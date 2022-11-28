GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County is preparing for Wreaths Across America, an annual event that honors and memorializes veterans. WY069 Powder River Composite Squadron Maj. Toni C. Brown and cadets are arranging multiple Wreaths ceremonies in December. Ceremonies are scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, 804 S. Emerson Ave., Gillette; 8 a.m. Dec. 19 at Recluse Elementary, 31 Greenough Road, Recluse; 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at Rozet Elementary, 14054 WY-51, Rozet. In Wright, ceremonies will take place at 9 a.m. Dec. 20 at 4-J School, 2830 WY-50, Wright; according to a flier Brown sent County 17.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO