A different Burgett will be on the bench for Trigg County as the Wildcat program transitions to its third basketball coach in five years. Mason Burgett takes over for his father Chad, who was 33-44 in three seasons as Wildcat head coach. In moving up from assistant coach, Burgett is one of the youngest head coaches in the state at age 24.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO