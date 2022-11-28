Read full article on original website
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Kiwi's Coolness
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners made its anime debut around the world earlier this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of just how cool Kiwi was! The Studio Trigger take on the massive Cyberpunk franchise tossed fans into a futuristic world full of characters with memorable designs. It wasn't a long series run by any means, but if reactions to the series since its premiere on Netflix have been any indication, the anime made quite a lot of waves with fans nonetheless. Even still, fans are holding out hope that there might even be more of it someday in the future.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Gives Fans First Look at Fan Favorites
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to land next year and won't just be bringing back the live-action iteration of Cybertron's finest, but will also introduce the Maximals and Predacons to the silver screen for the first time. With Optimus Primal set to be voiced by Ron Perlman, the leader of the Maximals won't be alone as the new trailer has plenty of fan-favorite Transformers tucked away in the footage who might come as a surprise to those who have been following the live-action adventure.
Leaked Super Mario Movie Poster Reveals Unannounced Character
A new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release tomorrow, and a new image has seemingly leaked online ahead of time. The image in question appears to be a new poster, and it features Mario and Luigi standing alongside one another in the streets of Brooklyn. The first teaser for the movie showed Mario waking up in the Mushroom Kingdom, but the poster appears to give us our first look at the heroes in their natural habitat! In the poster, the brothers can be seen holding up a wrench and plunger while standing in front of a work truck with their company logo.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Reveals New Posters for Donkey Kong, Peach, and More
Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment are gearing up for The Super Mario Bros. Movie in a major way, and today has seen a lot more information revealed. It all started with the debut of the film's second trailer (which can be found at the top of this page), and now several posters have been revealed featuring the main characters. Six new posters have been released in total, featuring Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, Donkey Kong, and Toad. The six posters give us a much better look at the designs that will be used in the movie, most notably Donkey Kong, whose design wasn't revealed until earlier today.
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
Home Alone Star Joe Pesci Reveals if He'd Do a Third Movie
Home Alone again? When it comes to making another sequel to the original 1990 holiday hit, Joe Pesci says it's better to leave well enough alone. The Oscar-winning Goodfellas actor played Harry, one half of the bumbling burglar duo with Daniel Stern's Marv, in the blockbuster that starred Macaulay Culkin as accidentally left-behind eight-year-old Kevin McCallister. Pesci reprised his role in 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, but did not return for the four films that followed. (2002's made-for-TV sequel Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House recast the original characters, replacing Culkin with Mike Weinberg and Stern with French Stewart.)
Indiana Jones 5 Star Antonio Banderas Shares Disappointing Update About His Role
Indiana Jones fans are not only looking forward to the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 to get to see the beloved archaeologist brought back to life by Harrison Ford, but also for the various other new additions to the franchise, such as Antonio Banderas. Despite the excitement of Banderas joining the project, the actor recently shared the disappointing news that his involvement in the picture isn't as thorough as some fans would like, and his involvement is little more than a glorified cameo. Still, even a cameo appearance from Banderas will still have viewers excited about the project. Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
Ryan Reynolds and Miss Minutes Setup Loki Crossover for Deadpool 3
Is Deadpool a variant? Could the whole Foxverse be introduced via the multiverse in the upcoming Deadpool 3? It seems as likely as anything else, and maybe even more so with Reynolds evoking the Loki supporting character Miss Minutes in a new social media post. An unverified Twitter account for Miss Minutes started it by tagging the official Deadpool account in a tweet that just said "Hey there, Deadpool – Love, Miss Minutes." But then Reynolds spotted it and joined in, replying with his own little hello to Miss Minutes and sending fans on social media into a sleuthing frenzy, trying to figure out if this is just a cute interaction or a major clue about the nature of the universe.
Vin Diesel Pays Tribute to Paul Walker on Anniversary of His Death
On the ninth anniversary of Paul Walker's death, Walker's The Fast & The Furious co-star Vin Diesel shared a photo of the two together and a brief remembrance of the actor. The anniversary of Walker's death is always a moment for reflection for Diesel, his co-stars, and fans of the franchise, given how young Walker was when he passed away and the senselessness of his loss. While the themes of love and found family were present in the early Fast & Furious movies, it did not become a focus of the conversation around them until after Walker died, and the rest of the cast dedicated the seventh film in the franchise to his memory.
Nick Holly, Co-Creator of ABC Comedy Sons & Daughters, Dies at 51
Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of ABC's Sons & Daughters, died Monday. In a statement released by Holly's family, it was revealed the producer passed after an extended battle with cancer. He was 51. In addition to writing and producing projects, Holly also served as the manager for...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Reveals First Season of Rewards
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rewards for the games' competitive players have leaked already with the Series 1 rewards revealed early. This premature reveal comes just around the time that The Pokemon Company confirmed the rules and guidelines for the first series of competitive play which is where players will be able to earn these rewards. The Pokemon Company has not yet officially confirmed these rewards, so they're subject to change, but the leak gives an idea of what players will be working towards.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares New Look at Episode 10
My Hero Academia is back at the top of its game, and we have season six to thank. You may not have known it was coming, but the anime's most intense arc yet has been playing out on TV since the fall season began. Now, fans are gearing up for episode 10 this weekend, and we have been given a new look at the release.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free
A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.
Fairy Tail Cosplay Catches Fire With Natsu
Fairy Tail might be getting ready to heat up our screens in the near future as the franchise's next anime is now in the works, and one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires alive with a fiery take on Natsu Dragneel! Hiro Mashima currently might be in the thick of his latest series, Edens Zero, but he has never quite forgotten the major series he had ended prior. Fairy Tail's original manga and anime run might have wrapped a few years ago, but the creator has been keeping the story with an official sequel series that is getting an anime of its own soon too.
Star Trek: Jameela Jamil Opens up About Her Character's Surprise Twist
Jameela Jamil is finally free to talk about her Star Trek character's big twist. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Prodigy's two most recent episodes, "Masquerade" and "Preludes," follow. Paramount previously announced Jamil would voice Ensign Asencia, a Trill ensign in Starfleet serving under Vice Adm. Janeway aboard the USS Dauntless, in Star Trek: Prodigy. However, it did not reveal that Asencia is more than she seems. In truth, she is The Vindicator, a Vau N'Akat who, just like The Diviner, was sent back in time to prevent Starfleet from ever making first contact with their homeworld, Solum, an event that sent their society spiraling into prolonged civil war and nearly complete self-annihilation.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Casts Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, and More
It looks like Transformers is ready to roll out its Autobots once again! Not long ago, Paramount put out the first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and the footage can only be described as wild. Everyone from Optimus Prime to Optimus Primal appears in the reel. And of course, we have now learned who all is voicing the Beasts we've been waiting on.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Zoe Saldana Explains Reason for Multiple Gamora Heads
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 star Zoe Saldaña explained the reason there's multiple Gamora heads floating around. Jimmy Fallon asked the Marvel actress about her excitement about being a part of so many big franchises. She told the host that a bunch of those heads were necessary for costuming and makeup. Another added bonus would be the ability to get the Guardian of the Galaxy into big battle shots where they wouldn't need Saldaña to be running around with so many other actors. She admits that its all a little bit over her head, but the technology undoubtedly helps matters. Fallon is just listening intently as the actress describes the type of movie magic that's necessary to get these big Marvel movies off the ground. While he was impressed by all this talk, her comments about working on Avatar: The Way of Water were also head-spinning too. They're in the video with all of this head talk right here.
