FlightAware Misery Map shows lots of problems at LaGuardia Airport

QUEENS (PIX11) — Thanksgiving weekend travelers didn’t have many complaints inside LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal A on Sunday.

“We haven’t had extra long waits or anything,” said Mandy Kimbelton, flying from LGA to Florida. “That’s been completely fine.”

She was flying with her husband, Nate.

“It’s been pretty smooth, to be honest with you,” he said.

But, according to FlightAware, the rest of LGA isn’t fairing quite as well. The flight-tracking website’s ‘Misery Map’ shows more delays at LGA than at any other airport in the country.

High winds and rainy weather Sunday forced airlines to delay flights.

“It’s very, very, very rainy, cold,” said Mallory Murray, a passenger trying to get home to Florida. “We’ve been delayed about an hour and 48 minutes so far, but potentially further. We’ll just see how it goes.”

Travelers seemed to universally agree that they felt more comfortable traveling this holiday season compared to last year.

“I didn’t know what to expect because, you know, COVID and everything,” said Ashley Layman, also traveling to Florida. “But it felt good. I was a little worried, things might be delayed more, it might be too crowded. But it really hasn’t been, so I’m thankful for that.”

