Lake Charles, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Showdown In The Lake Basketball Classic will be back this weekend for it’s 8th year. 16 boys teams and 16 girls teams will make the trip to the event including local schools like Barbe, St. Louis Catholic, LCCP, Washington Marion, Rosepine, Lagrange, Jennings, and Hamilton Christian. The tournament will take place December 1st-3rd, as a total of 16 games will be played this Thursday alone. The locations for all the games will be at three different schools. The first being Sam Houston High School, as games will be held in their aux and main gyms. The other two locations for the event will then be LCCP as they will host games in their gym, and then of course Hamilton Christian in their gym as well.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO