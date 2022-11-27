Trevor Lawrence pulls off epic comeback win over Ravens with electric two-minute drive

Trevor Lawrence has finally arrived.

The 2021 first-overall pick executed a near-perfect two-minute drive to beat the Baltimore Ravens, 28-27. He completed 7-of-9 passes for 91 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion pass to give the Jacksonville Jaguars the lead with seconds left on the clock. Even more impressive, perhaps, is Lawrence did all of this without any timeouts left and after he took a sack early in the drive.

The Ravens had a shot to steal the win, but Justin Tucker barely missed a 67-yard field goal as time expired to seal the Jaguars' fourth win over the season.

This was arguably Lawrence's best game of his young career. He completed 78 percent of his passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions (although Lawrence did lose a fumble). Though none of those numbers are career-highs for Lawrence, he never hit all three makes in the same game. Lawrence's 129.5 passer rating is his best ever, though.

Lawrence has played well this season, but up until this week he hadn't done enough to actually win a game. That changed in Week 12 against the stout Ravens defense.

He proved, finally, that he can deliver wins in the way teams expect star quarterbacks to: in the fourth quarter and in game-winning situations. Lawrence wasn't just great in the final drive of the game, he was fantastic in the final 15 minutes of the game and led the Jaguars on three scoring drives while completing 15-19 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

He displayed all of the abilities scouts drooled over before the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him two springs ago. Lawrence hit his targets with accuracy and uncorked a couple of nice deep balls as well. He did all of this mostly without running back Travis Etienne, who exited early in the game with a foot injury and never returned. Lawrence's top target prior to the game, Christian Kirk, was also held in check by the Ravens all game and he finished with just 46 yards on four receptions.

The Jaguars might be long shots for the 2022 postseason, but the maturation of Lawrence from an exciting prospect to a franchise quarterback could be huge for the Jaguars' long-term future.