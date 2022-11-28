ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

1011now.com

Lincoln’s new, one-day Christmas Market is this Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Wax Buffalo in partnership with the Haymarket Association is hosting a first-of-its-kind German-inspired Christmas market. The event will take place under the O Street downtown viaduct. This event is meant for the whole family, said Director of Brand Brianne Bayer. There will be 75 vendors selling food, German beer, and crafts. There will also be a Christmas tree lot, carolers, and a tree-decorating contest. For children, Art Bus LNK will be at the event. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

National Package Protection Day comes during the height of holiday deliveries

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Package Protection Day comes during the height of holiday deliveries, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day is observed the Wednesday after Thanksgiving - just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deliveries. The purpose of the day is to be alert and protect yourself...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Secret Kindness Agents leave gifts, resources for homeless community in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A group of people in the Omaha metro area were doing their part to help the homeless community on Giving Tuesday. A group known as The Secret Kindness Agents, which was established to teach students to perform random acts of kindness, spent Tuesday putting scarves, mittens, hats, hygiene products, snacks, socks and more at Midtown Crossing at Turner Park.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Historic cabin, popular tourist stop remains closed, maybe for good

NEBRASKA CITY — The sign outside the long-closed Mayhew Cabin museum and John Brown’s Cave is blunt and to the point: “Killed by City of NC.” “NC” refers to Nebraska City, a quaint Missouri River town that is the home of Arbor Day as well as 10 museums, honoring everything from windmills to Civil War […] The post Historic cabin, popular tourist stop remains closed, maybe for good appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
fox42kptm.com

Donate money, time, or goods this National Day of Giving

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving marks a special day, the National Day of Giving or more commonly known as Giving Tuesday, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Giving Tuesday comes after a weekend full of deals, steals, and shopping. The day is meant for people to take a step...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

More than 700 non-profits are getting ready for your support on Giving Tuesday

(Omaha,Neb.) — Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday are all a good way to find deals. Tuesday will be a day to give back to your community. Giving Tuesday is hoping the community comes and rallies behind local non-profits. This will be the fourth year that Share Omaha has done this event. This year they also have Share Iowa.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Pillen announces details of inaugural ball

OMAHA, Neb.—On Wednesday, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced the upcoming inaugural ball. It happens at CHI Health Center Jan. 7. “Time for us to celebrate all the incredible things the state has done and what together we can do in the future years," Pillen said. The theme is "Nebraska: Day...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln store broken into, around $2,000 in damages

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was broken into early Wednesday morning, causing around $2,000 in damage and $1,000 in loss. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Generation V, 1501 N Cotner, around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday for an alarm that went off. Officers said they...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Several rounds of cold on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our latest storm has moved out leaving behind a light coating of snow and a few icy patches. Plenty of cold air moved in with it and this will linger into Wednesday. We’ll start off in the teens, feeling more like the single digits thanks to a breeze. By the afternoon we’ll warm to the low 30s under sunny skies but the wind chill will make it feel more like the low to mid 20s.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

OPS trains 500 elementary teachers to start paid home visits

OMAHA -- Omaha Public Schools teachers are knocking on students’ front doors as one strategy to increase family engagement while lowering misbehavior across the district. Earlier this month, 500 elementary teachers and support staff were trained on how to conduct a home visit, one tool that will be used for the next four semesters.
OMAHA, NE

