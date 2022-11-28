Read full article on original website
Related
CCH accepting applications for Journey Program
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Applications are now being accepted for a Campbell County Health program to guide students through the process of becoming a registered nurse, medical laboratory technician, or respiratory therapist, the health organization said Thursday. The Journey Program is a professional development program for high school students graduating...
Wolf dog identified on N. Gurley Avenue, owner warned
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man was warned for possessing an illegal animal after he was found to have a wolf hybrid yesterday afternoon, police said Thursday. City of Gillette Animal Control Officers received information that the animal was with a 34-year-old man on North Gurley Avenue around 4:10 p.m. and responded, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/30/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Nov. 30:. At 5:49 a.m. to mile marker 133 East I-90 for a one vehicle crash. At 7:02 a.m. to the 1200 block of Raymond Street for a single vehicle accident. At 7:16 a.m....
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Dec. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Nov. 30, Camel Drive, GPD. Police responded to Campbell County High School...
Keyhole watercraft inspection station closed for the season
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A watercraft check station put in place earlier this year at Keyhole Reservoir to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species is closed for the season, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The check station, previously open to inspect watercraft for zebra mussels and...
Lakeway Road retaining wall project to begin Dec. 5
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A portion of Lakeway Road will close starting Monday while a failing retaining wall is replaced, according to the City of Gillette. The closure will include the farthest north westbound lane from Sage Valley Drive to Hillcrest Drive starting on Dec. 5; the lane will remain closed until the project is completed in early January 2023, per the city.
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Dec. 1
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Salvation Army client pays it forward as volunteer
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While bellringers outside stores in Gillette announce The Salvation Army’s calls for donations, they don’t tell the stories of clients the organization has helped. Salvation Army volunteer Daniel Jones said the organization is like a family to him. He said that just a few...
Two accused of drug distribution, possession bound over to district court
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two suspects charged with possession with intent to distribute meth following a high-speed pursuit last week have been bound over to District Court, Campbell County court records say. Zachary T. Stott and Dawn M. Merdink were reportedly caught with nearly 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine after...
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Nov. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Criminal entry, Nov. 29, N. Gurley Avenue, GPD. A 33-year-old woman called the...
Campbell County lines up Wreaths Across America events
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County is preparing for Wreaths Across America, an annual event that honors and memorializes veterans. WY069 Powder River Composite Squadron Maj. Toni C. Brown and cadets are arranging multiple Wreaths ceremonies in December. Ceremonies are scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, 804 S. Emerson Ave., Gillette; 8 a.m. Dec. 19 at Recluse Elementary, 31 Greenough Road, Recluse; 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at Rozet Elementary, 14054 WY-51, Rozet. In Wright, ceremonies will take place at 9 a.m. Dec. 20 at 4-J School, 2830 WY-50, Wright; according to a flier Brown sent County 17.
Wyoming teacher wins $25,000 Milken Educator Award; first for Johnson County School District #1
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, a kindergarten teacher at Meadowlark Elementary School in Buffalo was presented with a Milken Educator Award and a $25,000 prize. Jessica Kavitz is the first teacher in Johnson County School District #1’s history to win a Milken Educator Award, a press release announcing her selection said. Kavitz, who’s mother worked as an educator in Gillette for about three decades, was presented with the award during a school assembly on Tuesdaty morning.
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Nov. 30
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Nov. 28
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Nov. 27, near Highway 14-16 and Warlow Drive, CCSO. At about...
Rockpile to celebrate bringing back the booze with history presentation Dec. 8
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Rockpile Museum will celebrate the end of Prohibition with an event at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8. To commemorate National Repeal Day, when the U.S. ratified the 21st Amendment and repealed the 18th Amendment, Rockpile Museum Board President Lucas Fralick will give a talk about state and local prohibition history at the museum, which is at 900 W. Second St., Gillette.
19-Year-Old Wyoming Man Dead After Rolling Pickup Into Power Pole
A 19-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Wright, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. last Monday, Nov. 21, near mile marker 77.6 on Wyoming 59. The patrol says Xando Three Irons was headed north when he lost control of...
Wright Community Center to host tree lighting, Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Friday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Town of Wright will celebrate the season with its annual tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Wright Community Center, 201 Wright Blvd. The event features children’s crafts with Wright Recreation Center staff, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and hot cocoa with the Lady Panthers basketball team during its bake sale and wreath auction, a flier said.
