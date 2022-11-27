ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaZeez by Dhaba Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, November 12, LaZeez by Dhaba held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee,. LaZeez by Dhaba is the new Indian fusion street food experience located at 745 Route 46 East. Creating a perfect...
