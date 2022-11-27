ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Trevor Lawrence pulls off epic comeback win over Ravens with electric two-minute drive

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTn1H_0jPOGiAX00

Trevor Lawrence has finally arrived.

The 2021 first-overall pick executed a near-perfect two-minute drive to beat the Baltimore Ravens, 28-27. He completed 7-of-9 passes for 91 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion pass to give the Jacksonville Jaguars the lead with seconds left on the clock. Even more impressive, perhaps, is Lawrence did all of this without any timeouts left and after he took a sack early in the drive.

The Ravens had a shot to steal the win, but Justin Tucker barely missed a 67-yard field goal as time expired to seal the Jaguars' fourth win over the season.

This was arguably Lawrence's best game of his young career. He completed 78 percent of his passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions (although Lawrence did lose a fumble). Though none of those numbers are career-highs for Lawrence, he never hit all three makes in the same game. Lawrence's 129.5 passer rating is his best ever, though.

Lawrence has played well this season, but up until this week he hadn't done enough to actually win a game. That changed in Week 12 against the stout Ravens defense.

He proved, finally, that he can deliver wins in the way teams expect star quarterbacks to: in the fourth quarter and in game-winning situations. Lawrence wasn't just great in the final drive of the game, he was fantastic in the final 15 minutes of the game and led the Jaguars on three scoring drives while completing 15-19 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

He displayed all of the abilities scouts drooled over before the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him two springs ago. Lawrence hit his targets with accuracy and uncorked a couple of nice deep balls as well. He did all of this mostly without running back Travis Etienne, who exited early in the game with a foot injury and never returned. Lawrence's top target prior to the game, Christian Kirk, was also held in check by the Ravens all game and he finished with just 46 yards on four receptions.

The Jaguars might be long shots for the 2022 postseason, but the maturation of Lawrence from an exciting prospect to a franchise quarterback could be huge for the Jaguars' long-term future.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Deshaun Watson speaks for first time in four months, answering only football questions

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, now released from his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, spoke to the media on Wednesday for the first time in four months. He refused to answer any questions about his current legal proceedings with several women who are suing him for sexual misconduct, or about any of the 20-plus women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.
CLEVELAND, OH
WGAU

Week 13 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Desperation plays worth a closer look

There were some useful clicks in the fantasy Sleeper page last week, with Elijah Moore scoring and Miami coming through as a look-ahead defense. The look-ahead theme will continue this week, as we're mindful that six NFL teams don't play in Week 14, a week from now. Cut the line whenever you can.
WGAU

Bills place LB Von Miller on injured reserve with knee injury

The Buffalo Bills will be without star pass rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games after the team placed him on injured reserve before Week 13, general manager Brandon Beane announced Thursday. "We've been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is, and we don't want to...
BUFFALO, NY
WGAU

Antonio Brown wanted by Tampa police on domestic violence charge

Antonio Brown, former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is wanted by police in Tampa, Fla. on a domestic violence charge. The arrest warrant was issued on Thursday morning and lists the charge as misdemeanor battery domestic violence. No additional information was available on what led to the charge.
TAMPA, FL
WGAU

EXPLAINER: How will College Football Playoff expansion work?

The College Football Playoff will include 12 teams, starting with the 2024 season. An expansion plan that was crafted for two years and haggled over for another 18 months finally cleared all the obstacles needed to go from idea to reality. The CFP announced Thursday that the current four-team system...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
105K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy