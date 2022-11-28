ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

University of Idaho students return to campus as murder investigation continues

By Peter Choi
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bW1jR_0jPOMSmX00

MOSCOW, ID. — It has been two weeks since four University of Idaho students were murdered near the campus.

The University gave students the option to either finish the fall semester online or on campus after Thanksgiving break.

Students returning say the campus is unusually quiet, and some of their friends didn’t come back because of their safety.

“I feel safe, but some of my friends don’t,” Jacob Bacome, a U of I student, said. “I know the campus doesn’t, so it’s been pretty empty.”

On the Sunday following Thanksgiving break, there are a few students back on campus trickling back into their rooms. Bacome, a freshman at the university, is one of those students.

“My mom didn’t want me to go back,” Bacome said.

U of I is giving students options for their academic work after the holiday.

“To meet the needs of all of our students, we have asked our faculties to work with their classes to allow each student to complete their semester to either in-person or remotely,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said.

“I’m not a good online learner,” Bacome said. “If I feel safe on campus, I should come back.”

James Devault is also a freshman at the university who decided to return to campus after Thanksgiving break.

“I did the whole online school thing during COVID-19 and it did not work out, so I just came back here to get in-person education,” Devault said.

Another student said she feels safe on campus and wants to be in the classroom. She said she likes going to class more than taking class online.

University officials say student and employee safety remains a top priority. The school has heightened all security measures on campus, including the Safe Walk Program, which runs 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Mental health services and counseling will be available for anyone who needs it.

RELATED: Moscow Police: U of I student murders, Pullman, Salem double stabbings unrelated

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Idaho students largely abandon campus after 4 slain; security drives some to class

In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university’s dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn’t want to walk across campus alone.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Murdered U of I students remembered by hometowns

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Many gathered in Coeur d’Alene Wednesday night to remember the lives of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered over two weeks ago. Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were lifelong friends and graduated from Lake City High Schools. Ethan Chapin and his family spent a lot of their time in Priest Lake, and Xana...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it's the...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Nov. 30 U of I homicide investigation update

Updated information, on the investigation into the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, from MPD:. There have been media questions about a September 12th, 2022, incident regarding an argument between a group of people walking on the University of Idaho bike path and a cyclist. It was reported that during the confrontation, the cyclist displayed a folding knife. Both parties dispersed, and there were no injuries. The cyclist turned himself into the police. The case was investigated, and misdemeanor charges were referred to the Moscow City Attorney’s Office. There is no connection between the individual involved in this incident and the current murder investigations.
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

‘I Didn’t Do It’: Neighbor Of University Of Idaho Students Murdered Says He Played No Part In Quadruple Homicide After Online Speculation

A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students that were murdered in their sleep on November 13 denied he played a role despite online chatter, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, neighbor Jeremy Reagan told CourtTV, “I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need.” Reagan has been the target of online harassment after he spoke to the media after the story about the murders broke. He said he believed his “socially awkward” behavior led people to point the finger at him.“I’m naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way...
MOSCOW, ID
KOOL 96.5

Recent Student Murders A Grisly Reminder Of 2015 Idaho Spree

The stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last week is a dark cloud that will hang over the city of Moscow until investigators bring the assailant(s) to justice. The student murders are the second killing spree to happen in the northern Idaho city in the past seven years.
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow Police: Detectives don’t know if victims or residence were targeted

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are now saying they don’t know if the murders of four University of Idaho students was a targeted attack on the home or the occupants of the home. Moscow Police said the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office released conflicting information in a recent news interview. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe the person responsible...
MOSCOW, ID
KOIN 6 News

Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death

Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy