Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on November 29, 2022, that deputies are still investigating a deadly house fire in Bastrop, Louisiana that claimed the life of a male resident.
wbrz.com
Dog stayed with missing Louisiana girls for hours after they got lost in woods
FOLSOM - Law enforcement officials say a family dog stayed by the side of two young girls after they got lost for hours Monday evening. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 7-year-old Abigail Bourg and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg went missing while playing with their golden retriever Artemis in their front yard around 5 p.m. Monday.
Louisiana woman rescues puppies from culvert after spending hours on the road
Multiple puppies are safe and warm thanks to the efforts of a Denham Springs woman named Tiffany Duke.
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
wbrz.com
La. DOTD launches interactive map, seeks input on upcoming road projects
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has launched an interactive online map to allow the public to scan for upcoming road improvement projects and to provide feedback on them. The site features dozens of area projects that are part of the 2023-24 Highway Priority Program --...
Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
wbrz.com
One woman found dead, another with gunshot wound to the head in Bayou Vista
BAYOU VISTA - Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead and another was found shot at a home Sunday night. Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office reported they were dispatched to a home on Southwest Road around 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Heather Dupre, 35, was found...
Daily Beast
Aunt of Teen ‘Catfished’ by Alleged Killer Cop Speaks Out
As authorities scrambled to learn more about how a Virginia cop allegedly “catfished” a California teenager before driving across the country and killing three of her family members and burning down their house, a surviving relative grieved over the shocking crimes. “Catfishing led to the deaths of the...
UPDATE: Two young girls, dog found safe in Louisiana
Deputies in St. Tammany Parish are currently searching for two girls who went missing along with their golden retriever
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on Thanksgiving
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on Thanksgiving. On November 28, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police department reported that Missing Persons Detectives are asking for assistance from the public in locating Yohance Jones, 22 who was last seen on Thanksgiving night, in the King’s Hill Avenue area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
brproud.com
Governor Edwards urges Louisiana to prepare for severe weather, beginning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is bracing for severe weather later this week, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) issued a Monday, November 28 news release, urging locals to create a game plan ahead of the storms. The news release said damaging...
Louisiana woman accused of dragging police officer with vehicle after stealing items from Dillards; arrested
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at approximately 5:03 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched for a theft that took place in Dillard’s located in the Pecanland Mall. The police learned that 47-year-old Twanna Lenoir allegedly took several polo shirts and boxer briefs without paying. […]
Louisiana man crashes vehicle while under the influence of meth; arrested by State Police
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on LA 34 near LA 3033 on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Upon arrival, bystanders informed troopers that the driver ran across a pasture and someone allegedly fired a gunshot. Authorities then pulled into […]
KPLC TV
FEMA grant provides free smoke detectors, installation to La. residents
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are in need of a smoke alarm in your home, especially during the cold winter months, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has a solution. Smoke alarms were made available to everyone thanks to a grant from FEMA. The Operation Save-A-Life program...
wbrz.com
Deputies investigating after one person found dead, one injured in Bayou Vista
BAYOU VISTA - Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a person was found dead and another was found injured at a home Sunday night. Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office reported they were dispatched to a home on Southwest Road around 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Heather Dupre, 35, was found...
Excessive Rainfall Threat Added to Louisiana's Severe Threat
Louisiana residents are bracing for an onslaught of strong storms and potential flooding on Tuesday as part of a significant severe weather event.
Shooting Suspect Out of St. Martin Parish Apprehended in Lafayette-Carencro Area After Police Chase
Multiple eyewitnesses described a possible police chase in Carencro on Monday afternoon (Nov. 28). In addition to listeners calling into the radio station to describe seeing "20 cop cars flying near the roundabout by the Super 1 grocery store off Hector Connoly Road," there were many on social media who also described a possible chase.
New details revealed in St. Mary Parish death investigation
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a death in Bayou Vista.
Louisiana man arrested after stalking female victim on Snapchat, agents say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Louisiana Probation and Parole agents received an anonymous tip that 32-year-old James Cody McMahon was allegedly stalking a female on Snapchat. Agents then made contact with McMahon at his residence on Millhaven Road in Monroe, La. McMahon […]
