University of Idaho students return to campus as murder investigation continues

MOSCOW, ID. — It has been two weeks since four University of Idaho students were murdered near the campus.

The University gave students the option to either finish the fall semester online or on campus after Thanksgiving break.

Students returning say the campus is unusually quiet, and some of their friends didn’t come back because of their safety.

“I feel safe, but some of my friends don’t,” Jacob Bacome, a U of I student, said. “I know the campus doesn’t, so it’s been pretty empty.”

On the Sunday following Thanksgiving break, there are a few students back on campus trickling back into their rooms. Bacome, a freshman at the university, is one of those students.

“My mom didn’t want me to go back,” Bacome said.

U of I is giving students options for their academic work after the holiday.

“To meet the needs of all of our students, we have asked our faculties to work with their classes to allow each student to complete their semester to either in-person or remotely,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said.

“I’m not a good online learner,” Bacome said. “If I feel safe on campus, I should come back.”

James Devault is also a freshman at the university who decided to return to campus after Thanksgiving break.

“I did the whole online school thing during COVID-19 and it did not work out, so I just came back here to get in-person education,” Devault said.

Another student said she feels safe on campus and wants to be in the classroom. She said she likes going to class more than taking class online.

University officials say student and employee safety remains a top priority. The school has heightened all security measures on campus, including the Safe Walk Program, which runs 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Mental health services and counseling will be available for anyone who needs it.

