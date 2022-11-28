Camden, November 29 High School 🏐 Game Notice

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Very gusty winds will bring a drop in temperatures and the return of lake effect snow. It’s a south wind Wednesday, so that means milder weather. Temperatures should rise into the 50s midday, but only for a brief period. Once the cold front passes the temperatures will fall back into the 40s and 30s for the second half of the day.

