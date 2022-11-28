Read full article on original website
VIDEO – Burks Says Lady Rebels’ Strong Start ‘All About Defense’
The Todd County Central girls’ basketball team is off to a 2-0 start to the season after a 59-32 victory over Montgomery Central, TN on Tuesday. After scoring 14 points in the second win, senior Jamaia Burks said the strong start is down to the Lady Rebels’ defense.
Lady Rebels Rout Montgomery Central to Move to 2-0 (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central girls’ basketball team moved to 2-0 for only the second time in a decade with a 59-32 victory over visiting Montgomery Central, TN on Tuesday. The Lady Rebels put the game away early, racing out to a 17-2 advantage and leading 25-6 after Leah Glenn drilled a three-pointer in the final seconds of the first quarter.
PREVIEW – Wildcat Success Will Hinge on Ability to Score
A different Burgett will be on the bench for Trigg County as the Wildcat program transitions to its third basketball coach in five years. Mason Burgett takes over for his father Chad, who was 33-44 in three seasons as Wildcat head coach. In moving up from assistant coach, Burgett is one of the youngest head coaches in the state at age 24.
Rebels Bounce Back With Lopsided Win Over Montgomery Central (w/PHOTOS)
After a turnover-plagued opening night loss to Warren Central, the Todd County Central boys’ basketball team evened its record in emphatic fashion with a 65-27 victory over visiting Montgomery Central on Tuesday. The Rebels trailed 2-0, but a 10-0 run put them in control and they never looked back....
Colonels Begin Season with Statement Win
Coming into last nights game it was a story of two very different teams. Muhlenberg County was a team returning several key pieces from a squad that made the sweet sixteen, won both the district and region tournaments, and was looking to take the next step this year. Christian County...
Lady Lyons Drop Opener at Webster County
Webster County opened up a lead in the second quarter and went on to down Lyon County 64-42 in girls’ season-opening basketball action Tuesday night in Dixon. Lyon trailed just 13-8 after one period but saw Webster go up 32-16 at halftime. Eighth grader Trinity Taylor led the Lady...
Maroons Power Past HCA in Season Opener
Madisonville-North Hopkins showed why they are considered one of the favorites in the Second Region this year following a 66-18 win at Heritage Christian Academy Tuesday. Marcus Eaves drilled three 3-pointers and scored 15 of his game-high 25 points as part of Madisonville’s 26-5 second quarter run. The Maroons...
Hoptown Girls Fall to Warren Central in Season Opener
After being doubled up in the first quarter by visiting Warren Central on Monday, the Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team found its footing over the remainder of the game but couldn’t avoid a 60-47 opening-night loss to the Lady Dragons. Hopkinsville lost its opener for the second straight year...
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lyon County vs Ohio County
The Lyon County Lyons picked up a big win over Ohio County in the season opener Tuesday night. Check out some of the action from the game in this video.
Opening Night for Colonels Ends in 2OT Loss
The Henderson County Colonels opened the 2022-2023 season against the Bowling Green Purples at home at Colonel Gym. In the first quarter, the Colonels would outscore the Purples 17-12 heading into the second quarter. Both teams would score 14 points each in the second quarter, as the score at halftime was a 5 point lead for the Colonels over the Purples 31-26.
Big Start Carries Lady Maroons Past Hoptown
The Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons opened fast and never looked back Tuesday night at Hopkinsville. Madisonville put up 29 points in the first quarter on the way to a 65-25 win over the Lady Tigers at Tiger Gym. Four different Lady Maroon players scored at least five points in the...
Hopkinsville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Madisonville North Hopkins High School basketball team will have a game with Hopkinsville High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
Falcon Rally Falls Just Short in Season Opener
The Fort Campbell Falcons very nearly pulled off a big comeback to win their opening game of the 2022-2023 basketball season. Livingston Central took a double-digit lead into the final quarter and then turned back a Falcon rally to claim a 61-55 win Monday night. Cold shooting turned out to...
Lyons to Face Harlan County in KOB Opener
The Lyon County Lyons now know who they will face in the opening round of the 2022 Chad Gardner Law King of the Bluegrass. The tournament is set for December 16 through December 22 at Fairdale High School. The Lyons are matched up against Harlan County in their opening round...
Two injured in Caldwell County rollover crash
Two Dawson Springs men were injured in a rollover wreck in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon. Deputies went to KY 293 near the Princeton Olney Road intersection. They said a vehicle driven by 19-year old Baron Wells left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. Wells and his passenger, 20-year old...
Hoptown High Hall of Fame Class Announced
Hopkinsville High School Athletic Director Blake Leach has announced the inductees to the 2022-2023 Planters Bank – Hopkinsville High School Hall of Fame Class. The Hall of Fame Inductee ceremony will take place February 10, 2023 at the Hopkinsville High School Gym during the scheduled boy/girl doubleheader against University Heights Academy. The following individuals will be honored:
Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper in Owensboro
A man has been killed after falling into a wood chipper while trimming trees in Daviess County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro, according to news outlets. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in a press release said 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire, of Crofton, was trimming a tree when he became entangled in a holiday lights display and partially fell into a wood chipper.
Fire chief: one injured in explosion at Murray State University
International SEMO students share food from their homeland. Missouri prepares to execute man for officer's death in 2005. Missouri prepares to execute man for officer's death in 2005. Mayfield Fire Dept. celebrates $50K in grants on Giving Tuesday. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Mayfield Fire Department received $49,983 from...
I-55 crash near Benton forces delays
An early-morning car crash on I-55 near Benton has forced morning delays. Keep it here for full updates as details become available.
Three Injured When Car Hits Pembroke Road Building
A woman and two juveniles were injured when their SUV struck a building on Pembroke Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was traveling towards Pembroke when the driver had some kind of medical issue causing her vehicle to run off the road and hit two mailboxes before striking a building.
