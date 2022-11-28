ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City, MO

ktvo.com

Queen City 4-H club holding its winter clothing drive once again

QUEEN CITY, Mo. — It's that time of year when organizations hold their annual winter coat drives. But, time is running out to donate a winter coat or other items to the Queen City 4-H coat drive. Items are being collected through Friday. After members collect the items, this...
QUEEN CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Tri-Rivers Classic Semi-Finals

Schuyler County is the home of the Tri-Rivers Classic Classic, and their girls were trying to advance to the semi-finals versus Brookfield. In the boys bracket, North Shelby was taking on Putnam County. The Novinger Tournament has also been played this week as Green City looked to advance.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

James Lewis 'Jim' Bolton, 89, of Kirksville, Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

James Lewis “Jim” Bolton, 89, of Kirksville sadly passed away with son Brian at his side at Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO, during a brief period of comfort care on November 15, 2022, the date of his 89th birthday. Jim was a soft-spoken man, and everyone that met him thought he was always a real gentleman, kind and fair to everyone, tolerant, and quietly intelligent.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville City Council candidate filing begins on Tuesday

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — If you are interested in serving on the Kirksville City Council, candidate filing starts on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 8 a.m. and runs through Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 5 p.m. Those who would like to be on the Municipal Election ballot in April can file...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night

PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Tri-Rivers Classic, TSU ahead of bowl game update

Schuyler County hosts their fifth Tri-Rivers Classic Tournament this week, and their boys are moving on. Truman State's football team looks ahead at a chance for three bowl game victories in four years.
ktvo.com

Fairfield High School renames gym in honor of legendary coach

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — The Fairfield High School gymnasium will be getting a new name this week. The gym will be renamed the "Dan Breen Gym" in honor of Dan Breen, who was the head basketball coach for the Fairfield women's basketball team, the Trojanettes, from 1972-1988. The dedication and...
FAIRFIELD, IA
ktvo.com

Truman State students inspire STEM leaders of tomorrow

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A group of Truman State University students helped inspire the next generation by hosting a STEM fair in Kirksville. The students hosted a STEM Day for Kids at the Adair County Public Library in Kirksville on Tuesday. This event was a part of the student's class...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville School District weighing transportation options for students

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville School District will soon be weighing transportation options for students. After 88 years, the Weber family is retiring from bus services. “It has been an honor to serve the school district and the community for all these years," said Shannon Weber. The district will...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Centerville man found guilty in northeast Missouri assault

KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was convicted this week of a crime in northeast Missouri. A Clark County jury found Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, guilty Tuesday of first-degree assault. The trial was held in Clark County on a change of venue from Schuyler County.
CENTERVILLE, IA
ktvo.com

Adair County treasurer elected president of statewide association

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — An elected county official from northeast Missouri will lead a statewide organization in 2023. Last week, longtime Adair County Treasurer Lori Smith, of Kirksville, was elected president of the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC). It's a group that provides training to county officials and advocates for...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Authorities search for Ottumwa work release escapee

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities are asking for help in locating a southeast Iowa work release escapee. Owen Ray Spicer failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Tuesday. Spicer is a 23-year-old white male, 5'11" tall and weighs 194 pounds. He was convicted of Robbery Second...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Millions more in funding approved for Roy Blunt Reservoir project

MILAN, Mo. — The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) has received a $22,354,000 loan and a $23,400,554 grant from the USDA Rural Development to complete the Roy Blunt Reservoir project in Sullivan County. This was made possible through the water and waste disposal grant program. The reservoir...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

1 injured when motorized scooter, truck collide in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A man was injured late Tuesday afternoon after a truck and motorized scooter collided in Kirksville. It happened just after 5:15 p.m. at the corner of Osteopathy Street and Normal Avenue, three blocks south of Northeast Regional Medical Center. According to the Kirksville Police Department, a...
KIRKSVILLE, MO

