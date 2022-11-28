Rams lose another wideout to season-ending foot injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Two weeks after losing All-Pro Cooper Kupp to an ankle injury, the Los Angeles Rams have lost another member of their wide receiving corp.

Following the Rams' 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Sean McVay announced that wideout Allen Robinson suffered a season-ending foot injury Friday at practice. Robinson's injury is a stress fracture on the navicular bone and will require surgery.

Robinson didn't play on Sunday and has been largely ineffective in his first season with the Rams. Robinson recorded 33 receptions in ten games, averaging 10.3 yards per catch for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

After struggling last season, this is the second down year in a row for the 29-year-old. In 2021, Robinson's final season with the Chicago Bears, he caught 38 balls for 410 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.

The Rams' depleted offense is already without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, and now, the wide receiver depth chart looks lean.

Los Angeles expects Kupp to miss six to eight weeks following surgery on his ankle. Robinson is out for the year. And on Sunday, rookie Lance McCutcheon left with a shoulder injury, leaving his status for Week 13 up in the air.

Next Sunday, when the Rams host the Seattle Seahawks, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, Jacob Harris, and Brandon Powell will likely be the only healthy options for LA at wideout.