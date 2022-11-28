For the past five years, QC muralist and painter Heidi Sallows has heard the siren song of an art dream. Now, that dream is sailing into reality in a new business called Siren Ship, being established in rented space on the second floor of the Village Market Place, 1019 Mound St., in the Village of East Davenport. Sallows, a former art teacher in Arizona, has organized the new nonprofit to collect art supplies, to be donated free to area teachers and sold to others at affordable prices.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO