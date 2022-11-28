Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers face Falcons looking for 1st winning streak of 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to win two straight games for the first time all season when they travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons
Fantasy football: Kittle, Kmet among four must-start tight ends in Week 13
George Kittle and Cole Kmet are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 13. Mark Andrews tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Justin Fields takes another step toward a return to the Bears’ lineup
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields took another step closer to a return to the Bears' lineup during the team's practice at Halas Hall on Thursday as he was a full participant in the workout ahead of the game with the Packers on Sunday.
Bills place edge rusher Von Miller on injured reserve with knee injury
The Bills are placing Von Miller on the injured reserve list due to his knee injury. That mean's he's out at least the next four games.
Royals announce two coaching staff hires
Royals announce two coaching staff hires
