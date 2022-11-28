ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnto10.com

Man accused of abducting infant, woman; All 3 found in Fall River

Massachusetts State Police said Thursday that a woman and her infant son who were abducted in Dartmouth were found, apparently unharmed, in Fall River. Police said the woman and the child were being evaluated, while the man accused of kidnapping them was in police custody. The episode triggered an Amber...
FALL RIVER, MA
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket resident remembers brother 40 years after death

WOONSOCKET – Forty years ago, Lt. Peter Riley was a victim of a plane crash that ended the life of eight other members aboard an Air Force B-52. Moments after takeoff, the plane, with a full tank of gas, crashed into a cow pasture in Sacramento, Calif. Riley was 23 years old at the time, and a longtime resident of Woonsocket.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Married couple stabbed and beaten to death in Plymouth County

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts were looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple in a community south of Boston. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Wednesday that Carl Mattson and Vicki Mattson, both 70, were found dead in...
MARSHFIELD, MA
FUN 107

FBI Arrests Fall River Police Officer for Alleged Assault

FALL RIVER — A Fall River police officer has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly assaulting a man in police custody with a baton, and for allegedly filing false reports on the incident. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 35-year-old Nicholas Hoar was arrested Wednesday morning on indictments charging...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Dighton police seek to reunite Bible with rightful owner

(WJAR) — The Dighton Police Department is attempting to reunite a lost Bible with its rightful owner. The department posted on its social media on Monday that it had found a La Sainte Bible on the side of the road on William Street. “We want to afford the owner...
DIGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer

The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Caught on camera: Painting stolen off the walls of The George in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A painting of George Washington was stolen from the walls of a downtown Providence restaurant early Sunday morning and it was all caught on camera. Less than five hours after the surveillance video was posted to social media on Monday, the manager of The George in Providence said it was returned.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newstalknewengland.com

Boston Police Arrest Providence, RI Man With Loaded Firearm

Monday night, Boston Police arrested Mekhi Roderique, 18, of Providence, RI for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. After Boston Police officers with the Youth Violence Strike Force observed a vehicle with excessively dark tinted windows traveling on Washington Street, they conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants in the vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick man says he may have been targeted with hateful flyers

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police across Rhode Island are continuing to investigate flyers with hateful messages that have popped up in several neighborhoods across the state. Now, a Warwick man tells NBC 10 News he believes he may have been targeted. Warwick resident Jody King said on the morning...
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School

GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...
Turnto10.com

Johnston gym community remembers longtime owner after his sudden death

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The owner of Ocean State Body Builders, Thomas "Tommy" Kloza, suddenly died in the parking lot of his gym Thanksgiving morning. His cause of death is unknown. Members said Ocean State Body Builders is the longest active gym in Rhode Island. "There's no other gym...
JOHNSTON, RI

