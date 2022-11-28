Effective: 2022-12-01 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Gallatin Valley; Madison River Valley; Missouri Headwaters WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 27 MINUTES AGO