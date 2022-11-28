Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1011now.com
Lincoln’s new, one-day Christmas Market is this Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Wax Buffalo in partnership with the Haymarket Association is hosting a first-of-its-kind German-inspired Christmas market. The event will take place under the O Street downtown viaduct. This event is meant for the whole family, said Director of Brand Brianne Bayer. There will be 75 vendors selling food, German beer, and crafts. There will also be a Christmas tree lot, carolers, and a tree-decorating contest. For children, Art Bus LNK will be at the event. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance.
KETV.com
Jimmy Kimmel on the Durham Museum's creative way of transporting the annual Christmas tree
OMAHA, Neb. — The Durham Museum's massive Christmas tree has gone national. Omaha's annual tradition, which will be on display throughout the holiday season, was mentioned on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday night. In his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel showed how the Durham Museum and Union Pacific transported the tree...
fox42kptm.com
National Package Protection Day comes during the height of holiday deliveries
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Package Protection Day comes during the height of holiday deliveries, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day is observed the Wednesday after Thanksgiving - just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deliveries. The purpose of the day is to be alert and protect yourself...
Omaha man donates to wrong kettle; man pretends to be red kettle bell ringer
The season of giving is here and you've probably seen red kettles and volunteers from the Salvation Army ringing the bells, but make sure they have the official signage.
News Channel Nebraska
Secret Kindness Agents leave gifts, resources for homeless community in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A group of people in the Omaha metro area were doing their part to help the homeless community on Giving Tuesday. A group known as The Secret Kindness Agents, which was established to teach students to perform random acts of kindness, spent Tuesday putting scarves, mittens, hats, hygiene products, snacks, socks and more at Midtown Crossing at Turner Park.
fox42kptm.com
Due to Jurassic Adventure, Henry Doorly Zoo extends Black Friday membership sale
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Due to the announcement of the Jurassic Adventure at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, the Henry Doorly Zoo is extending it Black Friday membership sale, according to a press release from the zoo. The sale will now end on Friday, December...
etxview.com
A former carriage house, this Omaha Field Club home is 'like living in an art installation'
OMAHA -- Realtor Lisa Haffner wasn’t sure how to describe the house. She finally decided the house at 1018 S. 31st St. is post-modern contemporary. Owner Stephen Eytalis calls it "futuristic." “It’s like living in an art installation,” he said. That's appropriate considering it was designed by...
Historic cabin, popular tourist stop remains closed, maybe for good
NEBRASKA CITY — The sign outside the long-closed Mayhew Cabin museum and John Brown’s Cave is blunt and to the point: “Killed by City of NC.” “NC” refers to Nebraska City, a quaint Missouri River town that is the home of Arbor Day as well as 10 museums, honoring everything from windmills to Civil War […] The post Historic cabin, popular tourist stop remains closed, maybe for good appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
fox42kptm.com
Donate money, time, or goods this National Day of Giving
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving marks a special day, the National Day of Giving or more commonly known as Giving Tuesday, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Giving Tuesday comes after a weekend full of deals, steals, and shopping. The day is meant for people to take a step...
Omaha mom opens up on friendship with Cari Allen as search continues
It's been a week and a half since Cari Allen was last seen. While deputies search for the 43-year-old, people close to her worry.
WOWT
Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
fox42kptm.com
Life-like robotic dinosaurs are set to roam Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland this spring
ASHLAND, Neb. (KPTM) — Life-like robotic dinosaurs are set to roam the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland in the Spring of 2023, according to a press release from the park. The dinosaurs will be some of the world's largest and most realistic animatronics. "The handmade animatronics...
fox42kptm.com
More than 700 non-profits are getting ready for your support on Giving Tuesday
(Omaha,Neb.) — Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday are all a good way to find deals. Tuesday will be a day to give back to your community. Giving Tuesday is hoping the community comes and rallies behind local non-profits. This will be the fourth year that Share Omaha has done this event. This year they also have Share Iowa.
Nebraska Restaurant Offers Over 20 Kinds of Deviled Eggs [PHOTOS]
Over the holiday weekend, I came across a photo on Facebook that stopped me dead in my tracks. The post was from a place called Deviled Egg Co. in Omaha, Nebraska, and it featured some of the most unusual deviled eggs I've ever seen!. I've only ever had one variety...
fox42kptm.com
Pillen announces details of inaugural ball
OMAHA, Neb.—On Wednesday, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced the upcoming inaugural ball. It happens at CHI Health Center Jan. 7. “Time for us to celebrate all the incredible things the state has done and what together we can do in the future years," Pillen said. The theme is "Nebraska: Day...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store broken into, around $2,000 in damages
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was broken into early Wednesday morning, causing around $2,000 in damage and $1,000 in loss. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Generation V, 1501 N Cotner, around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday for an alarm that went off. Officers said they...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Several rounds of cold on the way
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our latest storm has moved out leaving behind a light coating of snow and a few icy patches. Plenty of cold air moved in with it and this will linger into Wednesday. We’ll start off in the teens, feeling more like the single digits thanks to a breeze. By the afternoon we’ll warm to the low 30s under sunny skies but the wind chill will make it feel more like the low to mid 20s.
Kearney Hub
OPS trains 500 elementary teachers to start paid home visits
OMAHA -- Omaha Public Schools teachers are knocking on students’ front doors as one strategy to increase family engagement while lowering misbehavior across the district. Earlier this month, 500 elementary teachers and support staff were trained on how to conduct a home visit, one tool that will be used for the next four semesters.
KETV.com
'Life keeps handing them challenges': Metro firefighter, teacher face unimaginable health battle
OMAHA, Neb. — A metro couple is navigating an unimaginable health battle. This latest chapter of their story includes another medical curve ball. They're both public servants: One is a firefighter, while the other is a public school teacher. Their friends hope that their giving nature is repaid as...
Comments / 0