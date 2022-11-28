Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Beaverhead County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Beaverhead County; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Beaverhead County and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:01:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow and strong mountain-top winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow will fall on southwest aspects, including the mountains around Cooke City.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Melville Foothills, Northern Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:01:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Melville Foothills; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Southern Wheatland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will spread from west to east this evening. Heaviest snow is expected this evening and overnight.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Paradise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:01:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph near Livingston. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Paradise Valley, and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected tonight.
