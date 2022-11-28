ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, NY

Carthage, November 28 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

The General Brown Senior High School volleyball team will have a game with Carthage Senior High School on November 28, 2022, 14:30:00.

General Brown Senior High School
Carthage Senior High School
November 28, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Volleyball PRO

Clayton, December 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Beaver River Senior High School volleyball team will have a game with Thousand Islands High School on December 01, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CLAYTON, NY
informnny.com

Heavy lake snows south of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Indian River will soon have to change ‘Warrior’ mascot

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes may soon be coming to the Indian River Central School District. On November 17, the New York State Education Department released a memo informing school districts of recent legal action stating that “public schools are prohibited from using Native American mascots.”. The memo...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Lake effect falling mainly south of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first day of December and it’s going to feel like it. Lake effect snow is focusing mainly on the Tug Hill south of Watertown. A lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties will continue until 8 p.m. Places where snow is heaviest could see another 4 to 9 inches.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Weather alerts wind down into evening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow continues over the Tug Hill region, where places can expect another 3 to 5 inches where the snow is the most persistent. A lake effect snow warning for those parts of Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties is scheduled to end at 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

County plans Camp Zerbe renovations

County officials unveiled a proposal this week for a series of sweeping projects at Camp Zerbe that would pump hundreds of thousands of dollars into the facility, modernize infrastructure, expand its trail network and create new camping sites and a shooting range. Brian Chetney, executive director of the Oswego City-County...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

House damaged by falling tree

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night. The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house. The tree also caused a...
CARTHAGE, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22

On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Quiet before strong winds and heavy lake snow return

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Nice and calm and dry out there now, but that changes soon. Find out all about it below. It turns breezy and cloudy tonight with temperatures rising into the low to mid 40s by daybreak Wednesday. MIDWEEK:. The rain and gusty winds are expected to...
SYRACUSE, NY
rochesterregional.org

GH Medical Team Cares for Greater Gouverneur Area

GOUVERNEUR, NY – The team of Primary Care providers offering healthcare services to Gouverneur and surrounding township residents have pointed out taking care of patients from these warm and friendly communities is an honor. This family medicine group is comprised of Gouverneur Hospital Primary Care physician Payam Hadian, MD;...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
Lite 98.7

Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations

Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
ILION, NY
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy