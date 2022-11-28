ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Sporting News

Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is Bears safety Adrian Colbert?

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson is done for the season with a Lisfranc injury he sustained against the Jets last Sunday. In turn, the team signed safety Adrian Colbert on Tuesday to help fill the void in the secondary. Who is Adrian Colbert?...
The Spun

Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
NBC Sports

49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad

The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
NBC Sports Chicago

Eddie Jackson to miss rest of season with foot injury

Eddie Jackson will miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Wednesday that it’s still unclear whether or not Jackson will need surgery to repair his foot, but the nature of the injury is bad enough that he won’t return until 2023. The team placed Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday.
NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers: 'I plan on playing this week'

On Sunday night against the Eagles, Aaron Rodgers was troubled by an injury to his ribs. On Tuesday, he joined the Pat McAfee show to share encouraging news about his status about Sunday's Bears-Packers game at Soldier Field. “I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on...
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans injury report: Jeffery Simmons, Derrick Henry, Treylon Burks miss practice

The Tennessee Titans injury report is growing as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Titans (7-4) face the Eagles (10-1) in Philadelphia on Sunday (noon, FOX). Seven Titans contributors did not practice Thursday, including three players who did not appear on the injury report Wednesday. One of those was running back Derrick Henry, who missed practice for non-injury reasons as he has at least once a week for the last five weeks...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers

We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 13 Quarterback Preview: Projections, matchups, DFS plays, and more

Deshaun Watson has been activated by the Cleveland Browns and will make his first start of the 2022 season against his former team, the Houston Texans. Watson statistically has been one of the best young quarterbacks in NFL history and one of the best Fantasy quarterbacks year after year. Considering he's playing the worst team in the NFL, he may seem like an easy start, but there are reasons to be more cautious.
NBC Sports

Patriots-Bills Week 13 injury report: Harris, Wynn miss another practice

The New England Patriots could be without a few veteran players in Thursday night's pivotal Week 13 game against the rival Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Running back Damien Harris missed another practice. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Harris is unlikely to play this week. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn also missed practice. Wynn didn't play in last week's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

