Week 13: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
With Mike White at the helm, Garrett Wilson can deliver production for fantasy managers.
Sporting News
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Who is Bears safety Adrian Colbert?
On Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson is done for the season with a Lisfranc injury he sustained against the Jets last Sunday. In turn, the team signed safety Adrian Colbert on Tuesday to help fill the void in the secondary. Who is Adrian Colbert?...
Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
NBC Sports
49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad
The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
Eddie Jackson to miss rest of season with foot injury
Eddie Jackson will miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Wednesday that it’s still unclear whether or not Jackson will need surgery to repair his foot, but the nature of the injury is bad enough that he won’t return until 2023. The team placed Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday.
Aaron Rodgers: 'I plan on playing this week'
On Sunday night against the Eagles, Aaron Rodgers was troubled by an injury to his ribs. On Tuesday, he joined the Pat McAfee show to share encouraging news about his status about Sunday's Bears-Packers game at Soldier Field. “I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on...
NFL mock draft roundup: Bears draft picks, prospects, analysis
The Bears fell to a 3-9 record last Sunday with a loss to the New York Jets. With that, the team stepped into the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft (as of this writing). Since the season is veering off course and taking a decline – not...
Broncos' first-round draft pick from 49ers continues to fall
Usually, there’s a silver lining for NFL teams with terrible records — they are rewarded with high picks in the upcoming draft. That would be the case for the 3-8 Denver Broncos this year, but they traded that upcoming first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this year.
Tennessee Titans injury report: Jeffery Simmons, Derrick Henry, Treylon Burks miss practice
The Tennessee Titans injury report is growing as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Titans (7-4) face the Eagles (10-1) in Philadelphia on Sunday (noon, FOX). Seven Titans contributors did not practice Thursday, including three players who did not appear on the injury report Wednesday. One of those was running back Derrick Henry, who missed practice for non-injury reasons as he has at least once a week for the last five weeks...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers
We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
Eddie Jackson leads in free safety votes for NFC Pro Bowl
Bears safety Eddie Jackson leads the NFC in Pro Bowl votes for free safety. The sixth-year safety is having a bounce-back year after two quiet seasons in the Bears' secondary. The former All-Pro safety has 80 tackles, four interceptions, six passes defended and two forced fumbles. Jackson's been on two...
Rodgers forecasts 'big win' in Chicago on Sunday
Traveling to Chicago to face off against the Bears is just another item on Aaron Rodgers' to-do list. Or, at least, that's what he made it sound like on The Pat McAfee show on Tuesday. "I might miss practice Wednesday but that's been the standard for the last six, seven...
While losses pile up, Bears trending toward perfect draft position
If you gave Bears general manager Ryan Poles some truth serum, he'd probably tell you the 2022 season has gone about as well as he could have hoped as it pertains to the direction of the rebuild. Yes, the Bears are 3-9 and losers of five games in a row....
Waiver Wire Week 13: Jameson Williams, Kyren Williams, Foster Moreau
Athlon Sports' fantasy expert canvasses the fantasy waiver wire and identifies the players you want on your team entering Week 13.
Is Fields the best quarterback from the 2021 NFL draft?
For the last two seasons, the loaded 2021 quarterback class has been under the microscope. Each Sunday seemingly sees a different member take the mantle of “best in class,” before passing it on to the next draft mate in line. Justin Fields’ meteoric rise over the past month...
NFL announces ‘Sunday Night Football’ flex for Week 14
The NFL on Tuesday night officially announced that they have flexed a game out of “Sunday Night Football” in Week 14. Originally, the Kansas City Chiefs were set to play at the Denver Broncos on Sunday night in Week 14. However, the Broncos have been so bad that the NFL decided to make a change.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 13 Quarterback Preview: Projections, matchups, DFS plays, and more
Deshaun Watson has been activated by the Cleveland Browns and will make his first start of the 2022 season against his former team, the Houston Texans. Watson statistically has been one of the best young quarterbacks in NFL history and one of the best Fantasy quarterbacks year after year. Considering he's playing the worst team in the NFL, he may seem like an easy start, but there are reasons to be more cautious.
Lazard says Rodgers needs to 'renew his ownership' of the Bears
Aaron Rodgers self-proclaimed himself healthy enough to play this week on Tuesday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee show, saying he received "good news" from scans about his ribs. On Wednesday, wide receiver Allen Lazard explained why Rodgers is destined to play against their NFC North foe this Sunday,...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Bills Week 13 injury report: Harris, Wynn miss another practice
The New England Patriots could be without a few veteran players in Thursday night's pivotal Week 13 game against the rival Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Running back Damien Harris missed another practice. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Harris is unlikely to play this week. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn also missed practice. Wynn didn't play in last week's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
NBC Sports Chicago
