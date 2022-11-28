Read full article on original website
Nancy Ann Bruce (Cullum) of Unionville, Mo., 82, Casady-Luscan Funeral Home
Nancy Ann Bruce (Cullum) of Unionville, Missouri peacefully entered eternal rest and her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, surrounded by the love and support of her of her family. She was born in Centerville, Iowa on Thursday, January 11, 1940, the daughter of Geoffrey and Anna (Miller) Cullum.
Queen City 4-H club holding its winter clothing drive once again
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — It's that time of year when organizations hold their annual winter coat drives. But, time is running out to donate a winter coat or other items to the Queen City 4-H coat drive. Items are being collected through Friday. After members collect the items, this...
Tri-Rivers Classic Semi-Finals
Schuyler County is the home of the Tri-Rivers Classic Classic, and their girls were trying to advance to the semi-finals versus Brookfield. In the boys bracket, North Shelby was taking on Putnam County. The Novinger Tournament has also been played this week as Green City looked to advance.
James Lewis 'Jim' Bolton, 89, of Kirksville, Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
James Lewis “Jim” Bolton, 89, of Kirksville sadly passed away with son Brian at his side at Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO, during a brief period of comfort care on November 15, 2022, the date of his 89th birthday. Jim was a soft-spoken man, and everyone that met him thought he was always a real gentleman, kind and fair to everyone, tolerant, and quietly intelligent.
MoDOT announces completion of North Baltimore Street project in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced the completion of the North Baltimore Street project in Kirksville. Drivers are now able to use a middle turn lane to access businesses and streets along that stretch of the road. The additional lane and other work...
Scotland County R-1 sixth graders learn all about the weather from a special guest
MEMPHIS, Mo. — Not one, but two classes at a northeast Missouri school had a special visitor from KTVO this week. Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Matt Gunn spoke to the sixth graders at Scotland County R-1 District on Wednesday. Matt talked about the difference between a cold and warm...
A.T. Still University, Northeast Regional Medical Center dedicate tree to COVID victims
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A.T. Still University and Northeast Regional Medical Center hosted a memorial service on Tuesday to remember those who lost their lives to COVID-19. The event was held inside Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Many of the hospital staff didn't have a chance during the pandemic...
Kirksville City Council candidate filing begins on Tuesday
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — If you are interested in serving on the Kirksville City Council, candidate filing starts on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 8 a.m. and runs through Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 5 p.m. Those who would like to be on the Municipal Election ballot in April can file...
Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
GoFundMe account started for southeast Iowa man involved in weekend crash
SOUTHEAST IOWA — A Fairfield, Iowa, employer is asking for donations for a southeast Iowa man who lost his wife and mother-in-law in a weekend crash. Faircast Inc. started a GoFundMe account for Sean Reid, of Stockport, Iowa. Reid is an employee at Faircast Inc. Reid was driving a...
Tri-Rivers Classic, TSU ahead of bowl game update
Schuyler County hosts their fifth Tri-Rivers Classic Tournament this week, and their boys are moving on. Truman State's football team looks ahead at a chance for three bowl game victories in four years.
Fairfield High School renames gym in honor of legendary coach
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — The Fairfield High School gymnasium will be getting a new name this week. The gym will be renamed the "Dan Breen Gym" in honor of Dan Breen, who was the head basketball coach for the Fairfield women's basketball team, the Trojanettes, from 1972-1988. The dedication and...
Truman State students inspire STEM leaders of tomorrow
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A group of Truman State University students helped inspire the next generation by hosting a STEM fair in Kirksville. The students hosted a STEM Day for Kids at the Adair County Public Library in Kirksville on Tuesday. This event was a part of the student's class...
Kirksville School District weighing transportation options for students
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville School District will soon be weighing transportation options for students. After 88 years, the Weber family is retiring from bus services. “It has been an honor to serve the school district and the community for all these years," said Shannon Weber. The district will...
Centerville man found guilty in northeast Missouri assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was convicted this week of a crime in northeast Missouri. A Clark County jury found Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, guilty Tuesday of first-degree assault. The trial was held in Clark County on a change of venue from Schuyler County.
Adair County treasurer elected president of statewide association
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — An elected county official from northeast Missouri will lead a statewide organization in 2023. Last week, longtime Adair County Treasurer Lori Smith, of Kirksville, was elected president of the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC). It's a group that provides training to county officials and advocates for...
Authorities search for Ottumwa work release escapee
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities are asking for help in locating a southeast Iowa work release escapee. Owen Ray Spicer failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Tuesday. Spicer is a 23-year-old white male, 5'11" tall and weighs 194 pounds. He was convicted of Robbery Second...
Millions more in funding approved for Roy Blunt Reservoir project
MILAN, Mo. — The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) has received a $22,354,000 loan and a $23,400,554 grant from the USDA Rural Development to complete the Roy Blunt Reservoir project in Sullivan County. This was made possible through the water and waste disposal grant program. The reservoir...
1 injured when motorized scooter, truck collide in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A man was injured late Tuesday afternoon after a truck and motorized scooter collided in Kirksville. It happened just after 5:15 p.m. at the corner of Osteopathy Street and Normal Avenue, three blocks south of Northeast Regional Medical Center. According to the Kirksville Police Department, a...
Schuyler County man accused of firing handgun during confrontation
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is facing eight charges following a confrontation where law enforcement officers say he fired a gun into the air. The alleged incident happened after 9 p.m. Monday at a residence on Schuyler County Route V. The suspect is Charles Austin Nunn,...
