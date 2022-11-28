LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Wax Buffalo in partnership with the Haymarket Association is hosting a first-of-its-kind German-inspired Christmas market. The event will take place under the O Street downtown viaduct. This event is meant for the whole family, said Director of Brand Brianne Bayer. There will be 75 vendors selling food, German beer, and crafts. There will also be a Christmas tree lot, carolers, and a tree-decorating contest. For children, Art Bus LNK will be at the event. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO