This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
Turnto10.com
Man accused of abducting infant, woman; All 3 found in Fall River
Massachusetts State Police said Thursday that a woman and her infant son who were abducted in Dartmouth were found, apparently unharmed, in Fall River. Police said the woman and the child were being evaluated, while the man accused of kidnapping them was in police custody. The episode triggered an Amber...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket man helps stop Providence car thief who drove away with 3-year-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department arrested Osvaldo Vasquez Tuesday night after car was stolen with a 3-year-old girl in the back seat. Vasquez faced a Providence District Court judge Wednesday. In court, prosecutors said that “the incident was observed by a witness” who followed the stolen...
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket resident remembers brother 40 years after death
WOONSOCKET – Forty years ago, Lt. Peter Riley was a victim of a plane crash that ended the life of eight other members aboard an Air Force B-52. Moments after takeoff, the plane, with a full tank of gas, crashed into a cow pasture in Sacramento, Calif. Riley was 23 years old at the time, and a longtime resident of Woonsocket.
Fall River officer facing charges after alleged assault on man in custody
Nicholas Hoar, 35, was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reports.
GoLocalProv
Fight, Stabbing and Felony Charges: Did Providence School Department Try to Downplay Violence
A video secured by GoLocal and published on Wednesday shows three students repeatedly kicking another student lying on the ground in the hallway of Central High School. The beating was broken up by other students. The video then shows the student who was repeatedly kicked pull a knife from his...
Turnto10.com
Fall River police officer accused of assault faces federal civil rights charge
BOSTON (WJAR) — A Fall River police officer faced a judge Wednesday after being arrested by the feds. Officer Nicholas Hoar is accused of hitting a suspect in the head with a baton, and is charged with depriving that man of his rights and then filing false reports about the incident at the police station in December 2020.
Turnto10.com
Married couple stabbed and beaten to death in Plymouth County
MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts were looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple in a community south of Boston. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Wednesday that Carl Mattson and Vicki Mattson, both 70, were found dead in...
FBI Arrests Fall River Police Officer for Alleged Assault
FALL RIVER — A Fall River police officer has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly assaulting a man in police custody with a baton, and for allegedly filing false reports on the incident. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 35-year-old Nicholas Hoar was arrested Wednesday morning on indictments charging...
Turnto10.com
Dighton police seek to reunite Bible with rightful owner
(WJAR) — The Dighton Police Department is attempting to reunite a lost Bible with its rightful owner. The department posted on its social media on Monday that it had found a La Sainte Bible on the side of the road on William Street. “We want to afford the owner...
Convicted felon gets 5 years for robbing Providence bank
A Providence man with an extensive criminal history will spend nearly five years behind bars for robbing a bank last year, according to prosecutors.
2nd man dies after Providence house fire
The fire broke out inside a Lisbon Street home on the night of Nov. 19.
fallriverreporter.com
Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer
The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
Man gets life in prison for deadly New Bedford stabbing
Kenneth Roark was found guilty last Wednesday of first-degree murder, home invasion and animal cruelty.
Turnto10.com
Caught on camera: Painting stolen off the walls of The George in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A painting of George Washington was stolen from the walls of a downtown Providence restaurant early Sunday morning and it was all caught on camera. Less than five hours after the surveillance video was posted to social media on Monday, the manager of The George in Providence said it was returned.
newstalknewengland.com
Boston Police Arrest Providence, RI Man With Loaded Firearm
Monday night, Boston Police arrested Mekhi Roderique, 18, of Providence, RI for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. After Boston Police officers with the Youth Violence Strike Force observed a vehicle with excessively dark tinted windows traveling on Washington Street, they conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants in the vehicle.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket man, 95, receives hundreds of holiday cards to help lift his spirit
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Hundreds are helping to lift the spirits of a Pawtucket man who has a hard time around the holidays. His postman is extra busy as well-wishes pour in from all over. George Dowling, a 95-year-old World War II Navy veteran, is a proud father of...
Turnto10.com
Warwick man says he may have been targeted with hateful flyers
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police across Rhode Island are continuing to investigate flyers with hateful messages that have popped up in several neighborhoods across the state. Now, a Warwick man tells NBC 10 News he believes he may have been targeted. Warwick resident Jody King said on the morning...
GoLocalProv
EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School
GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...
Turnto10.com
Johnston gym community remembers longtime owner after his sudden death
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The owner of Ocean State Body Builders, Thomas "Tommy" Kloza, suddenly died in the parking lot of his gym Thanksgiving morning. His cause of death is unknown. Members said Ocean State Body Builders is the longest active gym in Rhode Island. "There's no other gym...
