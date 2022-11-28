ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paco
3d ago

We have too much scum in our area committing all sorts of domestic terrorism. Shift the billions of dollars from the homeless money pit to keeping the public safe. Mobilize national guard and stop the sideshows and anarchy in our cities.

Paco
3d ago

Government’s most basic function is ensuring public safety. If residents do not get that from their government, what good does equity, climate change, pronouns and other political goals matter?

San Francisco Examiner

One killed, two injured in most recent trend of violent crashes on El Camino Real

One person was killed and two others were injured in a suspected DUI crash in Santa Clara over the weekend, which is the third in a recent spate of injury and fatal collisions that have occurred along El Camino Real in the Bay Area this month. The crash occurred just after 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of San Tomas Expressway and El Camino Real when a Volvo traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on El Camino Real ran through a red light...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Video shows person riding outside of VTA train

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Video shared with KRON4 shows a person riding on the outside of a Valley Transportation Authority light rail. The video, which you can watch above, shows the person clinging on as the train hurtles down the track at what a witness says was nearly 70 MPH. “VTA is investigating what […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Tracking the Storm: Live Updates

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A rain storm moving from the North Bay down the San Francisco Peninsula is expected to bring heavy downpours, and KRON4 News will have live updates all day. The morning commute is forecast to be particularly impacted, though KRON4 News meteorologist Kyla Grogan said that rain may not last as long […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspects in fatal shooting on San Francisco Muni bus arrested in Daly City

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officers arrested two suspects in a shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus in August that left one person dead and another injured, police announced Tuesday.The shooting happened on August 3 at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood at around 3:20 p.m. One of the victims was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead while the second victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.San Francisco police said homicide detectives identified 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga of San Francisco as suspects in the shooting and a crime bulletin...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF man arrested for hijacking city bus, taking it on a wild ride

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Police in San Francisco say they have arrested a man for allegedly hijacking a Muni bus and then crashing it into multiple cars on Friday night. Officers said 36-year-old Rickey Dancy allegedly assaulted a Muni bus driver before taking control of the bus. The driver and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 small arson fires set near Oakland school cause some damage

OAKLAND, Calif. - Three small debris fires were intentionally set on Wednesday evening when at least one of them reached the side of a school building, Oakland firefighters said. The flames traveled up the school building at 69th Avenue and International Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. through the outside wall and...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in fire at Oakland home Tuesday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in a house fire in Oakland on Tuesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the fire started just after 6:00 p.m. in a two-story residential building on the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard. Upon arrival, crews found a dead adult male with burns on […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alleged Muni bus hijacker charged by San Francisco DA

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins announced charges against a man who allegedly assaulted a Muni bus driver before hijacking the bus and taking it on a wild ride that damaged multiple vehicles. The DA charged Rickey Dancy, 36, with carjacking, attempted carjacking, grand theft auto,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

580 crash near Livermore leaves 1 dead, victim’s identity unknown

(BCN) — An unidentified driver was killed following a solo-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just off eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. east of Flynn Road North east of Livermore. According to a CHP spokesperson, the vehicle, a 2010 black Ford […]
LIVERMORE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Head-On Collision on Altamont Pass Road Near Livermore Area

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car accident occurred on Altamont Pass Road on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a Toyota Prius and a Honda Civic, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Altamont Pass Road Near...
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland: car engulfed in flames

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A vehicle was reportedly completely engulfed in flames on the I-880, according to the California Highway Patrol. KRON On is streaming news live now No one was injured in this incident. The cause of the fire is unknown. The Oakland Fire Department and the CHP Oakland division are responding to the […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caltrain strikes, kills person tresspassing on tracks in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau was investigating a fatal Caltrain accident that left one person dead.The incident happened around 12:04 p.m. between the Santa Clara and Lawrence Caltrain stations.The #117 train was traveling northbound and "struck an individual tresspassing on the track," according to Caltrain spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew. Emergency crews responded but there are no details about the victim. None of the 19 passengers were injured, according to Bartholomew.The tracks were reopened at 1:21 p.m. It is still no information as to why the victim was on the tracks. This is Caltrain's 11th fatality for 2022
SANTA CLARA, CA

