Binghamton High School drastically expanded security measures. Has it made the school safer?

Owego Apalachin Schools Required to Change Native American Imaging
It looks like the Owego Apalachin School District is alone in the Southern Tier of public education institutions that will be tasked with finding new imaging for the district under a New York State Education order. Earlier this month, on November 17, the Education Department informed districts that they have...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
BCSD to rebuild Binghamton elementary school
Binghamton City School District’s (BCSD) Board of Education (BOE) has announced their plan to rebuild Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, representatives of the BCSD and families from the district attended a BOE board meeting to discuss the future of one of the district’s seven elementary schools. Community members expressed concerns about some of the proposed scenarios, which included the possibility of closing down Roosevelt, and whether or not they should plan to rebuild and renovate the school instead. Throughout the event, a series of presentations were displayed among the crowd, analyzing the district’s feasibility study, according to a WBNG article. At the end of the meeting, the BOE decided not to decommission any other elementary school and to work on rebuilding Roosevelt.
Remembering Kadin: Heartbreaking Memorial Near Vestal High School
People in Vestal and beyond are expressing their sadness following the death of high school senior Kadin Abdullah in a Thanksgiving Day vehicle crash. Town police said Abdullah was pronounced dead at the scene early Thursday morning. He died on his eighteenth birthday. Investigators said Abdullah was a passenger in...
New York Town Makes List Of The Best College Towns In America
Whether you'll be going to college this fall, or next, if you plan on staying in New York, you might want to check out this town. A lot of people have already begun their search for a college. It is such a big decision because there is so much to consider. First of all, can you afford it? Are there scholarships and grants available to be earned? Does it focus on the things you want to learn? Will it set you on the right path to achieving the career you want to achieve? Do you want to stay in-state or move out-of-state? Do you like the campus and the town that it's located in?
Horseheads students accepting donations for children’s hospital, homeless in New York City
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Seniors at Horseheads High School are looking to give back to the larger New York community this holiday season, accepting gift donations for a children’s hospital and homeless shelter in New York City. Senior Isabelle Giammichele said she and other students have organized donation drives with Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital […]
Akshar fights for state grants that were never received
Republican State Senator Fred Akshar is working to secure state funding that was promised to local organizations but never received before he leaves office at the end of the year.
New Adult Survivors Act in place
A new window of opportunity has opened up for adults who were sexually abused in New York State to receive judgment and compensation for their trauma.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga Downs Grants Over $1 Million to Southern Tier Non-Profits
On Tuesday evening, Tioga Downs held its Regional Community Foundation Awards, distributing just over one million dollars in grants to dozens of non-profits across the Southern Tier. 54 organizations amongst Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Bradford (PA) Counties were given much-needed grants, totaling $1.1 million, which will help sustain and improve...
Vestal School District releases statement on sudden death of student
VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Central School District has released a statement regarding the sudden death of one of its students. Yesterday morning at approximately 1:17 a.m. members of the Vestal Police Department responded to the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers located a […]
What's next for two Sullivan County school districts after defeat of merger proposal?
A month after a merger plan was rejected by voters, two Sullivan County school districts are likely to wait several months before testing the waters again. With a combined enrollment of about 600 students and falling, Livingston Manor and Roscoe school districts have been considering a merger. However, voters rejected the proposal in a straw vote in October.
Ithaca Ranks Top 10 For Best Small College Cities, We Don’t Agree
You would think getting national recognition would be something to celebrate... but this is a ranking we have to disagree with. Wallethub has released their ranking of the Best College Towns & Cities in America. Like most of their lists, their rankings took in the consideration of many different factors. The three main ones for this included the locations Wallet Friendliness, Social Environment.
NewsChannel 36
Guthrie Corning Hospital Labor & Delivery Unit being recognized in C-Section Delivery
CORNING, N.Y. -- Guthrie Corning Hospital is being recognized for its work in the delivery room. According to Healthgrades, Guthrie's Labor and Delivery Unit received a 5-star rating for C-Section delivery in 2022. “It is an honor for us to be given this award. We work very hard to have...
whcuradio.com
The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
Binghamton man saved with revolutionary heart tech at Rochester Regional Health
Dr. Scott Feitell, the Director of Heart Failure at Rochester Regional Health, spoke with News 8 about this technology.
Broome And Tioga Counties Are Full Of ‘Super Commuters,’ What Are Those?
Aren't you glad you don't live in a large city where the commute to work and back is excruciatingly long? I have a friend who works in New York City but lives in Connecticut. Her commute via train is at least 90 minutes one way. Spending 3 hours each work day on a train is a long time, especially when you add in at least an 8-hour work day.
Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center
A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart
The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
Binghamton man sentenced on felony robbery charge
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree.
3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round
I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
Federal Reimbursements for Delaware Co. Hospitals Saved
Some rural hospital in the Southern Tier is being saved from losing their Critical Access Hospital status. U.S. Senator Charles Schumer has announced the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has officially reversed its previous rules change of the eligibility criteria for rural hospitals. The Margaretville Hospital in Delaware County...
