2021. At the time, both men were incarcerated at the Madison County Jail. ...
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
USPS Suspends Service In Montana
