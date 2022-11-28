Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana men’s basketball: UNC game thread
Indiana men’s basketball is set to take on North Carolina shortly in the most anticipated non-conference matchup Assembly Hall has seen in years. In the attached picture above, you will see that Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson is Having Words with a member of the officiating crew. And, well, here’s your opportunity to have words as well.
Jackson-Davis leads No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 UNC
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis grew up dreaming about winning showcase college games. On Wednesday night, Indiana’s senior forward finally got a chance to celebrate a big, nationally televised victory. He had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 North Carolina 77-65. Afterward, Jackson-Davis soaked it in with […]
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: North Carolina at Indiana — The Report Card
Indiana made a statement on Wednesday night in Bloomington against No. 18 North Carolina. Now with impressive high major wins both at home and on the road, it’s reasonable to say this IU squad is the real deal heading into Big Ten play. The Hoosiers never let their foot...
elisportsnetwork.com
Indiana Hoosiers Basketball is officially good | Titus & Tate
FOX Sports’ lead college basketball analysts Mark Titus and Tate Frazier break down the Indiana Hoosiers after their dominating home win over the North Carolina Tar Heels. The guys believe this 2022 Hoosiers team may have what it takes to make a deep run in March. This post was...
Jackson-Davis, Indiana Topple North Carolina; 'That's Huge For Us, Honestly'
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points and guards Jalen Hood-Schifino and Xavier Johnson book-ended an emphatic 77-65 win over preseason No. 1 North Carolina on Wednesday night, leading the Hoosiers to their seventh straight win.
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana vs. North Carolina live discussion thread
The Daily Hoosier is live at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for Indiana’s showdown with North Carolina. Join us below in the discussion thread for live updates and to discuss the game. Tip Time: 9:15 p.m. Eastern. Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay...
thedailyhoosier.com
Preseason All-Americans Jackson-Davis and Bacot both expected to play Wednesday
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was in obvious discomfort when Indiana played Jackson State on Friday afternoon. Dealing with lower back soreness, Indiana’s leading scorer wasn’t needed in a 40-point win. But it will be a different story Wednesday night when he faces a starting front court that goes...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball to have a large group of recruiting visitors for North Carolina game
Late evening tips during the school week typically aren’t a good match for recruiting visits. But the appeal of Indiana’s game vs. North Carolina on Wednesday evening (9:15 p.m. / ESPN) is going to cause some tired eyes in more than a few classrooms tomorrow. No. 10 IU...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: North Carolina’s Hubert Davis previews matchup with Indiana
Watch as North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis discussed a matchup with Indiana this week. The No. 10 Hoosiers (6-0) and No. 18 Tar Heels (5-2) tip at 9:15 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) in Bloomington. Video credit – Tar Heel Illustrated. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re...
A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game
INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
thedailyhoosier.com
Jaylin Lucas named Big Ten returner of the year, six others receive league honors
Indiana freshman Jaylin Lucas was a headliner for the Hoosiers as the 2022 season progressed, and that continued into the postseason. Lucas was named the Big Ten’s returner of the year on Tuesday by the conference. Four defenders and two more from IU’s special teams units received honorable mention...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Mike Woodson expects to have Trey Galloway back for UNC
Indiana should have all of its main rotation players ready to go when they face North Carolina on Wednesday evening, barring any setbacks. The Hoosiers were down three scholarship players at one point last week, as Trayce Jackson-Davis (back), Trey Galloway (knee) and Anthony Leal (ankle) all missed at least one game.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Quarterback Connor Bazelak says he’s entering the transfer portal
He came in as the potential quarterback of the future for Indiana. But it’ll be one-and-done for Connor Bazelak in Bloomington. The Ohio native announced on Tuesday he will put his name in the transfer portal. After transferring in from Missouri with three years of eligibility remaining, Bazelak started...
thedailyhoosier.com
Mike Woodson radio show: Hoosiers preparing for North Carolina
Watch as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson joined legendary radio voice Don Fischer for their radio show Monday evening in Bloomington. The pair looked back at wins over Little Rock and Jackson State, and previewed a Wednesday night showdown with North Carolina. No. 10 Indiana (6-0) and No. 18 North...
19 Indianapolis restaurants Michigan fans should visit while at the Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS - University of Michigan fans will be flocking to Indianapolis this weekend to see the Wolverines take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship game. And while fans are staying in town, they’ll be looking for some local staples to dine at. Saturday night’s game is...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech Bloomington Chancellor Jennie Vaughan announces retirement
BLOOMINGTON – After nine years of dedicated leadership as Chancellor and more than 25 years of service at Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington, Jennie Vaughan will retire from her position as Chancellor on May 15, 2023. During her tenure, the campus expanded its reach in the communities it serves, saw record credentials awarded, built unique partnerships, and added new programs to serve the workforce needs of south-central Indiana. The College will conduct a nationwide search for the next Chancellor and details will be made public in the near future.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
cbs4indy.com
Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
bloomingtonian.com
Catalent is laying off 400 employees according to a message sent to workers in Bloomington, Indiana
Update: Catalent sent the following response Wednesday:. “Apologies for the delay, and for the frustrating exchange with the chatbot on catalent.com. We have a statement as follows:. Since the start of the pandemic, Catalent’s Bloomington facility has played a critical role in producing the vaccines and therapies that have protected...
