ourquadcities.com
Kris Murray’s career night: 31 points, 20 rebounds in Hawkeyes’ win
Kris Murray had career highs of 31 points and 20 rebounds and Iowa defeated Georgia Tech 81-65 on Tuesday night in a ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. Murray was 11-of-18 shooting, including 4 of 8 on 3-point attempts. Filip Rebraca added 13 points and seven rebounds. Tony Perkins scored 11 points and Connor McCaffery had 10 points and 10 rebounds, his first double-double for the Hawkeyes (6-1), who fell out of The Associated Press Top 25 rankings this week after a loss to TCU on Saturday.
ourquadcities.com
Hawkeyes’ Sam LaPorta named Big Ten Tight End of the Year
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta was named the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday. He also earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from both coaches and media. LaPorta leads the Hawkeyes in receptions (53) and receiving yards (601) this season and ranks first among Iowa...
ourquadcities.com
Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell was named the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday. The Big Ten will announce its offensive awards Wednesday. Campbell also was named first-team All-Big Ten by both league head coaches and...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine and QC to benefit from new IA housing grants
Nonprofit housing groups in Muscatine and the Quad Cities will benefit from over $2.4 million in new state of Iowa grant funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for more than 90 families through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives in dozens of Iowa communities.
ourquadcities.com
MHS again shares joy with community
The Moline High School Share Joys will take place Dec. 5-9, according to a news release. This year’s campaign will kick off with the second annual “Share Joys Cookie Cram”, sponsored by Olde Town Bakery, on Friday, Dec. 2 during halftime of the Moline Boys Varsity Basketball game at Wharton Field House. The varsity game begins at 7 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
Skate Church | QC Skating Association
Skate Church Leader and QC Skating Association Treasurer Dikki Baker and Keep Pushing Skate Shop owner and QC Skating Association Vice President Jon Marlor stopped by to talk about how the Center Church in Davenport gives skaters a safe and positive place to enjoy skateboarding. For more information visit facebook.com/keep.pushing.skateshop.
ourquadcities.com
Fundraiser aims to boost new QC art-supply store
For the past five years, QC muralist and painter Heidi Sallows has heard the siren song of an art dream. Now, that dream is sailing into reality in a new business called Siren Ship, being established in rented space on the second floor of the Village Market Place, 1019 Mound St., in the Village of East Davenport. Sallows, a former art teacher in Arizona, has organized the new nonprofit to collect art supplies, to be donated free to area teachers and sold to others at affordable prices.
ourquadcities.com
FOUND: Missing Moline man
UPDATE: Orlando has been found safe, according to the Moline Police Department. EARLIER UPDATE: On the Moline Police Department Facebook page, police ask for assistance in locating a 70-year-old man named Orlando, who has Alzheimer’s Disease and may be confused about his surroundings. The man left his home in...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Muscatine college to reopen, no ongoing threat
UPDATE: Nov. 30, 2022, 6 p.m. — Muscatine Community College will reopen tomorrow (Dec. 1) following the ongoing investigation of a potential threat. As stated in a previous release, the college received an email including a threat this morning, which led to the campus being closed to assure the safety of everyone.
ourquadcities.com
Emergency rental assistance available in Illinois
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until Dec. 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties, a news release says.
ourquadcities.com
QC Battle of the Bands coming to Rascals
The latest QC Rock Academy Battle of the Bands has seen such an overwhelming demand for tickets, they have changed the start time and the format for the Saturday. Dec. 3 event. There will be first “Division 2” bands (7 Ark, Impossible Wonder, Nonetheless, Hartwood and Spirit of Vengeance) playing...
ourquadcities.com
New North Scott YMCA to open in Eldridge
After years of work, feasibility studies, design and concept development, collaborative partner interaction, case statement communication, bond referendums, and fundraising, the new North Scott Community YMCA in Eldridge is ready to open this weekend. An exclusive, invite-only dedication ceremony for donors, partners, volunteers and media will take place Friday, Dec....
ourquadcities.com
Enrichment Center to reopen Wednesday
The Robert Young Center Enrichment Center, 4622 Progress Drive in Davenport, will reopen to in-person appointments Wednesday, Nov. 30, after flood damage from a water main break, according to a news release. “We look forward to serving our patients and community in person and thank them for their. patience and...
ourquadcities.com
QC airport offers enrollment for TSA PreCheck
The Quad Cities International Airport will partner with IDEMIA, the global identity leader and long-time authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, for a TSA PreCheck enrollment event Dec. 12-16 hosted at the Moline airport. Enrollment takes less than 10 minutes, and most passengers will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within...
ourquadcities.com
No injuries in house fire Monday
No one was injured in a Monday morning house fire in Davenport, according to a news release. Shortly before 11 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Gaines Street with five fire apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. The first...
ourquadcities.com
MEDIC EMS installing new mount system for ambulances
MEDIC EMS is installing a new mount system to secure ventilators and cardiac monitors in all 20 of its ambulances that serve Davenport, Bettendorf, northern Scott County, and surrounding communities. Last year, MEDIC EMS was one of many Iowa ambulance agencies that received an allocation of patient ventilators from the...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport Fire joins ‘Keep the Wreath Red’ campaign
The Davenport Fire Department has joined the public safety campaign known as “Keep the Wreath Red,” which promotes fire safety as thousands of Davenport residents decorate for the holidays. Davenport firefighters will place a wreath decorated with a string of red lights at Station 3, 3506 N. Harrison...
ourquadcities.com
Enjoy cocoa with cops and twinkling holiday displays at Vander Veer Botanical Park
Enjoy hot chocolate with the Davenport Police Department as you experience twinkling holiday displays!. Bring out the whole family for this free event. Take in all the beauty of Vander Veer Park and the Conservatory with thousands of holiday lights, while meeting and visiting with members of the Davenport Police Department. See squad cars and enjoy free hot chocolate.
