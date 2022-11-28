ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

crimsonquarry.com

Indiana men’s basketball: UNC game thread

Indiana men’s basketball is set to take on North Carolina shortly in the most anticipated non-conference matchup Assembly Hall has seen in years. In the attached picture above, you will see that Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson is Having Words with a member of the officiating crew. And, well, here’s your opportunity to have words as well.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Jackson-Davis leads No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 UNC

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis grew up dreaming about winning showcase college games. On Wednesday night, Indiana’s senior forward finally got a chance to celebrate a big, nationally televised victory. He had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 North Carolina 77-65. Afterward, Jackson-Davis soaked it in with […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: North Carolina at Indiana — The Report Card

Indiana made a statement on Wednesday night in Bloomington against No. 18 North Carolina. Now with impressive high major wins both at home and on the road, it’s reasonable to say this IU squad is the real deal heading into Big Ten play. The Hoosiers never let their foot...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
elisportsnetwork.com

Indiana Hoosiers Basketball is officially good | Titus & Tate

FOX Sports’ lead college basketball analysts Mark Titus and Tate Frazier break down the Indiana Hoosiers after their dominating home win over the North Carolina Tar Heels. The guys believe this 2022 Hoosiers team may have what it takes to make a deep run in March. This post was...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Indiana vs. North Carolina live discussion thread

The Daily Hoosier is live at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for Indiana’s showdown with North Carolina. Join us below in the discussion thread for live updates and to discuss the game. Tip Time: 9:15 p.m. Eastern. Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: North Carolina’s Hubert Davis previews matchup with Indiana

Watch as North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis discussed a matchup with Indiana this week. The No. 10 Hoosiers (6-0) and No. 18 Tar Heels (5-2) tip at 9:15 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) in Bloomington. Video credit – Tar Heel Illustrated. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Ann Arbor News

A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Mike Woodson expects to have Trey Galloway back for UNC

Indiana should have all of its main rotation players ready to go when they face North Carolina on Wednesday evening, barring any setbacks. The Hoosiers were down three scholarship players at one point last week, as Trayce Jackson-Davis (back), Trey Galloway (knee) and Anthony Leal (ankle) all missed at least one game.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Mike Woodson radio show: Hoosiers preparing for North Carolina

Watch as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson joined legendary radio voice Don Fischer for their radio show Monday evening in Bloomington. The pair looked back at wins over Little Rock and Jackson State, and previewed a Wednesday night showdown with North Carolina. No. 10 Indiana (6-0) and No. 18 North...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Ivy Tech Bloomington Chancellor Jennie Vaughan announces retirement

BLOOMINGTON – After nine years of dedicated leadership as Chancellor and more than 25 years of service at Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington, Jennie Vaughan will retire from her position as Chancellor on May 15, 2023. During her tenure, the campus expanded its reach in the communities it serves, saw record credentials awarded, built unique partnerships, and added new programs to serve the workforce needs of south-central Indiana. The College will conduct a nationwide search for the next Chancellor and details will be made public in the near future.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
INDIANA STATE

