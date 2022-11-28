James Lewis “Jim” Bolton, 89, of Kirksville sadly passed away with son Brian at his side at Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO, during a brief period of comfort care on November 15, 2022, the date of his 89th birthday. Jim was a soft-spoken man, and everyone that met him thought he was always a real gentleman, kind and fair to everyone, tolerant, and quietly intelligent.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO