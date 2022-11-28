ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Washington-Marion High School soccer team will have a game with Sam Houston High School on November 28, 2022, 17:30:00.

Washington-Marion High School
Sam Houston High School
November 28, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

